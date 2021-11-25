WATCH: Going off Grid The latest edition of #SolutionsWatch discusses how to achieve energy independence.
In the near future being “off grid” may be vital if, for example, being “unvaccinated” makes it more difficult to access the banking system, or if the Green New Deal starts rationing energy access to “save the planet”.
Even if none of that comes about, it never hurts to be prepared or maintain independence from the increasingly insane mainstream.
With that in mind, Bob Anderson joins James Corbett for the most recent episode of #SolutionsWatch to talk about the importance of, and how to go about achieving, “energy independence”.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
