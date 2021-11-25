Nov 25, 2021
4

WATCH: Going off Grid The latest edition of #SolutionsWatch discusses how to achieve energy independence.
Editor

In the near future being “off grid” may be vital if, for example, being “unvaccinated” makes it more difficult to access the banking system, or if the Green New Deal starts rationing energy access to “save the planet”.

Even if none of that comes about, it never hurts to be prepared or maintain independence from the increasingly insane mainstream.

With that in mind, Bob Anderson joins James Corbett for the most recent episode of #SolutionsWatch to talk about the importance of, and how to go about achieving, “energy independence”.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
excommunicated
excommunicated
Nov 25, 2021 7:19 PM

dear, dear, not all shepherd’s look out for their flocks!
https://twitter.com/i/status/1463786804012888066

S Cooper
S Cooper
Nov 25, 2021 7:04 PM

“Move along now, nothing to see here. Just the Scamdemic Gestapo enforcing the ‘BIG LIE’, The Big Cull, the Great Ripoff and the Great Enslavement.”  

S Cooper
S Cooper
Nov 25, 2021 7:09 PM
Reply to  S Cooper

“Is that right?”
Slick Willy’s work among wayward underage adolescents (of all genders) is unparalleled. One would think he would want it publicized. It could bring him a Nobel Peace Prize”      
All aboard the Lolita Express Junket to Sex Slave Island.”

excommunicated
excommunicated
Nov 25, 2021 7:22 PM
Reply to  S Cooper

