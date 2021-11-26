The last few days we have heard some alarming reports about how the Northern Territories of Australia are treating their indigenous communities.
Tweets and videos have emerged claiming aboriginal people are being removed from their land and sent to “quarantine centres”, allegedly to protect them from the virus.
Some representatives of the community have sent out videos asking for “international aid”, and claiming Aboriginal communities are being placed under “martial law” and people are being removed from their homes “at gunpoint”
🆘BREAKING NEWS🆘 Representatives of the Aboriginal Community in Australia issue International Plea for help over tyrannical Australian coercion & control.
How much longer can the world just sit back and let this happen? pic.twitter.com/Arnd2teCLJ
— UNN (@UnityNewsNet) November 24, 2021
At a protest against the measures, one aboriginal elder was violently arrested by officers witnesses claim were not wearing ID badges.
Another elder, June Mills, posted a video to facebook expressing concern about how difficult it is to get information out of the locked down communities. She says she has heard that the army is “removing people against their will”, ending with the emotive cry “they are killing us!”
Australia has been so rapidly descending into a fascist hellhole that none of this, if true, would be at all surprising. The very fact they have a huge quarantine camp they unironically refer to as “The Centre for National Resilience” should be a massive red flag for everyone.
Michael Gunner, Chief Minister of the Northern Territories, was a caricature of wide-eyed zealotry in a recent press conference. When asked whether vaccine mandates might alienate some people, even those already vaccinated he said:
If you support or give comfort to anybody who argues against the vaccine, you are an anti-vaxxer, I don’t care what your personal vaccination status is.”
Australia 🇦🇺: "If you are against the vaccine mandate, you are an anti-vaxxer, even if you are personally vaccinated"
Some people are evil. Some people are stupid. But what's really dangerous is the combination of both 👇
_pic.twitter.com/ifQPBASza7
— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 22, 2021
The phrase “give comfort too” should alarm people, because it’s only ever used in warlike settings, discussing treason and collusion. “Giving comfort to the enemy“.
In another press conference, Gunner also announced a “hard lockdown” in aboriginal communities, meaning people are not allowed to leave their homes except for medical treatment or if required by law. Adding that people are being “removed” to quarantine centres in military trucks. Not just people diagnosed with “covid”, but “close contacts” too:
This is an absolutely appalling breach of human rights.. 38 indigenous Australians in the Northern Territory have been hauled into quarantine camps by the army. pic.twitter.com/VBrCAg3ZdP
— Pelham (@Resist_05) November 22, 2021
Police are going door to door in Aboriginal communities to “intensively engage” with those who do not want the “vaccine”.
All this is being sold in the mainstream as “concern” for communities which could be “extra vulnerable”.
Voices on social media – who are totally real, and not at all shills there to control the narrative – are claiming strict measures are necessary to protect indigenous Australians from Covid, because it would rip through their communities “like syphilis did to the Native Americans”. There is, so far, very little evidence to support this fear-mongering.
However, written statements, allegedly from people detained, are emerging online saying they are being well taken care of, and that “irresponsible” social media posts are “hurting people”.
Amnesty UK issued a press release condemning the moves, but this was swiftly countermanded by Amnesty Australia, and dismissed as “disinformation” in the press and by Michael Gunner as “conspiracy theorising” from “tinfoil hat-wearing tossers”.
Some other Australian states are already building quarantine camps specifically for Aboriginal communities.
South Australia announced a tender for these camps last week, with press coverage underlining they would be only for those people who are “unable to isolate at home”.
Whether genuinely well-intentioned or not, it can certainly be argued this is an example of massive governmental overreach, especially for a virus that is at worst a bad seasonal flu.
It’s a convoluted and complex situation, with the real facts being hard to establish. Whatever the reality, it’s a situation that bears close watching.
Australia: Military, Minerals And Mining – Northern Territory is central to The Plan
There have been no reported cases of alleged Covid in Northern Territory during the past 24 hours. The Health Minister Natasha Fyles said NT’s cluster stood at 52 cases. Due the the logic of close contacts that has resulted in the identification of 490 close contacts, of which 470 are in isolation and 455 have returned negative COVID test results, according to ABC’s garbled report.
Some other motive, Who say? Say what?
The AUKUS deal was touted in September as “the most significant shift in Australia’s defence direction in decades, the centrepiece of the trilateral security partnership.” It could trigger a “major enhancement” in the 2,500 U.S. marines who use the area.
If you’re my age one of the books on the school reading list was A Town Like Alice by Nevil Shute but despite the town’s Anglo-Celtic character, the Northern Territory has the largest proportion of aboriginal residents by population at 32 per cent compared with an average of 4 per cent.
Imagine the sense of incursion, modest but for how long. Joint military training takes place during the dry season, May to Oct, closer to the U.S. Marines’ Robertson Barracks in Darwin, at modest sites on the edge of Litchfield and Kakadu national parks.
The Territory lacks storage for tanks and armoured vehicles. While Australia has no shortage of space, military exercises and training might require considerably more than currently assigned.
Traveling for three hours from Darwin through Kakadu National Park along National Highway 1, the Daly River basin, where Katherine sits, offers open space where military might want to strike camp or build storage facilities to house US army assets, including vehicles.
Needles and pins
The minerals business is naturally secretive. If you find deposits you don’t go shooting your mouth off but plunge into deep politics to secure the licence first.
One pin was stuck in the map at Mount Todd, 60 kilometers north of Katherine. Exploration and drilling will continue through 2022 and so far it’s been positive: 18 drill holes have struck gold or gold-bearing structures.
Katherine and its surrounds were the location, until the 1950s of the Maranboy tin mine. Today limestone is a key resource. Katherine, Binjari and Rockhole sit on the eastern side of the Daly River basin on a limestone outcrop shared with the Mataranka limestone mine.
Limestone is essential for quicklime smelting of metals like copper, zinc, iron and steel, for water filtration and scrubbing gas emissions as well as building materials and cement. The area also contains flourite, another aid to smelting.
While copper, iron, nickel and titanium are found in other territories, Northern is prominent in the following, by per centage of identified reserves nationally: [9]
Who needles? Who’s stuck the pin?
In exile at: https://moneycircus.substack.com/p/australia-military-minerals-and-mining
This whole story doesn’t make sense but yet it was pushed far and wide among the alt media.
Same shit with the graphene and parasites in the vaccine story.
Same shit with gain of FICTION, what deadly virus? Of course they jump on that because Fauci is bad. Two bit thinking
People forget that the same happened with 911, people claiming it was energy weapons and no planes hit the buildings…. Disinfo is the best way to discredit the truth movements and sadly there are a lot of gullible morons.
The path to genocide is paved with scaremongering, scapegoating, segregation, and propaganda. Which country will volunteer to intervene? Who will be remembered as doing the right thing? Are there enough strong men Left?