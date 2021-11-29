15 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 13

Kim Usbourne

Part thirteen of Monday Morning MemesTM comes around. It might be unlucky for some, but who? With this most unfortunate of digits coinciding precisely with the Moronic variant (sorry, typo: Omicron), perhaps it bodes ill for all of us?

Or perhaps it bodes illest for our New Normal would-be overlords? I think we all have a sneaky suspicion that ‘Moronic’ is pushing things firmly into ‘silly’ territory now, and something’s gotta give.

Perhaps we’re closer than we think to the spell being broken, to the threadbare narrative finally snapping and falling lifeless to the floor?

Perhaps, on the back of unprecedented global authoritarianism, we’re on the verge of witnessing humankind join together with unprecedented love and harmony, bringing justice to those responsible for this evil mess and ensuring it never happens again?

Well, there’s a first time for everything, as we’ve all learned over the last 20 months!

Here’s some memes!

1.

Of course we need to start off with something topical

2.

I certainly don’t have any more of those to give…

3.

I strongly believe this is a photo from the actual office that decides this crap

4.

Looking forward to the next variant! I hope it’s pumpkin!

5.

On the subject of pumpkin pie, I hope all the Americans out there had a nice Thanksgiving last week, and didn’t have to have too many awkward conversations with “on-message” relatives!

6.

I find myself becoming ‘The Dude’ more and more. Seriously, I got a rug for my living room recently and it really does tie the room together!

7.

You know what happened since the last Monday Morning MemesTM? The infamous Big Bird tweet!

8.

Ok ok, it’s probably old news by now, but I don’t think the fact that puppets were used as a propaganda tool to manipulate children should ever be forgotten! Plus, these memes are hilarious

9.

Last one, I promise!

10.

As sickening as twitter can be, you do find some gems on there:

11.

I can’t tell if this was deliberate or not…

12.

‘Hide the Pain Harold’ is the face of the “pandemic” for me.

13.

#NoMeansNo #MeToo #MyBodyMyChoiceUnlessIt’sThisOneVaccineForSomeReason

14.

I’ve heard of a door-to-door Vacuum salesman, but this is ridiculous!

15.

Oh well, at least it’s nearly Christmas…

Keep hanging in there. If nothing else, I’ve already started compiling Christmas-Covid memes for next month, so there’s at least something to look forward to!

#StaySane, and remember:

Bonus Meme