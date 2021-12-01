WATCH: How Green Finance is Monopolizing the Planet

Whitney Webb returns to The Corbett Report to discuss her recent work on the “green” transformation of the global financial system.

From NACs to GFANZ, Webb and Corbett break down the latest attempt to monopolize the world’s natural resources and how this financial scam represents the next step along the path to the Great Reset, Agenda 2030 and the 4th Industrial Revolution.

