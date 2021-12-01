WATCH: How Green Finance is Monopolizing the Planet
Whitney Webb returns to The Corbett Report to discuss her recent work on the “green” transformation of the global financial system.
From NACs to GFANZ, Webb and Corbett break down the latest attempt to monopolize the world’s natural resources and how this financial scam represents the next step along the path to the Great Reset, Agenda 2030 and the 4th Industrial Revolution.
Links, sources and show notes – as well as download options and an audio-only version – are available here.
The people who want to own the sea beds to “protect” them caused this (not that the precise number given is anything more than the usual numerology):
https://www.oceanicworldwide.com/blog/1-56-billion-face-masks-pollute-ocean-in-2020/?v=79cba1185463
When there’s a buck to be made the CORPARASITES swoop and $atan’s $oldiers do the dirty work.
Humans, animals, Mother Nature, are all expendable.