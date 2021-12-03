Kit Knightly
Doctors are warning that hundreds of thousands of people in the UK could be at increased risk of heart disease or cardiac events.
Speaking to the Evening Standard, psychological therapist Mark Rayner and vascular surgeon Tahir Hussein said that the UK could see “300,000 new patients with heart issues” in the near future.
What’s to blame? Well, that would be “Post Pandemic Stress Disorder”. A new condition “yet to be recognised”, even though “many experts believe it should be”.
It’s a totally real thing. They didn’t just completely make it up. Don’t be cynical.
You see, all the “pandemic” related anxiety and stress has taken such a toll on the public that doctors are predicting a 5% increase in heart disease, nationwide, and not just in the elderly or infirm.
According to Dr Hussein, he is already seeing…
a big increase in thrombotic-related vascular conditions in my practice. Far younger patients are being admitted and requiring surgical and medical intervention than prior to the pandemic.
Now, some of you demented anti-vaxxers out there might be asking crazy questions like “could this increase in blood clots and heart disease be linked to injecting millions of people with an untested vaccine?”
But that’s absurd. And I told you to stop being cynical.
Yes, fine, in the interests of fairness, we should mention it was recently reported that the Astra Zeneca jab can cause blood clots.
It turns out all the people saying that back in March weren’t just conspiracy theorists spreading misinformation after all. They were totally right. But the clots are only rare, so don’t worry. And they sort of know what causes it now, so future batches might be fine.
And yes, also in the interests of fairness, it’s true that both the Pfizer and Moderna shots can cause heart issues too. Both, according to the CDC, can cause pericarditis and myocarditis, the complications of which include heart attacks, heart failure and strokes.
The UK government has even produced special guidelines for dealing with myocardits, “following Covid19 vaccination”.
But, just like the blood clots, this is very rare. Obviously not so rare you don’t need a special guiding document on how to deal with it, but still very very rare.
…the point is, yes, all the major Covid vaccines are known to have cardiac-related side effects, and yes, some doctors are now predicting a major spike in heart-related health problems, but these are totally unrelated.
Frankly, the very idea this could be a media psy-op designed to do pre-emptive damage control is ridiculous.
Stop. Being. Cynical.
Any connection between heart problems and vaccines is just bad luck or a coincidence. It’s really just the stress.
Don’t ask questions about the vaccine. Don’t decide to not get the vaccine. And certainly don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine. Worrying causes stress which, unlike vaccines, causes heart problems.
Just get the shot. And the second dose. And the booster, every three months. And the updated doses, for the variants.
Just to be safe, get four shots a year, every year, for the rest of your natural life, and/or until you drop dead of a heart attack.
…due to stress.
Don’t be cynical.
People gettin angry!
Austria
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M6CjU1jft0zi
Ireland
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZRpWGkspuobE
Well call me stupid, but as a luddite would I expect from a clinical trial, especially one introducing the technique of mRNA into the universe, would I expect that Informed Consent would being able to read up on the following with relation to trial patients (Pfizer in is case), or the issue being addressed by such investigations at the EUA stage?
1. Prior to the injection
a. A full breakdown of recipient bloods/vitamin levels.
b. I know it’s new but I suspect will see more of it, a similar analysis of a patients feceal matter
c. T-Cells analysis CD4,7 &8
2. After 1st Jab
a. A full breakdown of recipient bloods/vitamin levels.
b. I know it’s new but I suspect will see more of it, a similar analysis of a patients feceal matter
c. A D-dimer analysis looking for clotting (a treatment by way of aspirin?)
d. T-Cells analysis CD4,7 &8
regular analysis of 2a, b and c up until 2nd Jab
3.After 2nd Jab
a. A full breakdown of recipient bloods/vitamin levels.
b. I know it’s new but I suspect will see more of it, a similar analysis of a patients feceal matter
c. A D-dimer analysis looking for clotting (a treatment by way of aspirin)
d. T-Cells analysis CD4,7 &8
regular analysis of 3a, b, c and d until you are considered vaccinated.
4. For 1. You are classed as Unvaccinated
5. Between 2 until they are classed as Vaccinated(+ve), they should be classed as Vaccinated(-ve)
You’d want to know from informed consent that the above stages the vaccine doesn’t compromise your immunity. If you are compromised, YOU SHOULD BE THE ONE SELF ISOLATING
PPSD will soon be identified as the cause for rapid-onset CJD (already 8 cases in France), relapses in former cancer patients, strokes in young children and other conditions.
“Ethnic Cleansing in Germany 1937, in Australia 2021.”
“The Jackbooted Black Shirts of the Scamdemic Gestapo are out in full force under Reichs Chancellor Dan. Say again how this is all about medical health and wellness?”
“Heil Andrews! Team Gunner-Hitler all the way in 2022.”
“Why Eva Braun has not only relocated to New Zealand she has gotten a makeover.”
“The Boyz of the Scamdemic Gestapo are kicking some untermenschen useless eater plague rat ass tonight.
“How dare those dirty plague rats refuse to be culled, labratted, mutated and Jim Crowed. The Nuremberg Code is for sissies.”
I would like to know some opinions about the claim of recently killed chemist dr. Andreas Noack, about the graphene hydroxide included in vaccines which is cutting the blood vessels. It seems that dr. Andreas Noack was killed shortly after making those claim. Interesting fact: In his video he asked the austrian chancellor Schallenberg to resign, and the cancellor just resigned! https://rumble.com/vq197p-andreas-noack-his-last-explanation-about-graphene-in-covid-vaccines-before-.html
Sorry to have two comments right in a row; but this article might be interesting. I doubt that many if any of your readers have been jabbed; but I’m sure they know someone who has.
How to Detox from the COVID Shot – Global ResearchGlobal Research – Centre for Research on Globalization
Shame on them calling it “Post Pandemic Stress Disorder” when everyone knows the pandemic is still raging as fiercely as ever.
It’s as plain as day the heart attacks are Anticipatory Post Pandemic Stress Disorder. Geez, can’t they get nothin’ right?