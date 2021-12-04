WATCH: Mass Formation & the Psychology of the “Pandemic”

Mattias Desmet, professor of clinical psychology at the University of Ghent, sits down with Dr Chris Martensen of the Peak Prosperity podcast to talk about the psychological conditions of society which allowed the Covid narrative to take such a hold on people.

They discuss Prof Desmet’s work connecting past historical episodes of what is called “Mass Formation” (aka Mass Psychosis) and current events.

The risks are as grave as they come. Unless a few brave and courageous people are willing to stand up and say “I don’t agree!” history suggests that we will end up with a fully totalitarian outcome.

That is a dark path. It inevitably leads to mass casualties and atrocities. Eventually, all totalitarian systems end in their own destruction. A fascinating discussion.

