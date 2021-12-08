Illinois bill proposes to strip unvaxxed of their health insurance

Kit Knightly
Illinois Representative Jonathan Carroll wants to push through a change to the state’s insurance law that would mean health insurers no longer have to cover unvaccinated people who get Covid, forcing people to pay their medical bills out of pocket.
The Democrat lawmaker told the Chicago Sun-Times:
I think it’s time that we say ‘You choose not to get vaccinated, then you’re also going to assume the risk that if you do catch COVID, and you get sick, the responsibility is on you,’”
The potential corruption and abuse of such a rule should be obvious to anyone familiar with just how mendacious insurance companies can be.
In all likelihood insurance companies will simply demand a negative Covid test before paying anything, and if you test positive, no matter what you were treated for, you will be called a “covid case” and forced to pay out of pocket.
The bill could, essentially, wipe all health insurance off the books for unvaccinated people.
The vaccinated should take no comfort from this, because their vaccinated status is entirely temporary, and subject to rules that could change on a whim.
Any “double jabbed” who misses a booster, or got a brand of vaccine that was subsequently unapproved or discontinued, or wasn’t updated for the latest variant, could suddenly find themselves one of the “unvaccinated” underclass.
Of course, once it applies to vaccination status it can apply to other things. You travelled to the wrong place, or you didn’t wear a mask, you “associated with known anti-vaxxers”.
And, even more concerning, is the potentially slippery slope this starts us down. Unvaccinated don’t get health insurance. Neither do smokers who get lung cancer. Or overweight people who get diabetes. And so on and so on.
The potential good news is that putting this law on the books would require a lot of legal workarounds, including violating or changing the Affordable Care Act, which outlaws removing insurance coverage from someone based on a new medical diagnosis or test result.
The editorial board of the Chicago Sun-Times already came out against the move, calling it unfair, warning of the same slippery slope I mentioned above, whilst at the same time arguing “the willfully unvaccinated should pay a price”, and be charged more for their insurance.
Given that response, it’s possible Mr Carroll’s role here is to set out an unacceptably extreme position, so the intended plan of higher insurance premiums for unvaccinated people seems more reasonable by comparison.
But, whether genuine or not, and whether it comes to fruition or not, the very fact the suggestion was made is a damning condemnation of the times. It would be a truly terrible precedent to set.
Once you start putting stipulations on healthcare, you don’t stop.
People shouldn’t be mislabelling anti-authoritarians as anti-vaxxers.
I live in tiny town South Australia where 100% of the population have not even tested so called positive let alone got sick, but in the last three months I have never seen so many ambulances.
A sign went up on my doctors door today, it was nailed shut all last winter against no people with ”covid”, now they say unless you are double jabbed and wearing a face nappy and/or coughing you cannot enter. I think they are admitting that the jabbed are getting very fucking sick
The same insurance agencies will not insure & protect against injection injuries.
But what is this? Backtracking from the Graud?
“Tell us: if the UK government said you should lockdown, would you be willing?
We would like to hear whether you would be willing to lockdown now in light of allegations about Covid rules being broken last year”
No backtracking — just making life harder for Boris and paving the way for their “man” (who is probably a more devout Covidian).
Anyone over a certain age will pay a very high cost in terms of medical insurance, so it isn’t really a good idea to take out such insurance cover for anyone (like me) over 70. You’re just not worth insuring. In any event state run insurance and health policies if not privatised soon will be. There will be a residual state cover but it will be very unreliable and costly. At the present time in the UK there are 750,000 cancer cases which are unresolved. Music to the ears of the eugenicists! Were are they supposed to go exactly? They have simply been hung out to dry and make room for the covid cases unvaccinated and vaccinated which have resulted from the NHS’s blundering treatment levels. Welcome to the great reset. Build Back Worse.
P.S.I recently had a malignant carcinoma removed, the operation was conducted under local anesthetic and took about 10 minutes. It cost me a cool £1500
Are we to become pets? This sounds very similar to pet insurance where the insurance companies demand that the pet insurance is automatically invalidated if the owner does not keep up with the vaccination status of the pet. it’s a scam and the insurance companies are in on it too.
Bill Joy’s ‘The Future Doesn’t Need Us’ said exactly that, humans would become pets. That was the rosy scenario….
Perhaps Illinois is starting to feel the pinch: why should New York and California always win the “Most Anti-Human” trophy?
Jealousy once again rears its ugly head.
(Not to mention that Insurance is the biggest scam in human history – far bigger than measly little COVID could ever dream of.)
Illinois’ politics is a sewer. See the rise of Obama for starters.
