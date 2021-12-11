WATCH: D4CE Symposium II: “Sounding the Call”

Doctors for Covid Ethics, in association with UK Column, present their second symposium, “Sounding the Call”. Expert talks and panel discussions on the current medical and legal landscape of the Covid narrative.

Topics covered include the increasing evidence that the covid “vaccines” can cause heart inflammation (as well as other side effects), and the legality and enforceability of any potential vaccine mandates, as well as the status of legal challenges and court cases.

Featured speakers include Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, Catherine Austin Fitts, Dr Michael Yeadon and many, many more.

They do not repeat previously covered topics, so if you want to be up to date we recommend watching their first symposium, which took place over the summer.

