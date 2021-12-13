23 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 14

Happy Monday Morning MemesTM everyone. So, yesterday evening the UK Prime Minister announced he’ll be rolling out a million booster shots a day to fight off the scariest of scary Moronic variant (typo: Omicron, excuse me).

GPs will also be told to cancel appointments to prioritise jabbing as many people as possible and the army will be deployed across the country to accelerate the process.

Yet omicron has apparently killed no one in the world.

Was it ever laid as bare as this?

Before we kick off the tasty, dank memes, let me first interject and share my new favourite saying, given to me with eerie relevance by an online phrase-generating bot:

“Always let a punch in the face get in the way of stupidity”

Here are some memes!

1.

Who are they kidding.

2.

“I know what an analogy is. It’s like a thought with another thought’s hat on.”

3.

If the past was the future, and the future was the past…

4.

It’s true, those aligned with the narrative are becoming increasingly stuck.

5.

Serious one. Encroaching fascism isn’t always funny.

6.

It’s meme warfare.

7.

But is it Omicron?!!!

8.

Just a little reminder.

9.

Web Acronym Translator says: omgidgaf = ‘Oh my god, I don’t give a fuck’

10.

“And I’d have gotten away with it, too, if it weren’t for those meddling kids!”

11.

Getting to the heart of the matter…

12.

That’s logic.

13.

I think this meme may convey the general behind-the-scenes panic going on at the moment.

14.

….and this one…

15.

I imagine this said in Statler and Waldorf voices.

16.

I hope we all know at least one Wayne.

17.

We’re all monkeys trapped in spiritual headlights.

18.

“Th-Th-That’s all folks!”

19.

Just as the phrase “Just do as you’re told” will forever send shivers of terror down my spine!

20.

Ooh is that a Briggs Stratton Classic 35?

21.

Shopping in style.

22.

Actual quote from the movie 300: “Your women will be factchecked. Your sons, your daughters, your elders will be factchecked… By noon this day, you will all be banned from social media…

23.

Not to self-aggrandise but… hell, go ahead and self-aggrandise, why the hell not!

Have a great week everyone. Remember to stand firm, but also extend love, compassion and acceptance. This is a time of great awakening. People want to leave the shadow and join you in the sunlight, if you let them.

And let’s not forget our…

Bonus Meme