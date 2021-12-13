23 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 14

Kim Usbourne
Happy Monday Morning MemesTM everyone. So, yesterday evening the UK Prime Minister announced he’ll be rolling out a million booster shots a day to fight off the scariest of scary Moronic variant (typo: Omicron, excuse me).
GPs will also be told to cancel appointments to prioritise jabbing as many people as possible and the army will be deployed across the country to accelerate the process.
Yet omicron has apparently killed no one in the world.
Was it ever laid as bare as this?
Before we kick off the tasty, dank memes, let me first interject and share my new favourite saying, given to me with eerie relevance by an online phrase-generating bot:
“Always let a punch in the face get in the way of stupidity”
Here are some memes!
1.
Who are they kidding.
2.
“I know what an analogy is. It’s like a thought with another thought’s hat on.”
3.
If the past was the future, and the future was the past…
4.
It’s true, those aligned with the narrative are becoming increasingly stuck.
5.
Serious one. Encroaching fascism isn’t always funny.
6.
It’s meme warfare.
7.
But is it Omicron?!!!
8.
Just a little reminder.
9.
Web Acronym Translator says: omgidgaf = ‘Oh my god, I don’t give a fuck’
10.
“And I’d have gotten away with it, too, if it weren’t for those meddling kids!”
11.
Getting to the heart of the matter…
12.
That’s logic.
13.
I think this meme may convey the general behind-the-scenes panic going on at the moment.
14.
….and this one…
15.
I imagine this said in Statler and Waldorf voices.
16.
I hope we all know at least one Wayne.
17.
We’re all monkeys trapped in spiritual headlights.
18.
“Th-Th-That’s all folks!”
19.
Just as the phrase “Just do as you’re told” will forever send shivers of terror down my spine!
20.
Ooh is that a Briggs Stratton Classic 35?
21.
Shopping in style.
22.
Actual quote from the movie 300: “Your women will be factchecked. Your sons, your daughters, your elders will be factchecked… By noon this day, you will all be banned from social media…
23.
Not to self-aggrandise but… hell, go ahead and self-aggrandise, why the hell not!
Have a great week everyone. Remember to stand firm, but also extend love, compassion and acceptance. This is a time of great awakening. People want to leave the shadow and join you in the sunlight, if you let them.
And let’s not forget our…
Very entertaining thank you. Much needed 😀
He may be controlled opposition but i have to give him the benefit of the doubt
Can’t figure out how to post my memes but here is the link: https://jpstillwater.blogspot.com/2021/12/memes-of-day-is-it-finally-time-to-get.html
How do you post a meme in the comments section if it isn’t on the internet and doesn’t have a URL? Thanks!
My question too.
May I please pin your tutorial to the top of this thread, and possibly future meme pieces? I will credit you obviously! A2
Be my guest! I’m delighted you asked.
I’ve been posting it intermittently for weeks. I know others have posted simpler versions, but I attempted this step-by-step version in hopes that it’s foolproof. 😉
Funny how one of their prize elite assets can belong to a demographic that usually gets very mild symptoms if anything at all but she almost died from it and only the vaccine saved her:
https://dumptheguardian.com/music/2021/dec/14/billie-eilish-i-would-have-died-from-covid-19-if-i-hadnt-been-vaccinated
One of the best things about adulthood is going to the doctor by yourself! It’s just mockery.
Look into my dead eyes….
The new Invasion tv series becomes reality
Young singer with mumbling, nasal drone-of-a-voice comes out of nowhere a few years ago, is propped up with outsized fame and remuneration to now “influence” members of her demographic as a provax asset in order to expand and solidify a nefarious agenda. Par for the PTB’s course.
It seems as if the vax manufacturers made a product that is faulty. Imagine a car manufacturer putting a car onto the market, that everyone was obliged to buy, and very quickly people noticed there were no wheels or even a steering wheel, and if you hoped in the car sometimes it blew up killing you or the seat off gassed fumes that altered your genetic makeup. And imagine, a year later the very dodgy car was still the only car on the market, thousands killed in explosions, millions sick and still there is no product recall, zero attempts to put on wheels or repair other faults and the seats were also dissolving skin as well as lung tissue. And imagine not one single person in charge has said anything about this but instead were telling people that if they did not buy a second and third car from this company they would be starved to death and put in jail. Imagine that happening!
“Imagine a car manufacturer putting a car onto the market, that everyone was obliged to buy, and very quickly people noticed there were no wheels or even a steering wheel, and if you hop[p]ed in the car sometimes it blew up killing you or the seat off gassed fumes that altered your genetic makeup”.
Given the propensity of electric car batteries to self-combust one may not need to imagine it….
I am convinced the ABC in Australia is paid by big pharma everytime they mention the non existent pandemic
So am I so I stopped watching – why torture yourself.
I stopped actually watching 19 months ago, I couldn’t bear that smug piece of shit Norman Swan
–When will you get the ‘vaccine’?
–Not until 2076. After that, I might consider.
The main reason why I can’t understand the covidian faith is that I completely stopped watching TV news when covid hit. Whenever I am unlucky enough to encounter TV news now – or, even worse, radio – I can’t believe the relentless barrage of fear and phony sorrow at the “millions who have died on the battlefield”. And I am forced to try and imagine the kind of mind who has been so thoroughly indoctrinated with this endlessly pushed crock that it seems the norm.
Mind you, the print media are possibly worse in their pseudo-objectivity. From today’s Graud:
So there! Positives results clearly always tell the truth but negatives may not! Hopefully this shamelessly fearmongering tactic will be counterproductive since people who are being pushed to believe they have it will realise it makes no difference at all to the way they feel. (Though admittedly our more impressionably moulded section will never get to that point.)
Agreed
Yes, I caught a bit of the BBC’s Today programme on the radio this morning, and the entire sport section was taken up with a list of which footballers have tested positive in tests not for purpose.
This is my buddy Wayne. While his brownies are cookin’, Wayne has time to nebulize with hydrogen peroxide, take his zinc, quercetin and vitamin C supplements, then roll a doobie and bask in the sun for his vitamin D dose.
I’m a bit skeptical of the Hydrogen Peroxide, but otherwise I might just head over to “Wayne’s World.”
+100
Great gallery. The thing about these defenders of the system is that they have absolutely no sense of humour. Can you imagine Klaus Schwab cracking a joke! it would be in extremely bad taste. And that/s one of their weak spots, one we should attack it relentlessly. Pompous, inbred idiots like Prince Charles and his late father Prince Phillip who we usually call Phil the Greek Eugenicist par excellence.
‘’I would like to be a deadly virus – in order to solve the world’s overpopulation problem.’’ His Royal Highness, Prince Phillip – 1988.
Yes he actually said that. That’s the PTB’s version of humour.
Great cartoons and humor you all!
It is about time people got on board with saving humanity from the pandemic. Everyone must roll up both sleeves and take the shot.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FGfk60dWQAQ5hEa?format=jpg
https://ibb.co/bFjjtsK
I do a weekly+ meme and covid video posts on Substack e.g.: COVID Satire/Memes/Jokes: Week of 12/10/2021 / COVID Break: Meet the (ex-) Health Minister of Belgium – Maggie de Block!
I have NOT seen alot of the memes on here yet! 😂
New Zealand’s PM declared “There’s not going to be an endpoint to this vaccine strategy.”
An Israeli health official has added, ” Those who think we wont need to take more boosters are wrong. We will need to take the 4th shot, the 5th shot, the 6th shot, the 7th shot. …As long as the pandemic continues in places like Africa, where only a few are vaccinated, new variants of COVID-19 will develop and the need to b e protected with vaccines, will continue.”
So we now understand why Africa was chosen: it is a cesspool where variants are incubated. How long before the justification for the total deforestation of the Amazon rainforest becomes ” it’s for our protection as it is a breeding ground of viruses” ?
I can see “defence” think tanks, contractors and lobbyists working on that angle.
I thought Israelis were smart, and were gradually evolving from their socialist beginnings. I guess not.
We need a meme dedicated to the boosters next. A booster juice meme
Done – but was a bit disappointed there was no loyality programme.
Isnt it time the government sued the drug companies for product misrepresentation & false advertising ?
Their jabs dont stop anyone from getting ‘covid’, dont stop the jabbed spreading ‘covid’…
So they should be sued for Billions…
Or did the government give the drug companies immunity against that too ?
I think you mistake the role of governments.
Those 2 limitations are in the product description/application and in the government authorisation.
I was never particularly attracted to Genesis, though Peter Gabriel did look cute dressed as a sunflower.
I got programmed with Genesis, since birth. It may have been good with my brain, except I preffered Little Weed, and The Flower Pot Men, and Olive Oil, and Popey
Cos we were the survivors of WW!!…
So I go to school, walking past the bombed out mills not quite yet 5 years old..
And now at school, I get Adam and Eve, and She is a Very Old School Teacher, but I couldn’t stop looking at the girl, I was sat next to
We then got The Trinity
Holy Ghost, Jesus Christ, and some other Bloke
We all loved The Virgin Mary, Even The Girls.
So like a fool, I put my hand up, to ask a Question.
I stood up.
Mrs Nolan. Yeh but who made God??
I thought it was quite an innocent question from a 5 year old.
She said – come here – the Front off The Class.
Hold Out Your Hand
She hit me with a leather strap.
I wasn’t expecting that
Hannah Hrubiak, (my new friend) taught me how to do my shoe laces up, whilst changing for PE
We played in the bombed out mills after school, whilst walking home
It was just normal for us.
We didn’t know anything else.
Now we have got THIS
I don’t know how to fight it, except Calm Down, Relax, and Carry on as Normal…but don’t get any more Jabs. They are not good for you.
Making Love Is
Have No Fear.
Be Nice
Tony
I was 10 years old
We all congregated in the assembly hall.
Mr Carroll recites a proverb: many hands make light work
And then sends us all out into the school grounds to pick up litter – yuk.
I sat under a tree and watched.
Mr Carroll approached and asked me why I wasn’t helping?
“Too many cooks spoil the broth sir”
He walked away in silence – but with a wry grin.
very original …
Why’d you have to go and say that? Gonna cry myself to sleep now!
Three in 24 Hours
Martin Terrier: French League Player Clutches Chest, Third Top Player Having To Leave The Field In 24 Hours : The COVID World
UK Daily Telegraph Latest News
“Omicron wave driven by ‘young, healthy, vaccinated’ populationMore than 60 countries have now reported the omicron Covid variant, and a similar pattern of spread is being reported across the globe”
Whilst both young and old, healthy, who have not been jabbed, carry on as normal.
I don’t believe anything in The Newspapers…They wrote, a couple of days ago, that London was empty, and it was Rammed.
They make it up. It’s not true.
You get more sense from reading The Beano
Tony
Number 11 for me,🤣🤣🤣I am still laughing. “I’ve got myocarditis because of that vaccine you cunt”
Sorry,number 12.
Close second; the bonus last one.
Piss off, spammer.
Thank you… I needed that! 🙂
Excellent humour… Always the best way to communicate through frozen minds.. At least it is, with a few folk who are beginning to thaw amidst the heat of the massive piles of bullshit getting thrown at them..
Where to download these memes?
“Where to download these memes”?
Off-guardian.org
Just right click and save the image
Thanks…
Well there’s no doubt about it. Omicron is the man of the moment! The Graud and the WSW can’t get enough of him! The former can’t contain their excitement at the news that “at least one person” in the UK has died of the big O!
But the O isn’t just a virus. It appears as “gloom” as well:
“Virgin Atlantic gets £400m injection as airlines battle Omicron gloom”
Look out! It could come from anywhere! A black vapour oozing out from under your bed or out of your cupboards!
And one person has already died! At least!
Cancer? Heart attacks? Oh don’t bore me! At least one from the Big O!
O-my-cronies will get an extra ‘O’ or two on the end of their paychecks, for playing their part in the doom-mongering.
Whilst others will just get a big fat O instead
The dude got hit by an omnibus – close enough don’t you think?
Shouldn’t we be calling it the big M as in Moronic ?
Covid truly is a franchise. From another hydra head, The (Not so)New Statesman:
“How the
empirevirus struck back”
Fans of this gripping series need not worry about any early cancellation!:
(Imagine James Earl Jones reading)
“In this dark pandemic era, Omicron is … (voice lowering with menace) … only the beginning”
‘three jabs good, two jabs bad’ – Savage Jabbit.
Only took 76 years but we got there in the end….
Ten jabs is apparently not so good. At least not this year anyway
https://www.rt.com/news/542904-new-zealand-covid-vaccination/
(Unless you’re short of cash, of course. Not recommended)
Maybe he had a rubber arm?
Oh this week’s are awesome. 5 stars definitely recommend.
It’s not just the working class that includes “ignorant, brainwashed” morons.
Very true, but the working class are the ones with the most to lose from the oppression, which makes their willing acceptance all the more tragic. I think that was the original point.
My how deep, yet offensive of you.
You have missed David’s point. he was not being offensive, just stating a strange situation. Facts are some oppressed have Stockholm Syndrome.
Whose “willing acceptance” exactly? In Melbourne the less well-off are the ones who have been the least willing to comply with Despot Dan’s diktats.
Exactly. Most people I know, including myself, are sick of the middle class bs and them knowing what’s best for everyone. That’s really got us far. They don’t live it. Most WC people are just trying to get on with it….don’t idiocy at their door. Most folk I know think the MC are entitled, lazy and daft. They are also bored and clearly don’t have v interesting lives if they have to jump on this boat.
The “educated” middle class says hello.
The working class are their own worst enemy, and yes they seem to have a disproportionate number of defenders of the “ruling class”.
Many defenders of illegal wars and the capitalistic system are working class and I am fucked if I know why.
And by the way my father was born in to a multi generational working class family, however WW1 woke his dad up to the truth.
“disproportionate” compared to what/whom?
+ 1
So the biosecurity state begins (tomorrow). ‘Papers please’.
The vaccines (falsely-so-called) don’t work. Vaccine passports don’t work. But roll them out anyway
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10305145/Why-sacrificing-god-given-freedoms-sake-two-jab-vaccine-passport.html
MI5 DM pretending to be anti it
Or a Tory mixed bag. Representing the 60 or so that may vote against
Maybe not all
https://together.togetherdeclaration.org/mps-that-are-against-vaccine-passports/
Simpy not enough. I suspect some of those on that list will vote yes when the time comes. Anyway the NWO demands these ID passes are forced through which they will be.
I just thought that 👍
one party state
Thanks, I particulary like 2, 23, 14 & 21
Meanwhile, back to reality and still getting told off.
https://www.sott.net/article/461765-Bobby-Kennedy-Jr-on-Faucis-Pandemic-Apocalyptical-Forces-of-Ignorance-And-Greed-Are-Ushering-in-Totalitarianism
Meet the Institute for Strategic Dialogue:
“ISD is a fiercely independent global organisation dedicated to powering solutions to extremism, hate, and disinformation.”
Their news:
“Today we launch a new series of reports on the global anti-lockdown movement, beginning with this paper examining how COVID restrictions have brought together a broad church of activists in a conspiracy-extremist movement we call a ‘hybrid threat’.”
So why bother with yet another noxious covid whoremonger embarked on yet another demonization of covid rejection? Because their wiki-blurb reveals all:
“ISD runs a wide-ranging programme of work on extremism which ranges from traditional research papers through to the facilitation of practitioners networks and the development of counter narrative tools to combat extemism. Their work ranges from work on Islamist extremism through to far-right extremism In delivering their projects, ISD partners with governments and leaders of the technology sector, such as Google. ISD also chairs the EU’s Radicalisation Awareness Network (RAN) working group on the internet and social media.”
Thus that neoliberal bogeyman “Islamic extremism” merges with the supposedly post-neoliberal bogeyman “far-right extremism”. And the “War On Terror” morphs into the “War on Hate and General Nastiness”. The same old war fronted by the same old vipers.
Do you think- maybe all the spiked up covidians are members of institutes, think tanks,fact check thingies, governments-local,national,world, n.g.o.s, foundations and about a million acronomic entities? Of the latter, there’s so many I’ve never heard of, I barely understand most of what I read. Perhaps we’ll soon have an acronomicon variant. And of the former there’s so many that there can’t be many people left to work doing anything useful. Apart, of course for the terminally unvaxed who aren’t allowed to do anything anyway.
They’re also behind the “Smart Cities” bullshit.
This is Romania.
https://www.facebook.com/100038542067074/videos/426488199180668
Just for the record, this is how they disposed of the last dictator:
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xfdvva
“Kissing the blood soaked jackboots of the war racketeer corporate fascist eugenicist oligarch mobster psychopath Nazis is not raging against them.”
“RIP Frank Zappa”
“Yet another indicator of an oppressive corporate fascist eugenicist oligarch mobster psych Nazi gestapo prison state.”
“Now the psychos are setting up concentration camps for the untermenschen useless eaters. Instead of critical thought and honest education the psychos choose mass incarceration, imprisonment, murder and genocide. Enough with their Crime(s) Against WE THE PEOPLE (Humanity).”
“We will not be culled, lab ratted, mutated, Jim Crowed, Enslaved or Owned. Hey, psychos you can take your Big Cull, Great Ripoff-Enslavement Digital Currency Ponzi Scam and shove them where the sun does not shine!”
California built a lot of universities prior to 1980.
University is not for everyone.
Whereas everyone knows that you can’t have too many prisons!
Especially private ones, invented to keep recycling the most unskilled, the poorest and the mentally ill for profit.
Prison is also not for everyone.
Especially the well-off seem to miraculously get around it over and over again…
The King!!
👍
WHAT REBEL PJW ALL MUZZLED UP
Check the entire photo – he is cycling, no? It’s to stop the traffic fumes, it was taken pre covid, correct?
no and no was taken during covid
why??? did he tell his fanboys that he wears a mask to stop fumes LOL
just like bojo or David cameron he rides bikes around London LOL
Watson is certainly a nasty piece of work. Anyone who agrees with shit like this is a fuckwit.
Don’t knock it til you try it.
You have issued beyond covid
Where to download this one..?
Thank you very much. Ridicule is the best weapon.
These crimes against humanity are happening now right before our eyes,Yet in two years not one judge not one jurisdiction not one person in the position of power have done nothing?,Its about time people realise it’s us against the satanists against the cancer that’s encroaching every organisation in our world and it is our world and we the people need to stand up not rely on these organisations that don’t have our best interests at heart.How many people are going to die and get maimed before Nuremberg will get their fingers out their asses??(sorry for swearing).
This one is funny. When you need a seat on the transit….Why did the sheeple run away? Were they not protected by their masks?
https://twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1470264011346354176?s=20
On Saturday, I was in the local corner shop getting a bottle of wine. The nappy faced customer in front of me was buying some goods which he had on the counter. I approached from his left and stood about 3 foot away. A look of horror came over his face when he saw I was nappy less and within his exclusion zone. He immediately scuttled off around the corner on the pretext of getting something else. So I walked up to the front and paid for the bottle of wine. When I looked to my left, he was standing about 8 foot away empty handed. Oh well, it’s one way of getting to the front of the queue!
That’s awesome! Use their irrational fear to your advantage!
↑↑↑
I’ve posted it before and I’lldo it again. Put it on a poster, walk through Paris whatever you want….
I loved johnsons speach but why do I have to get a rooster??will a chicken stop omicron transformers in disguise?
Half a million Victorians become eligible for COVID-19 booster shot overnight | 7NEWS – YouTube Listen to this brainless wanker, he is selling the kill shots like it’s a great present of some kind, you get death and a set of knives.
I’m sure this is the great awakening.
👍.
Brought to you by…..
“varients”?
Oops, sorry, just FYI, right?
Not a meme, but this is a pretty good checklist of nonsensical arguments made by the enforcers:
https://alpha12.substack.com/p/questioning-the-covid-19-narrative