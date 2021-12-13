Dec 13, 2021
181

23 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 14

Sam - Admin2
Kim Usbourne

Happy Monday Morning MemesTM everyone. So, yesterday evening the UK Prime Minister announced he’ll be rolling out a million booster shots a day to fight off the scariest of scary Moronic variant (typo: Omicron, excuse me).

GPs will also be told to cancel appointments to prioritise jabbing as many people as possible and the army will be deployed across the country to accelerate the process.

Yet omicron has apparently killed no one in the world.

Was it ever laid as bare as this?

Before we kick off the tasty, dank memes, let me first interject and share my new favourite saying, given to me with eerie relevance by an online phrase-generating bot:

“Always let a punch in the face get in the way of stupidity”

Here are some memes!

1.

Who are they kidding.

2.

“I know what an analogy is. It’s like a thought with another thought’s hat on.”

3.

If the past was the future, and the future was the past…

4.

It’s true, those aligned with the narrative are becoming increasingly stuck.

5.

Serious one. Encroaching fascism isn’t always funny.

6.

It’s meme warfare.

7.

But is it Omicron?!!!

8.

Just a little reminder.

9.

Web Acronym Translator says: omgidgaf = ‘Oh my god, I don’t give a fuck’

10.

“And I’d have gotten away with it, too, if it weren’t for those meddling kids!”

11.

Getting to the heart of the matter…

12.

That’s logic.

13.

I think this meme may convey the general behind-the-scenes panic going on at the moment.

14.

….and this one…

15.

I imagine this said in Statler and Waldorf voices.

16.

I hope we all know at least one Wayne.

17.

We’re all monkeys trapped in spiritual headlights.

18.

“Th-Th-That’s all folks!”

19.

Just as the phrase “Just do as you’re told” will forever send shivers of terror down my spine!

20.

Ooh is that a Briggs Stratton Classic 35?

21.

Shopping in style.

22.

Actual quote from the movie 300: “Your women will be factchecked. Your sons, your daughters, your elders will be factchecked… By noon this day, you will all be banned from social media…

23.

Not to self-aggrandise but… hell, go ahead and self-aggrandise, why the hell not!

Have a great week everyone. Remember to stand firm, but also extend love, compassion and acceptance. This is a time of great awakening. People want to leave the shadow and join you in the sunlight, if you let them.

And let’s not forget our…

Bonus Meme

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: Covid Positive, Humour, latest
Tagged with: , , , , , ,

can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media

Unlike the Guardian we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government. So a few coins in our jar to help us keep going are always appreciated.

Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX

4.8 30 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
181 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
James Charles
James Charles
Dec 15, 2021 1:19 PM

“ . . . this as a virus
32:25 the virus is merely the delivery system
32:27 for the real bio weapon
32:29 a prion and a prion is an abnormally
32:33 folded protein
32:34 that causes damage throughout the body
32:37 including mad cow disease alzheimer’s
32:41 inflammation and blood clotting
32:45 seroscop2 the abbreviation for
32:49 severe acute respiratory syndrome
32:51 coronavirus . . . “ 
“ . . . look at either relative risk reductions
65:34 or more important the absolute risk
65:36 reduction which goes anywhere between
65:38 0.84
65:39 and 1.3 percent which is not
65:43 i think what most people
65:47 are thinking is really happening
65:50 it’s really the elephant in the room
65:52 that shows that the vaccines
65:54 don’t really have the efficacy or
65:57 effectiveness that people
65:58 believe they do compared with people who
66:01 aren’t vaccinated . . . “

0
0
Reply
Petra Liverani
Petra Liverani
Dec 15, 2021 12:11 PM

comment image

0
0
Reply
Evangelist
Evangelist
Dec 15, 2021 9:41 AM

Very entertaining thank you. Much needed ﻿ 😀 ﻿

0
0
Reply
lydia
lydia
Dec 15, 2021 2:52 AM

He may be controlled opposition but i have to give him the benefit of the doubt

0
0
Reply
Jane Stillwater
Jane Stillwater
Dec 14, 2021 6:31 PM

Can’t figure out how to post my memes but here is the link: https://jpstillwater.blogspot.com/2021/12/memes-of-day-is-it-finally-time-to-get.html

0
0
Reply
James
James
Dec 14, 2021 1:41 PM

How do you post a meme in the comments section if it isn’t on the internet and doesn’t have a URL? Thanks!

0
0
Reply
Jane Stillwater
Jane Stillwater
Dec 14, 2021 6:51 PM
Reply to  James

My question too.

0
0
Reply
Ort
Ort
Dec 14, 2021 9:26 PM
Reply to  Jane Stillwater

• First, upload the image file to a (free) upload site; Postimages is straightforward enough: https://postimages.org/

• Once uploaded, the Postimages page will display several URLS; copy “Direct Link” and paste it into the Off-G comments window. Make sure it’s on a separate line with spaces above and below.

• Do not use the “link” markup feature here, just post the raw Direct Link. Voilà!

Disclaimer: It works for me. I have not investigated the Postimages site, so if there’s some unacceptable down side– you know, like it being “controlled opposition” or a front for some state-security apparatus– I’m unaware of it. ﻿ 😉 ﻿

1
0
Reply
Sam - Admin2
Sam - Admin2
Dec 15, 2021 1:41 PM
Reply to  Ort

May I please pin your tutorial to the top of this thread, and possibly future meme pieces? I will credit you obviously! A2

1
0
Reply
Ort
Ort
Dec 15, 2021 8:14 PM
Reply to  Sam - Admin2

Be my guest! I’m delighted you asked.

I’ve been posting it intermittently for weeks. I know others have posted simpler versions, but I attempted this step-by-step version in hopes that it’s foolproof. ﻿ 😉 ﻿

0
0
Reply
Ort
Ort
Dec 14, 2021 9:25 PM
Reply to  James

• First, upload the image file to a (free) upload site; Postimages is straightforward enough: https://postimages.org/

• Once uploaded, the Postimages page will display several URLS; copy “Direct Link” and paste it into the Off-G comments window. Make sure it’s on a separate line with spaces above and below.

• Do not use the “link” markup feature here, just post the raw Direct Link. Voilà!

Disclaimer: It works for me. I have not investigated the Postimages site, so if there’s some unacceptable down side– you know, like it being “controlled opposition” or a front for some state-security apparatus– I’m unaware of it. ﻿ 😉 ﻿

0
0
Reply
excommunicated
excommunicated
Dec 14, 2021 11:52 AM

comment image

0
0
Reply
Edwige
Edwige
Dec 14, 2021 10:24 AM

Funny how one of their prize elite assets can belong to a demographic that usually gets very mild symptoms if anything at all but she almost died from it and only the vaccine saved her:

https://dumptheguardian.com/music/2021/dec/14/billie-eilish-i-would-have-died-from-covid-19-if-i-hadnt-been-vaccinated

One of the best things about adulthood is going to the doctor by yourself! It’s just mockery.

Look into my dead eyes….

1
0
Reply
excommunicated
excommunicated
Dec 14, 2021 11:54 AM
Reply to  Edwige

The new Invasion tv series becomes reality comment image

0
0
Reply
LostMyGlasses
LostMyGlasses
Dec 14, 2021 3:22 PM
Reply to  Edwige

Young singer with mumbling, nasal drone-of-a-voice comes out of nowhere a few years ago, is propped up with outsized fame and remuneration to now “influence” members of her demographic as a provax asset in order to expand and solidify a nefarious agenda. Par for the PTB’s course.

0
0
Reply
David Ho
David Ho
Dec 14, 2021 9:59 AM

It seems as if the vax manufacturers made a product that is faulty. Imagine a car manufacturer putting a car onto the market, that everyone was obliged to buy, and very quickly people noticed there were no wheels or even a steering wheel, and if you hoped in the car sometimes it blew up killing you or the seat off gassed fumes that altered your genetic makeup. And imagine, a year later the very dodgy car was still the only car on the market, thousands killed in explosions, millions sick and still there is no product recall, zero attempts to put on wheels or repair other faults and the seats were also dissolving skin as well as lung tissue. And imagine not one single person in charge has said anything about this but instead were telling people that if they did not buy a second and third car from this company they would be starved to death and put in jail. Imagine that happening!

3
0
Reply
Edwige
Edwige
Dec 14, 2021 10:26 AM
Reply to  David Ho

“Imagine a car manufacturer putting a car onto the market, that everyone was obliged to buy, and very quickly people noticed there were no wheels or even a steering wheel, and if you hop[p]ed in the car sometimes it blew up killing you or the seat off gassed fumes that altered your genetic makeup”.

Given the propensity of electric car batteries to self-combust one may not need to imagine it….

0
0
Reply
Marilyn Shepherd
Marilyn Shepherd
Dec 14, 2021 9:26 AM

I am convinced the ABC in Australia is paid by big pharma everytime they mention the non existent pandemic

0
0
Reply
Justin
Justin
Dec 14, 2021 10:57 AM
Reply to  Marilyn Shepherd

So am I so I stopped watching – why torture yourself.

0
0
Reply
Marilyn Shepherd
Marilyn Shepherd
Dec 14, 2021 12:44 PM
Reply to  Justin

I stopped actually watching 19 months ago, I couldn’t bear that smug piece of shit Norman Swan

0
0
Reply
Ib An Iba
Ib An Iba
Dec 14, 2021 9:04 AM

–When will you get the ‘vaccine’?
–Not until 2076. After that, I might consider.

2
0
Reply
George Mc
George Mc
Dec 14, 2021 8:13 AM

The main reason why I can’t understand the covidian faith is that I completely stopped watching TV news when covid hit. Whenever I am unlucky enough to encounter TV news now – or, even worse, radio – I can’t believe the relentless barrage of fear and phony sorrow at the “millions who have died on the battlefield”. And I am forced to try and imagine the kind of mind who has been so thoroughly indoctrinated with this endlessly pushed crock that it seems the norm.

2
0
Reply
George Mc
George Mc
Dec 14, 2021 8:25 AM
Reply to  George Mc

Mind you, the print media are possibly worse in their pseudo-objectivity. From today’s Graud:

Can you trust a negative lateral flow covid test?

So there! Positives results clearly always tell the truth but negatives may not! Hopefully this shamelessly fearmongering tactic will be counterproductive since people who are being pushed to believe they have it will realise it makes no difference at all to the way they feel. (Though admittedly our more impressionably moulded section will never get to that point.)

0
0
Reply
Hele
Hele
Dec 14, 2021 8:33 AM
Reply to  George Mc

Agreed

0
0
Reply
Tim Drayton
Tim Drayton
Dec 14, 2021 10:32 AM
Reply to  George Mc

Yes, I caught a bit of the BBC’s Today programme on the radio this morning, and the entire sport section was taken up with a list of which footballers have tested positive in tests not for purpose.

0
0
Reply
shaydeegrove
shaydeegrove
Dec 14, 2021 8:00 AM

This is my buddy Wayne. While his brownies are cookin’, Wayne has time to nebulize with hydrogen peroxide, take his zinc, quercetin and vitamin C supplements, then roll a doobie and bask in the sun for his vitamin D dose.comment image

0
0
Reply
Mike Rogers
Mike Rogers
Dec 14, 2021 12:45 PM
Reply to  shaydeegrove

I’m a bit skeptical of the Hydrogen Peroxide, but otherwise I might just head over to “Wayne’s World.”

0
0
Reply
juno
juno
Dec 14, 2021 7:51 PM
Reply to  shaydeegrove

+100

0
0
Reply
Donald Duck
Donald Duck
Dec 14, 2021 7:54 AM

Great gallery. The thing about these defenders of the system is that they have absolutely no sense of humour. Can you imagine Klaus Schwab cracking a joke! it would be in extremely bad taste. And that/s one of their weak spots, one we should attack it relentlessly. Pompous, inbred idiots like Prince Charles and his late father Prince Phillip who we usually call Phil the Greek Eugenicist par excellence.

‘’I would like to be a deadly virus – in order to solve the world’s overpopulation problem.’’ His Royal Highness, Prince Phillip – 1988.

Yes he actually said that. That’s the PTB’s version of humour.

1
0
Reply
Antonym
Antonym
Dec 14, 2021 5:47 AM

Great cartoons and humor you all!

0
0
Reply
David Ho
David Ho
Dec 14, 2021 3:29 AM

It is about time people got on board with saving humanity from the pandemic. Everyone must roll up both sleeves and take the shot.comment image

0
0
Reply
Maxwell
Maxwell
Dec 14, 2021 3:06 AM

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FGfk60dWQAQ5hEa?format=jpg

0
0
Reply
Orthus
Orthus
Dec 14, 2021 8:09 AM
Reply to  Maxwell

https://ibb.co/bFjjtsK

0
0
Reply
COVIDsteria eBook/Satire
COVIDsteria eBook/Satire
Dec 14, 2021 2:56 AM

I do a weekly+ meme and covid video posts on Substack e.g.: COVID Satire/Memes/Jokes: Week of 12/10/2021 / COVID Break: Meet the (ex-) Health Minister of Belgium – Maggie de Block!

I have NOT seen alot of the memes on here yet! ﻿ 😂 ﻿

0
0
Reply
les online
les online
Dec 14, 2021 1:18 AM

New Zealand’s PM declared “There’s not going to be an endpoint to this vaccine strategy.”
An Israeli health official has added, ” Those who think we wont need to take more boosters are wrong. We will need to take the 4th shot, the 5th shot, the 6th shot, the 7th shot. …As long as the pandemic continues in places like Africa, where only a few are vaccinated, new variants of COVID-19 will develop and the need to b e protected with vaccines, will continue.”
So we now understand why Africa was chosen: it is a cesspool where variants are incubated. How long before the justification for the total deforestation of the Amazon rainforest becomes ” it’s for our protection as it is a breeding ground of viruses” ?

1
0
Reply
mgeo
mgeo
Dec 14, 2021 9:21 AM
Reply to  les online

I can see “defence” think tanks, contractors and lobbyists working on that angle.

0
0
Reply
Mike Rogers
Mike Rogers
Dec 14, 2021 12:45 PM
Reply to  les online

I thought Israelis were smart, and were gradually evolving from their socialist beginnings. I guess not.

0
0
Reply
TRM
TRM
Dec 14, 2021 12:56 AM

We need a meme dedicated to the boosters next. A booster juice memecomment image

1
0
Reply
Justin
Justin
Dec 14, 2021 1:44 AM
Reply to  TRM

Done – but was a bit disappointed there was no loyality programme.

0
0
Reply
les online
les online
Dec 13, 2021 11:08 PM

Isnt it time the government sued the drug companies for product misrepresentation & false advertising ?
Their jabs dont stop anyone from getting ‘covid’, dont stop the jabbed spreading ‘covid’…
So they should be sued for Billions…
Or did the government give the drug companies immunity against that too ?

0
0
Reply
Orthus
Orthus
Dec 14, 2021 8:04 AM
Reply to  les online

I think you mistake the role of governments.

1
0
Reply
mgeo
mgeo
Dec 14, 2021 9:28 AM
Reply to  les online

Those 2 limitations are in the product description/application and in the government authorisation.

0
0
Reply
Tony_0pmoc
Tony_0pmoc
Dec 13, 2021 10:47 PM

I was never particularly attracted to Genesis, though Peter Gabriel did look cute dressed as a sunflower.

I got programmed with Genesis, since birth. It may have been good with my brain, except I preffered Little Weed, and The Flower Pot Men, and Olive Oil, and Popey

Cos we were the survivors of WW!!…

So I go to school, walking past the bombed out mills not quite yet 5 years old..

And now at school, I get Adam and Eve, and She is a Very Old School Teacher, but I couldn’t stop looking at the girl, I was sat next to

We then got The Trinity

Holy Ghost, Jesus Christ, and some other Bloke

We all loved The Virgin Mary, Even The Girls.

So like a fool, I put my hand up, to ask a Question.

I stood up.

Mrs Nolan. Yeh but who made God??

I thought it was quite an innocent question from a 5 year old.

She said – come here – the Front off The Class.

Hold Out Your Hand

She hit me with a leather strap.

I wasn’t expecting that

Hannah Hrubiak, (my new friend) taught me how to do my shoe laces up, whilst changing for PE

We played in the bombed out mills after school, whilst walking home

It was just normal for us.

We didn’t know anything else.

Now we have got THIS

I don’t know how to fight it, except Calm Down, Relax, and Carry on as Normal…but don’t get any more Jabs. They are not good for you.

Making Love Is

Have No Fear.

Be Nice

comment image

Tony

1
-2
Reply
Justin
Justin
Dec 14, 2021 1:59 AM
Reply to  Tony_0pmoc

I was 10 years old

We all congregated in the assembly hall.

Mr Carroll recites a proverb: many hands make light work

And then sends us all out into the school grounds to pick up litter – yuk.

I sat under a tree and watched.

Mr Carroll approached and asked me why I wasn’t helping?

Too many cooks spoil the broth sir”

He walked away in silence – but with a wry grin.

0
0
Reply
Cliff Edwards
Cliff Edwards
Dec 13, 2021 10:09 PM

comment image

0
0
Reply
excommunicated
excommunicated
Dec 14, 2021 8:08 PM
Reply to  Cliff Edwards

very original …

0
0
Reply
Cliff Edwards
Cliff Edwards
Dec 15, 2021 5:04 AM
Reply to  excommunicated

Why’d you have to go and say that? Gonna cry myself to sleep now!

0
0
Reply
Tony_0pmoc
Tony_0pmoc
Dec 13, 2021 9:50 PM

UK Daily Telegraph Latest News
“Omicron wave driven by ‘young, healthy, vaccinated’ populationMore than 60 countries have now reported the omicron Covid variant, and a similar pattern of spread is being reported across the globe”

Whilst both young and old, healthy, who have not been jabbed, carry on as normal.

I don’t believe anything in The Newspapers…They wrote, a couple of days ago, that London was empty, and it was Rammed.

They make it up. It’s not true.

You get more sense from reading The Beano

comment image

Tony

1
0
Reply
Antipropo
Antipropo
Dec 13, 2021 9:34 PM

Number 11 for me,🤣🤣🤣I am still laughing. “I’ve got myocarditis because of that vaccine you cunt”

0
0
Reply
Antipropo
Antipropo
Dec 13, 2021 9:35 PM
Reply to  Antipropo

Sorry,number 12.

0
0
Reply
grr
grr
Dec 14, 2021 4:23 AM
Reply to  Antipropo

Close second; the bonus last one.

0
0
Reply
Alex.Selenyum
Alex.Selenyum
Dec 13, 2021 9:06 PM

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko said anyone that willfully vilified and obstructed access to hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin in the prevention and treatment of Covid-19 is guilty of first degree capital murder, genocide, and crimes against humanity. They are trying to jab as many people as possible so that their great reset aka depopulation plan work. I believe in God & Jesus. If I get sick I will take my Ivermectin that I stashed just in case and leave rest to God. If you want to get Ivermectin you can visit ivmpharmacy.com

1
-2
Reply
Cliff Edwards
Cliff Edwards
Dec 13, 2021 9:12 PM
Reply to  Alex.Selenyum

Piss off, spammer.

0
0
Reply
Vee DeMarche
Vee DeMarche
Dec 13, 2021 9:02 PM

Thank you… I needed that! 🙂

0
0
Reply
Captain Spock
Captain Spock
Dec 13, 2021 8:44 PM

Excellent humour… Always the best way to communicate through frozen minds.. At least it is, with a few folk who are beginning to thaw amidst the heat of the massive piles of bullshit getting thrown at them..

Where to download these memes?

0
0
Reply
Pilgrim Shadow
Pilgrim Shadow
Dec 13, 2021 10:24 PM
Reply to  Captain Spock

“Where to download these memes”?

Off-guardian.org

0
0
Reply
Sophie - Admin1
Admin
Sophie - Admin1
Dec 13, 2021 10:41 PM
Reply to  Captain Spock

Just right click and save the image

0
0
Reply
Captain Spock
Captain Spock
Dec 14, 2021 6:12 PM
Reply to  Sophie - Admin1

Thanks…

0
0
Reply
George Mc
George Mc
Dec 13, 2021 8:32 PM

Well there’s no doubt about it. Omicron is the man of the moment! The Graud and the WSW can’t get enough of him! The former can’t contain their excitement at the news that “at least one person” in the UK has died of the big O!

But the O isn’t just a virus. It appears as “gloom” as well:

“Virgin Atlantic gets £400m injection as airlines battle Omicron gloom”

Look out! It could come from anywhere! A black vapour oozing out from under your bed or out of your cupboards!

And one person has already died! At least!

Cancer? Heart attacks? Oh don’t bore me! At least one from the Big O!

0
0
Reply
Vagabard
Vagabard
Dec 13, 2021 8:46 PM
Reply to  George Mc

O-my-cronies will get an extra ‘O’ or two on the end of their paychecks, for playing their part in the doom-mongering.

Whilst others will just get a big fat O instead

0
0
Reply
Justin
Justin
Dec 14, 2021 2:08 AM
Reply to  George Mc

The dude got hit by an omnibus – close enough don’t you think?

0
0
Reply
New Nane
New Nane
Dec 14, 2021 9:02 AM
Reply to  George Mc

Shouldn’t we be calling it the big M as in Moronic ?

0
0
Reply
George Mc
George Mc
Dec 13, 2021 7:56 PM

Covid truly is a franchise. From another hydra head, The (Not so)New Statesman:

“How the empire virus struck back”

Fans of this gripping series need not worry about any early cancellation!:

(Imagine James Earl Jones reading)

“In this dark pandemic era, Omicron is … (voice lowering with menace) … only the beginning”

0
0
Reply
Seansaighdeor
Seansaighdeor
Dec 13, 2021 7:50 PM

three jabs good, two jabs bad’ – Savage Jabbit.

Only took 76 years but we got there in the end….

0
0
Reply
Vagabard
Vagabard
Dec 13, 2021 8:49 PM
Reply to  Seansaighdeor

Ten jabs is apparently not so good. At least not this year anyway
https://www.rt.com/news/542904-new-zealand-covid-vaccination/

(Unless you’re short of cash, of course. Not recommended)

0
0
Reply
Terje M
Terje M
Dec 14, 2021 11:13 AM
Reply to  Vagabard

Maybe he had a rubber arm?

0
0
Reply
AnCapBarbie
AnCapBarbie
Dec 13, 2021 6:47 PM

Oh this week’s are awesome. 5 stars definitely recommend.

0
0
Reply
excommunicated
excommunicated
Dec 13, 2021 6:43 PM

comment image

1
0
Reply
excommunicated
excommunicated
Dec 13, 2021 6:32 PM

comment image

0
-1
Reply
Cliff Edwards
Cliff Edwards
Dec 13, 2021 9:32 PM
Reply to  excommunicated

It’s not just the working class that includes “ignorant, brainwashed” morons.

0
0
Reply
David Brewer
David Brewer
Dec 13, 2021 9:59 PM
Reply to  Cliff Edwards

Very true, but the working class are the ones with the most to lose from the oppression, which makes their willing acceptance all the more tragic. I think that was the original point.

0
-1
Reply
Blind Gill
Blind Gill
Dec 13, 2021 11:15 PM
Reply to  David Brewer

My how deep, yet offensive of you.

0
0
Reply
grr
grr
Dec 14, 2021 4:45 AM
Reply to  Blind Gill

You have missed David’s point. he was not being offensive, just stating a strange situation. Facts are some oppressed have Stockholm Syndrome.

0
0
Reply
Cliff Edwards
Cliff Edwards
Dec 14, 2021 3:49 AM
Reply to  David Brewer

Whose “willing acceptance” exactly? In Melbourne the less well-off are the ones who have been the least willing to comply with Despot Dan’s diktats.

0
0
Reply
Blind Gill
Blind Gill
Dec 15, 2021 7:14 PM
Reply to  Cliff Edwards

Exactly. Most people I know, including myself, are sick of the middle class bs and them knowing what’s best for everyone. That’s really got us far. They don’t live it. Most WC people are just trying to get on with it….don’t idiocy at their door. Most folk I know think the MC are entitled, lazy and daft. They are also bored and clearly don’t have v interesting lives if they have to jump on this boat.

0
0
Reply
Pilgrim Shadow
Pilgrim Shadow
Dec 13, 2021 10:32 PM
Reply to  Cliff Edwards

The “educated” middle class says hello.

0
0
Reply
grr
grr
Dec 14, 2021 4:28 AM
Reply to  Cliff Edwards

The working class are their own worst enemy, and yes they seem to have a disproportionate number of defenders of the “ruling class”.
Many defenders of illegal wars and the capitalistic system are working class and I am fucked if I know why.
And by the way my father was born in to a multi generational working class family, however WW1 woke his dad up to the truth.

0
0
Reply
Cliff Edwards
Cliff Edwards
Dec 15, 2021 5:05 AM
Reply to  grr

“disproportionate” compared to what/whom?

0
0
Reply
rubberheid
rubberheid
Dec 13, 2021 11:47 PM
Reply to  excommunicated

+ 1

0
0
Reply
Vagabard
Vagabard
Dec 13, 2021 6:12 PM

So the biosecurity state begins (tomorrow). ‘Papers please’. 

The vaccines (falsely-so-called) don’t work. Vaccine passports don’t work. But roll them out anyway

Covid passports will be nodded through by the feckless Leader of the ‘No Opposition’ Keir Starmer.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10305145/Why-sacrificing-god-given-freedoms-sake-two-jab-vaccine-passport.html

0
0
Reply
excommunicated
excommunicated
Dec 13, 2021 6:14 PM
Reply to  Vagabard

MI5 DM pretending to be anti it

0
0
Reply
Vagabard
Vagabard
Dec 13, 2021 6:20 PM
Reply to  excommunicated

Or a Tory mixed bag. Representing the 60 or so that may vote against

0
0
Reply
excommunicated
excommunicated
Dec 13, 2021 6:38 PM
Reply to  Vagabard

comment image

0
0
Reply
Vagabard
Vagabard
Dec 13, 2021 6:43 PM
Reply to  excommunicated

Maybe not all

https://together.togetherdeclaration.org/mps-that-are-against-vaccine-passports/

0
0
Reply
Tony Maroni
Tony Maroni
Dec 14, 2021 1:03 AM
Reply to  Vagabard

Simpy not enough. I suspect some of those on that list will vote yes when the time comes. Anyway the NWO demands these ID passes are forced through which they will be.

0
0
Reply
Annie
Annie
Dec 14, 2021 11:42 AM
Reply to  excommunicated

I just thought that 👍

0
0
Reply
citizen
citizen
Dec 13, 2021 8:18 PM
Reply to  Vagabard

one party state

0
0
Reply
Tony_0pmoc
Tony_0pmoc
Dec 13, 2021 5:12 PM

Thanks, I particulary like 2, 23, 14 & 21

Meanwhile, back to reality and still getting told off.

https://www.sott.net/article/461765-Bobby-Kennedy-Jr-on-Faucis-Pandemic-Apocalyptical-Forces-of-Ignorance-And-Greed-Are-Ushering-in-Totalitarianism

0
0
Reply
George Mc
George Mc
Dec 13, 2021 5:04 PM

Meet the Institute for Strategic Dialogue:

“ISD is a fiercely independent global organisation dedicated to powering solutions to extremism, hate, and disinformation.”

Their news:

“Today we launch a new series of reports on the global anti-lockdown movement, beginning with this paper examining how COVID restrictions have brought together a broad church of activists in a conspiracy-extremist movement we call a ‘hybrid threat’.”

So why bother with yet another noxious covid whoremonger embarked on yet another demonization of covid rejection? Because their wiki-blurb reveals all:

“ISD runs a wide-ranging programme of work on extremism which ranges from traditional research papers through to the facilitation of practitioners networks and the development of counter narrative tools to combat extemism. Their work ranges from work on Islamist extremism through to far-right extremism In delivering their projects, ISD partners with governments and leaders of the technology sector, such as Google. ISD also chairs the EU’s Radicalisation Awareness Network (RAN) working group on the internet and social media.”

Thus that neoliberal bogeyman “Islamic extremism” merges with the supposedly post-neoliberal bogeyman “far-right extremism”. And the “War On Terror” morphs into the “War on Hate and General Nastiness”. The same old war fronted by the same old vipers. 

1
0
Reply
NixonScraypes
NixonScraypes
Dec 13, 2021 7:51 PM
Reply to  George Mc

Do you think- maybe all the spiked up covidians are members of institutes, think tanks,fact check thingies, governments-local,national,world, n.g.o.s, foundations and about a million acronomic entities? Of the latter, there’s so many I’ve never heard of, I barely understand most of what I read. Perhaps we’ll soon have an acronomicon variant. And of the former there’s so many that there can’t be many people left to work doing anything useful. Apart, of course for the terminally unvaxed who aren’t allowed to do anything anyway.

0
0
Reply
Cliff Edwards
Cliff Edwards
Dec 13, 2021 9:40 PM
Reply to  George Mc

They’re also behind the “Smart Cities” bullshit.

0
0
Reply
Jacques
Jacques
Dec 13, 2021 4:27 PM

This is Romania.

https://www.facebook.com/100038542067074/videos/426488199180668

Just for the record, this is how they disposed of the last dictator:

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xfdvva

0
0
Reply
S Cooper
S Cooper
Dec 13, 2021 4:18 PM

comment image

Kissing the blood soaked jackboots of the war racketeer corporate fascist eugenicist oligarch mobster psychopath Nazis is not raging against them.”
comment image

“RIP Frank Zappa”

0
0
Reply
S Cooper
S Cooper
Dec 13, 2021 5:16 PM
Reply to  S Cooper

“Yet another indicator of an oppressive corporate fascist eugenicist oligarch mobster psych Nazi gestapo prison state.”
comment image

“Now the psychos are setting up concentration camps for the untermenschen useless eaters. Instead of critical thought and honest education the psychos choose mass incarceration, imprisonment, murder and genocide. Enough with their Crime(s) Against WE THE PEOPLE (Humanity).”
comment image

“We will not be culled, lab ratted, mutated, Jim Crowed, Enslaved or Owned. Hey, psychos you can take your Big Cull, Great Ripoff-Enslavement Digital Currency Ponzi Scam and shove them where the sun does not shine!”

1
0
Reply
Igor
Igor
Dec 13, 2021 8:36 PM
Reply to  S Cooper

California built a lot of universities prior to 1980.
University is not for everyone.

0
0
Reply
Ort
Ort
Dec 13, 2021 10:19 PM
Reply to  Igor

Whereas everyone knows that you can’t have too many prisons!

0
0
Reply
mgeo
mgeo
Dec 14, 2021 10:56 AM
Reply to  Ort

Especially private ones, invented to keep recycling the most unskilled, the poorest and the mentally ill for profit.

1
0
Reply
owl glass
owl glass
Dec 14, 2021 6:50 PM
Reply to  Igor

Prison is also not for everyone.
Especially the well-off seem to miraculously get around it over and over again…

0
0
Reply
Chevrus
Chevrus
Dec 13, 2021 5:48 PM
Reply to  S Cooper

The King!!

0
0
Reply
Annie
Annie
Dec 13, 2021 6:14 PM
Reply to  S Cooper

👍

0
0
Reply
excommunicated
excommunicated
Dec 13, 2021 6:20 PM
Reply to  S Cooper

comment image

0
-2
Reply
excommunicated
excommunicated
Dec 13, 2021 6:22 PM
Reply to  excommunicated

WHAT REBEL PJW ALL MUZZLED UPcomment image

0
0
Reply
Count D
Count D
Dec 14, 2021 2:04 AM
Reply to  excommunicated

Check the entire photo – he is cycling, no? It’s to stop the traffic fumes, it was taken pre covid, correct?

0
0
Reply
excommunicated
excommunicated
Dec 14, 2021 9:37 AM
Reply to  Count D

no and no was taken during covid
why??? did he tell his fanboys that he wears a mask to stop fumes LOL
just like bojo or David cameron he rides bikes around London LOL
comment image

0
0
Reply
Cliff Edwards
Cliff Edwards
Dec 13, 2021 9:44 PM
Reply to  excommunicated

Watson is certainly a nasty piece of work. Anyone who agrees with shit like this is a fuckwit.

0
0
Reply
Dollyboy
Dollyboy
Dec 13, 2021 11:23 PM
Reply to  excommunicated

Don’t knock it til you try it.

0
0
Reply
Hele
Hele
Dec 14, 2021 8:38 AM
Reply to  excommunicated

You have issued beyond covid

0
0
Reply
Captain Spock
Captain Spock
Dec 13, 2021 8:48 PM
Reply to  S Cooper

Where to download this one..?

0
0
Reply
Russian Hank
Russian Hank
Dec 13, 2021 4:11 PM

Thank you very much. Ridicule is the best weapon.

0
0
Reply
Annie
Annie
Dec 13, 2021 3:50 PM

These crimes against humanity are happening now right before our eyes,Yet in two years not one judge not one jurisdiction not one person in the position of power have done nothing?,Its about time people realise it’s us against the satanists against the cancer that’s encroaching every organisation in our world and it is our world and we the people need to stand up not rely on these organisations that don’t have our best interests at heart.How many people are going to die and get maimed before Nuremberg will get their fingers out their asses??(sorry for swearing).

1
0
Reply
fame
fame
Dec 13, 2021 3:38 PM

This one is funny. When you need a seat on the transit….Why did the sheeple run away? Were they not protected by their masks?
https://twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1470264011346354176?s=20

1
0
Reply
Brianborou
Brianborou
Dec 13, 2021 5:38 PM
Reply to  fame

On Saturday, I was in the local corner shop getting a bottle of wine. The nappy faced customer in front of me was buying some goods which he had on the counter. I approached from his left and stood about 3 foot away. A look of horror came over his face when he saw I was nappy less and within his exclusion zone. He immediately scuttled off around the corner on the pretext of getting something else. So I walked up to the front and paid for the bottle of wine. When I looked to my left, he was standing about 8 foot away empty handed. Oh well, it’s one way of getting to the front of the queue!

0
0
Reply
Tom Larsen
Tom Larsen
Dec 13, 2021 7:11 PM
Reply to  fame

That’s awesome! Use their irrational fear to your advantage!

0
0
Reply
Jim McDonagh
Jim McDonagh
Dec 13, 2021 3:11 PM

↑↑↑

0
0
Reply
Chevrus
Chevrus
Dec 13, 2021 3:01 PM

I’ve posted it before and I’lldo it again. Put it on a poster, walk through Paris whatever you want….comment image

0
0
Reply
Annie
Annie
Dec 13, 2021 2:54 PM

I loved johnsons speach but why do I have to get a rooster??will a chicken stop omicron transformers in disguise?

1
0
Reply
Marilyn Shepherd
Marilyn Shepherd
Dec 13, 2021 2:53 PM

Half a million Victorians become eligible for COVID-19 booster shot overnight | 7NEWS – YouTube Listen to this brainless wanker, he is selling the kill shots like it’s a great present of some kind, you get death and a set of knives.

1
0
Reply
Annie
Annie
Dec 13, 2021 2:51 PM

I’m sure this is the great awakening.

0
0
Reply
S Cooper
S Cooper
Dec 13, 2021 2:25 PM

comment image
comment image

1
-1
Reply
Annie
Annie
Dec 13, 2021 2:51 PM
Reply to  S Cooper

👍.

0
0
Reply
Chevrus
Chevrus
Dec 13, 2021 2:57 PM
Reply to  S Cooper

Brought to you by…..

0
0
Reply
Cliff Edwards
Cliff Edwards
Dec 13, 2021 9:54 PM
Reply to  S Cooper

“varients”?

Oops, sorry, just FYI, right?

0
0
Reply
Alpha
Alpha
Dec 13, 2021 2:20 PM

Not a meme, but this is a pretty good checklist of nonsensical arguments made by the enforcers:

https://alpha12.substack.com/p/questioning-the-covid-19-narrative

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz