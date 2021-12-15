Last night the UK Parliament voted through a bill forcing NHS workers to either get vaccinated or lose their jobs, as well bringing in “vaccine passports” for some events and venues.
Over 70,000 NHS workers are officially counted as “unvaccinated”, if you trust government numbers. Considering the NHS employs well over a million people, I wouldn’t be surprised if that number were actually much higher.
If just half of the unvaccinated workers resign it could put a lot of pressure on the always-over-burdened healthcare system.
The government wouldn’t mind that, of course, because it will make it easier to claim the NHS is being “overwhelmed” with Covid patients, and this will be blamed on the unvaccinated and used to justify further mandates and coercion.
Any deaths resulting from the under-staffed health system can be PCR tested and added to the “died with Covid” tally.
It’s a win-win.
The vaccine passport element of the bill is likewise concerning, even if it currently only applies to nightclubs and venues with a capacity of more than 10,000. That’s the thin edge of a rapidly-expanding wedge.
An interesting aspect of the vote was that it passed entirely thanks to the Labour party. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer announced on Tuesday, in a bizarre-looking televised speech, that his party would support the government:
"We are a patriotic party and it is our patriotic duty to vote for these measures to ensure that they go through."
Sir Keir Starmer says in a statement that Labour will support the government's Covid Plan B measures in Tuesday's Commons vote. pic.twitter.com/3fAhk5MALy
— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) December 13, 2021
As a result all but eight “opposition” MPs voted with the government, whilst Tory rebel votes counted an even 100. If Labour had opposed the bill, it would not have passed.
Jeremy Corbyn, now an independent, voted against the government and emerged from his Covid hibernation to (finally) make a statement.
Much too little, and far too late, but it does illustrate why they needed to get rid of him in December 2019, just before the Covid roll-out, and why they so obviously rigged that election.
If he, as leader of the opposition, had been offering even this small amount of resistance from the beginning, the Covid narrative would never have made it this far.
Labour voting with the government, without even asking for concessions on sick pay or pay rises for NHS workers, is a sign that a changing of the guard may be on the horizon, with Keir Starmer being groomed to be the next PM, perhaps in the very near future.
That would explain the sudden emergence of the Christmas party scandal, which had further fuel added to its fire just today by yet another leak.
That, combined with the massive rebellion by his own MPs, is a massive knock on his authority.
Official polls, always a tool for controlling opinion rather than a scale for measuring it, are already putting Starmer 13 points ahead as the nations “most capable Prime Minister”.
Don’t be surprised if there are calls for another election, probably sometime soon. And they won’t be rigging this one for Boris.
The usual reminder: if you are at all sensitive to colour, click on the image to view the undegraded original.
Is Operation Gladio about to get a revamp?
—
https://www.euronews.com/2021/12/15/german-police-launch-raids-in-dresden-over-alleged-anti-vax-death-threats-to-governor
German police launch raids in Dresden over anti-vax death threats to governor
By Euronews with AP, AFP • Updated: 15/12/2021 – 19:00
Police in eastern Germany are investigating threats to kill a state governor over coronavirus restrictions and vaccinations.
Several properties in Dresden were being raided early on Wednesday in a probe into plans for “serious violent crime”, police said on Twitter.
The investigation was triggered by reports last week that an anti-vaccine group discussed plans to kill Saxony’s CDU state governor, Michael Kretschmer, and other members of the state government on the messenger service Telegram.
Dresden — the capital of Saxony — has seen frequent protests against coronavirus restrictions and has Germany’s lowest vaccination rate.
Kretschmer said that threats against officials, scientists, and journalists “are unacceptable, will not be tolerated, and will be pursued with all our strength.”
According to the ZDF report, the group’s 103 members shared a rejection of vaccinations, the state, and the current coronavirus policy.
The Telegram channel featured audio messages in which people called for measures to be opposed “with armed force if necessary,” directed against Kretschmer and others.
“The statements of some members of the group suggested that they might be in possession of real weapons and crossbows,” the police said in a statement, without indicating whether any arrests had been made.
Tom Bernhardt, a spokesman for Saxony’s state criminal police office, said that six members of the Telegram group are under investigation.
The police investigation — assisted by special intervention forces — began one day after the ZDF report was published.
Faced with a violent fourth wave of the pandemic, the German government has decided to tighten restrictions on unvaccinated people, who are now unable to access most public places, restaurants, and non-essential shops.
Kretschmer was one of the first state leaders to cancel events like Christmas markets and restrict access for the unvaccinated to some public places.
Social Democratic Party (SPD) politician Sebastian Fiedler, an expert on security issues, told the Bild newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday that an estimated 15,000-20,000 opponents of the health measures are ready to use violence.
Meanwhile, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament on Wednesday that Germany will not tolerate “a tiny minority of uninhibited extremists trying to impose its will on the whole of our society.”
—
See also:
On November 22, 1990, the European Parliament passed a resolution on Operation Gladio
https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/European_Parliament_resolution_on_Gladio
The reality is that the politics is long since irrelevant, there should have been wholesale MP resignations over this , but nothing . When the likes of Ellwood vote against you know the “rebellion” is officially sanctioned.
If there’s mass departures from the NHS they won’t care, the intention is to build back better so any mayhem is fuel to the fire.
The politicians/judges/legal/law enforcement/military and the entire civil service structures are totally corrupted and determined to force through to the technocratic dictatorship NWO. For those who haven’t, a look into starmer’s background is enough to show the depths of the problem.
All individuals have at this stage is not to comply. Easier said than done but if enough people are able to just sit it out long enough the momentum will begin to shift. Next 3 to 4 months will be critical.
Ivermectin help reduce the severity of vaccine adverse reactions. If someone is suffering from a post vaccine syndrome, FLCCC clinicians and a growing network of colleagues have reported significant clinical responses to ivermectin. Because Ivermectin has 5 different mechanisms of action against coronaviruses, the medication is also effective with the different variants of the virus. Get your Ivermectin while you still can! ivmpharmacy.com
Piss off, spammer.
Gregory Hood, when speaking at the American Renaissance conference of 2021, had emphasized that the racial politics of western countries were not done out of pure malice or hatred for certain peoples, but they were justifications of power for the ruling class. And the only way to break the power of the ruling class, was to break the justification for their power, because then no one feels complied to enforce their decrees.
Same with Covid. You can rag on and on about the Great Reset, authoritarianism, and Nazi speak. You will never get through with that avenue. I saw a comment on Youtube that perfectly summarizes these peoples’ thoughts of us,
“I’ve lost faith in humanity when the act of simply putting on a mask was compared to Nazis (not exact, but a fair summary I believe)”
Render the mask useless, and suddenly, these mandates don’t particularly make sense (maybe not Nazis to them, but it’s a start). Reveal the vaccine as dangerous and ineffective, and passports appear as lunacy. Downgrade, or even disprove Sars-Cov2, and everything becomes moot (you’ll need more than ‘muh Koch’s postulates’ and ‘no isolation sheeple’, explain the mechanics and significance of these arguments). Break the Covid justification, and opposing the medical tyranny becomes a piece of cake.
I don’t know about you but I know it’s going to get worse.We all said this but I didn’t think it would be this quick?!!!
In Germany it not better:
German Police (“we just follow orders” – is Satan behind it this time?) arrests Santa Claus – for not wearing a Mask in public:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1470519740187779090
Hopefully Baby Jesus ist more carefull. I’d hate to hear “Damn – the cops!” from Baby Jesus mouth!
Boris got hair like rag doll other one got plasticine hair how predictable.
We all knew it was coming.Next will be in concentration camps.
Is it not odd that a “Labour” leader is call “Sir”?
Led by Jeremy Corbyn, the British Left Opposes Vaccine Mandates as Anti-Worker and Repressive by Glenn Greenwald
https://greenwald.substack.com/p/led-by-jeremy-corbyn-the-british?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjoxOTAwNjg0MywicG9zdF9pZCI6NDU1MTg1NTgsIl8iOiJ0MHpVbiIsImlhdCI6MTYzOTU5NjEwMCwiZXhwIjoxNjM5NTk5NzAwLCJpc3MiOiJwdWItMTI4NjYyIiwic3ViIjoicG9zdC1yZWFjdGlvbiJ9.6FM-HSCqI2v5bUMJ8Pf8CMGBYS2HMkGEdgui57sWGkE
Everything about Kier Starmer is odd on steroids.
Never was there a more establishment-oriented individual in British politics, let alone leading the ‘opposition’! They are rubbing our noses in it.
The nickname Queer Kier is not a dig at his sexuality, it’s a play on the original meaning of the word, in his case meaning there’s something extremely fishy about him being where he is. A true quisling.
Do you really think any of them are where they are by accident? Obviously nicely planned.
eddie mayer x bbc khazar
his show on glr london global radio is a hoot
hysterical the bubonic plague is here
but uou can help yourselves
get ye to the vaxine temple
moloch is hungry
i want to call the shoah and say to unkle ask a nazi
global radio dj
hey eddie baby take a chill pill bro
germ theory is old news daddio
the terrain the terrain is all
Ken Livingstone says lock down forever.
The ‘government’ can pick up the tab, he says, with a straight face, and not apparently drunk, and not seemingly in the pay of big pharma.
Ken Deadstone.
The Leftwing megadeath is coming, again, and all those types can feel good about it as they did a century ago out East.
I wonder why they say “Fear is the mind killer.”.
Simply ignore whatever traitors in gov’t say but mark their card ready for charges. Millions of people do not believe in the gov’t lies and misinformation. Soon they will make their voices heard.
If you value the future of your children, and their children, then get busy. Ignore, disobey, disrupt, as soon as the opportunity arises. Don’t leave it for a later time, as there probably won’t be one.
See you all on the barricade.
Sack all the unclotshotted NHS staff, who have been working with covid patients for the last two years with few incidents. Indeed, these staff probably have robust natural immunity by now.
If they are working with the majority clotshotted patients, where’s the problem? Assuming the clotshots work of course. But even if they don’t, the staff are likely immune anyway so represent no threat to anyone.
And if they’re immune they won’t be taking covid out hospitals into the general public.
Indeed, is there a case for a massive unfair dismissal suit if staff aren’t tested for natural immunity prior to them being sacked?
Am I missing something here, or is the government and it’s medical advisers simply, utterly incompetent?
No they need more mayhem…doing same in aust…picking off areas to create chaos by making mandatory vax…they know exactly what they are doing while we run around like chooks with heads cut off.
Going by conversations at work – and official conversations at that! – the switch from the death figures to the case figures has been the most successful part of the con. Everyone is panicking over the positive tests. Nobody but nobody is thinking, “Well what do these tests mean? What the fuck is asymptomatic? How many of these positive cases are actually ill? Does illness itself even count for anything anymore? Does our actual direct real life experience matter anymore? Are we all now waiting for “Computer says …”?”
it also provides a wonderful opportunity for fast tracking the destruction of the remaining NHS infrastructure. A project various English governments have been beavering away at since the 1950s. These draconian laws approved by all parties will allow Boris to reward his gang with what remains of England’s publicly held assets.
What publicly held assets? How many hospitals were built under PFI?
They are heading towards a vaccination mandate in January-February-March.
In the UK as well as the EU.
The number of cases will increase enormously in January as more people will be positive because of the ‘omikron’ variant. Two primers are enough now instead of three primers.
PS there is no virus, only poisons.
The cases will increase, the R value is already at 4 apparently, but hospitalisations and deaths will fall off a cliff.
Of 60M people in South Africa there are currently 5,500 in hospital with Omicron. 4,700 are in general wards and 75% of those presented with conditions other than covid, they only found out they had it when they were tested on admission.
425 patients are on oxygen and 400 on ventilators.
Almost all in hospital with Omicron are vaccinated.
Omicron was unknown in early October with Delta ~80% dominant. By last week Omicron was almost 100% dominant.
By late January/early February Omicron will be the dominant variant and by March/April it will be undeniable that this entire shit show is over, bar the shouting.
‘Omicron’ does not exist, only in a computer and in the mind as a delusion.
Remember those ferrets…faucci brought them up again yesterday…while wringing his hands and blathering about how they really couldn’t do the test on the volunteers as they were not exposed to risk…so we are about to see how well we measure up to the ferret response.
Boris Johnson is a central bankers controlled entity just like Keir Starmer.They are 2 sides of the same coin the bankers coin. It’s important to remember, just as Professor Antony C Sutton plus others stated long ago, there is no left or right it’s us against the rats pack of Satanists behind this Scamdemic !
👆 that right there.
Has anyone produced verifiable evidence that the Covid virus exist naturally? Has anyone proved the lab produced mRNAs are meaningful against the Covid fears. Yet mandates are applied globally; certainly smells of global private party conspiracy to use of government as a marketing device to me? Even the lopsided vote suggest coercion? None of the 256 different nation states are global, they are all national, but commercial enterprises are able to feed their fears into national propaganda narratives and are able to feed their vaccines into nation state mandates one nation state after the next.
Does that not give anyone any clue?
Covid doesn’t have a virus or anything, it’s an acronym the WHO invented to pretend there was a new thing. It simply means coronavirus disease which means precisely fucking nothing. SARS2 was patented by the USA in 2008 along with Sars3, they are not viruses at all, they are in silico chimerics
Covid = Certification of Vaccination ID ?
Coronaviruses are common in the wild, the family includes those that cause the common cold. Covid and its variants have been intensively studied so we know in some detail what they look like, how they infect and what the results of that infection are. The trick with mRNA is to design a RNA string that prompts cells to produce an alien protein that mimics a signature feature of the target virus which in turn prompt the immune system to develop antibodies. This means when the real virus turns up the immune system recognizes it and takes action against it before it can get too much of a hold and do serious damage to a person. (The actual mechanism of how it damages people is being actively researched, its another line of attack on the virus.)
The effort to understand and combat the virus is global. The role of pharma is taking the notion of mRNA and making it into a vaccine. Like the early days of antibiotics the problem wasn’t the notion of an antibiotic but finding a way to mass produce them in a usable form that took all the effort. With mRNA the problem was finding a form — enscapulating in microscopic fat globules — that could make it suitable for injection (otherwise it would cause a massive immune system reaction). Developing this process was, as they say, “non trivial”.
I’ve mentioned before that we take this kind of almost magic process for granted these days. The computers that we’re using to write this rely on the mass production of circuits with a geometry so fine that its smaller than the wavelength of light. The process, not unlike printing a photograph, has to be done many times (up to 150) with each image accurately placed over another. The processes have to take place in extremely clean areas — a virus is huge compared to the circuit components) and work with chemicals that are both pure and (in some cases) rather nasty to people. This is just the tip of the manufacturing iceberg but we don’t think twice about it because to us “it just works”. The same kinds of techniques for manipulating and controlling structures work just as well on entities like viruses so its difficult to reconcile the notion that viruses are some kind of dastardly invention while the computers we use to write about those dark deeds are not.
Suspect most of the statement is sheer conjecture
The effort to understand and combat the virus is global.
What virus? The one that hasn’t been proven to exist? That one?
Sucharit Bhakdi: All these vaccines cannot work, can never have worked, do not work…
The CDC has openly admitted that these vaccines do not work because “the vaccinations do not prevent infection of the airways.” So if you are vaccinated, you are not protected against anything.
So the CDC admits that the mRNA vaccines don’t prevent infections of the airways for a respiratory disease. That is quite remarkable (don’t expect to see this on CNN).
See minute 13:00 to 14:00 in link below:
https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/doctors-for-covid-ethics-an-interdisciplinary-symposium-ii-sounding-the-call
The author misses the elephant in the room.
It doesn’t matter what policies the UK (or any nation) implements or how it does so.
What matters is why all this is happening given Covid is a pure psyop.
Only when the elephant is acknowledged, will there be any hope of understanding.
We know why it’s happening, Xavier. But when will the millions of sheep wake up?
revelation they must reveal true nature
no more hiding
if consent is ignored then it is boot
all bets are off
the world is incorporated corporations
make the words count
spell and the casting of
full disclosure
conditional acceptance
demand verify verification at all times
reserve your rights
non assumpsit
all rights reserved
joinder maritime admiralty contract can only manifest with your consent
the devil is in the words and detail
a simple demand of full disclosure may reveal that your original contract did not mention
a covid virus or vaccine
qed
breach of fucking contract
surrender is death a satanic harvest
god and his laws have a remedy
if damaged compensation remedy must be paid
the boot must be revealed for all to sea see
to break the spell of fake democracy
revelation of the methods are exposed daily
my body my choice is it not
the choice is clear
god
satan
that is the deal
smiley his outfit was called control
take control
be happy in your choices
Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.
consensus facit legum
For nothing is hidden that will not be made manifest, nor is anything secret that will not be known and come to light.
A lot of articles scattered around the media today about Sergio Aguero’s retirement from football because of a heart condition. I haven’t found a single one that mentions the vax.
Previously fit and healthy Man Utd defender Victor Lindelof, aged 27, had to leave the field of play last week due to ‘breathing difficulties’ and a ‘higher than normal’ heart rate. He hasn’t played since, is currently wearing a heart monitor, and is still undergoing tests.
I wonder if the doctors treating him are aware of what everyone on this forum can clearly see…?
Also, previously fit and healthy Danish international footballer Christian Eriksen, 28, has had his contract with Inter Milan terminated. He hasn’t played since suffering a cardiac arrest during this summer’s European Championship.
And as you mentioned, previously fit and healthy Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero, 33, has retired from football after suffering breathing difficulties and heart problems during a game earlier this season.
In the US, previously fit and healthy Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, 33, died last week due to an as yet unexplained ‘medical condition’. Mainstream media says his death may be linked to a car crash he was involved in back in 2019, although these reports are ‘unconfirmed’.
I could go on…
So I wonder when he retracts this message?
—
Sergio Kun Aguero Retweeted
https://twitter.com/salutcat/status/1438582710004592642
Salut @salutcat
Sep 16, 2021
El davanter argentí del @FCBarcelona_cat, @aguerosergiokun, també fa una crida a totes les persones de 12 anys o més perquè vagin a vacunar-se! Recorda, vacunant-nos no deixem que el virus s’escampi amb la mateixa facilitat.
#JoEmVacuno #VacunatARA
[Video clip: Aguero promoting the jab]
Translation:
The Argentine striker also calls on all people aged 12 or over to be vaccinated! Remember, by vaccinating ourselves, we do not let the virus spread with the same ease.
—
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10312163/Sergio-Aguero-press-conference-LIVE-Barcelona-star-announce-retirement-heart-condition.html
Top Comment: “Everyone is thinking it.”
It’s what happens when enough largesse, or intimidation, is spread by TPTB to get what they want; that’s how the world works. Passports are the key to the dystopian world they are trying to build (back better) for us. Without the ability ID, track and sanction or reward, for good or bad behavior, they will never have the totalitarian control they seek over our lives. Just say no.
Exactly. People are being conditioned into showing a pass everytime they go for a piss.
Covid; Covert, Coercive, Corporate Colonisation.
Talking to normie family and friends (middle-aged public sector workers), they all launch into the evils of Johnson… and then shift into evangelising the necessity of following his exact orders without being able to see any contradiction or inconsistency in their position.
It is very strange to hear people having impassioned discussions about things you believe have no reality to them.
https://www.getyarn.io/yarn-clip/c3231ddd-71c4-4621-94b7-8939b3ff9412/gif
“Help us Landru.”
I’d hazard a guess and say that they lament Johnson’s evil, in that he “hasn’t done enough,” and is just “letting the virus spread”. Remember, when these people criticize the ruling class, it’s always due to the fact that the boot isn’t stomping on their faces quite hard enough.
Or, they somehow believe that the guise of science and public health is enough the exorcise Johnson of any evils in this area. I suspect that they consider that Johnson is “begrudgingly” enforcing this out of obligation, and not out of virtue. The same was said with Trump.
These covid measures are akin to brushing your teeth, you might be a psychopath, but at least you keep your teeth clean. You also might be a far-right, anti-semitic, racist, science-denying bigot, but you just gotta follow the health measures, right?
What happened to Off Guardian’s comment’s popularity counts?
“The louder the cough the larger the seat.”
https://www.reddit.com/r/ChurchOfCOVID/comments/rfy3ye/exposing_dirty_tricks_of_antimaskers/
“Also great party gag. For even more laughs put a couple of teaspoons of ketchup laced oatmeal in the mouth beforehand. Makes it look one is coughing up a lung.”
“The issue is not whether one is are going to get a shot…
The issue is where one will get it, in the side of the arm or in the back of the head.”
is that Oz?