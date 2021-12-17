Moneycircus
The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, former partner of Jeffrey Epstein, looks like it is being set up to fail. Prosecutors rested their case after nine days in which victims seemed barely prepared for cross-examination and co-conspirators were notable by their absence.
Even this threadbare reckoning was too much information for Twitter, which banned a popular account reporting daily from Manhattan Federal Court. The new Twitter CEO has previously said the company is not bound by the First Amendment, and blocked posts that were drawing 500,000 views.
The touchy revelation seems to have been that hard drives removed from Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse in 2019 already had FBI tags on them, suggesting they’d previously been seized and returned to the predator.
The state-corporatist media, like the federal prosecutors, have ignored the clear implication of surveillance and even blackmail. The court case is limited to six counts relating to sex trafficking and Maxwell’s alleged involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teen women.
Not only does it seem U.S. agencies may have been complicit in compromising individuals — Twitter tries to stop us from knowing. Kudos to The Free Press Report for its daily summary of the trial.
AUX ARMES
It is said that Catherine de’ Medici maintained a unit of female spies. These women, multi-talented in languages and the arts, also formed the escadron volant or flying squadron, so named after the queen introduced ballet to the French court.
The military overtones come from their duties in the field of state security in which they applied all their skills, including those of the boudoir. The way in which Catherine deployed her agents resounds down the years.
The tense political climes demanded tough measures. Henry II (reigned 1547–59) had died in a jousting tournament and his son Francis II, married to Mary Queen of Scots, lived only a year. That left Catherine as regent to Henry’s second son Charles IX (1560–74).
The inference remains that these young women were pressed into service. Catherine was also from a dominant family in her own right as daughter of Lorenzo de’ Medici, Duke of Urbino. The squadron dispersed her rivals, presumably using blackmail alongside manipulative techniques of jealousy, rivalry or distraction.
The term blackmail dates from this time. Originally called simply “mail” it referred to rent. When paid in silver it was white, or reditus albi but when paid in labour, produce or livestock it was black — reditus nigri.
Whether it originally had negative connotations is moot. By the sixteenth century however, it was used on the Scottish borders to refer to protection money extracted by raiders. By the 19th it described extortion by officials or journalists.
The Medicis used those around them and leveraged their skills to gain information, and this extended to the arts. The Flemish painter Peter Paul Reubens (1577–1640) was fluent in six languages — daubed with talent by the brushful — and no mean spy.
His father had lived in Antwerp when it was was centre of the trading world, moving in the circles of William of Orange. He would reach the loftier orbit of Marie de’ Medici, second wife of Henri IV of France — a fateful choice for Henri, who would die by an assassin’s knife the day after her coronation.
Reubens would frequent the courts of Philip IV, mixing with his favourite the Count-Duke of Olivares, and that of Charles I and the Duke of Buckingham. Reubens was loyal to the Spanish power during the Dutch revolt, and he seems to have counseled against war with the English and French.
ALL’S FAIR
Though tastes in art have tumbled since Reubens’ day it remains a tool of cultural exchange and power, while celebrity and bodily beauty are employed more ruthlessly than ever.
The CIA used modern art — the more abstract the better — in the 1960s to overshadow the Soviets in a display of superior creativity and intellectual freedom. Along with compliant authors, journalists, think-tankers and activists it promoted the careers of Jackson Pollock, Willem de Kooning and Mark Rothko.
So when we read of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell partying with what may soon again be called the Jet Set, it is easy to miss the underlying power relations. Likewise the grasping seeking out of influence of the museum crowd, amid the contrived and the affected, the grey suits of the moneyed world trying to escape their conventional selves into an orbit where the word eclectic long ago became cliché.
Their connections targeted those in the scientific sphere, leveraging Maxwell’s father’s ownership of Pergamon Press, a publisher of scientific journals. Epstein had his own connections through universities like MIT and Harvard and John Brockman’s Edge Foundation, where futurists and transhumanists discussed how to manipulate hierarchies of need to create new models of cybernetic governance.
This should ring bells for those who have watched how Event Covid rolled out, with the use of behavioural psychology taking primacy in the government response, even ahead of medical treatment.
ITERATING AT SCALE
Hobnobbing is the perfect opportunity, for those of ill will, to try to compromise others but the famous blackmails of the past were, like kidnappings, individual. It takes a spy agency to do it en masse.
So who leveraged Epstein and Maxwell’s performance art? Who, in the jargon of Silicon Valley, Mountain View and venture capitalists helped them achieve “iteration at scale”?
Much that we have heard about the duo points to this objective: the townhouse with cameras in every room and a video-editing suite to record them. Flight lists of politicians and business executives: we likely know only a fraction of the roll call but they don’t seem to be the sort you’d invite to your private island for laughs.
Tabloid stories in the 1990s had already linked Epstein and Prince Andrew, quoting the gossip of the time that Epstein “worked for CIA.” The connection with intelligence goes deeper than braggadocio.
Robert Maxwell and his daughters are prominent in the evolution of information technology, including Christine Maxwell’s Chiliad Inc, which claimed as clients for its data analysis software the FBI, Treasury and NSA, and may have included the CIA — an echo of the PROMIS monitoring software that Robert Maxwell helped to sell to intelligence agencies.
Just before the Maxwell trial we got another connection, a declassified CIA inspector general report into child abuse by CIA staffers, obtained by BuzzFeed News through Freedom of Information Act lawsuits. This showed that at least 10 employees and contractors had committed sex crimes against minors and were not prosecuted. Of the news services only CBS seems to have given the story much prominence.
The revelations are ominously reminiscent of the accusations by Human Rights Watch that the State Department contractor DynCorp trafficked women and girls in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Documents submitted to a Florida court in 2008 suggest one of Epstein’s helicopters shared the tail number N474AW with a State Department plane leased to DynCorp.
At the very least the CIA failed to act. It is a small step that connects human trafficking, the drug operations chronicled over 50 years by the academic Alfred McCoy, and the money laundering that U.S. financial authorities have ignored and exposed in equal measure.
The historical provenance goes back to Barings Bank and the opium trade, African slavery, and trafficking in Chinese labourers who dug the trenches for the First World War — and stayed on to bury the dead.
COAT OF MANY COLOURS
The Medici coat of arms was five red spheres on a gold shield, under one ball of blue. Jokes aside, given the power of the Medici matriarchy, we can imagine that bouncing balls are to be dispatched to the four corners, with one to spare.
If you send your descendants to penetrate countries, whether you are a banker or monarch, like French kings who sent their sons to Albion, the first thing they will establish is an intelligence operation. In the same way Walsingham, spymaster to the Tudors; or the Cecils and Sackvilles who as Treasurers profited from managing finances for the crown.
Practically the first act of Pope Francis in 2014 was to fire the heads of the Vatican bank. The route to big money is to latch on to monarchs and governments, or the don, or whoever lords it over the manor and to help him fleece it.
It begs the question: if Epstein was a solo operator running an extortion ring his operation would not have lasted one year, let alone 30. For he trod on the toes of the powerful, the architects of the Forever Wars from Helmand to the coca fields of Colombia.
This suggests his connections were more than tangential with intelligence agencies of several countries which are, after all, the footsoldiers of those who established them: Wall Street, the old East India Company money, The Investors, the bankers — slice and dice, pin to a cocktail stick and label to your liking.
Who, then, was kept in check by the rustle and crack of closeted skeletons? Even Donald Trump who gave Epstein the cold shoulder in later years and was unfairly traduced by the Russiagate saga, was an associate of Roy Cohn and managed Resorts International, the casino inheritance of Meyer Lansky. Far from a royal court but princelings still.
Seen from this aspect, the Maxwell trial is the iceberg tip of the oldest, most powerful, still-active syndicate. It sheds light — or would, if fully prosecuted — upon the techniques and trades of the ancient professions, those timeless merchants of weapons, drugs and trafficking.
Twitter is keen that we should not make the connection for The Wretched of the Earth, as Frantz Fanon wrote, might recognize the common enemy and become conscious of a target, and possessed of the will to resist.
COVERT COVID
Without excusing those who accepted Epstein’s invitation, those who were captured in the web were captured still.
A report by the Frazer Institute points out that the United States in particular has a history of the state misusing surveillance to commit blackmail, intended to silence dissent, as revealed by the Church Committee of 1976.
Following its report, Congress established the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC), to consider requests for secret warrants. Russiagate showed how that went.
The NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden revealed the US government was using the Internet to conduct mass indiscriminate surveillance. Eric Schmidt, then CEO of Google, said in a 2009 interview:
if you have something that you do not want anyone to know, maybe you should not be doing it in the first place.”
Yet Supreme Court justice Louis Brandeis, expressed the human necessity of privacy in Olmstead v. U.S (1928):
The makers of our Constitution…knew that only a part of the pain, pleasure and satisfactions of life are to be found in material things. They sought to protect Americans in their beliefs, their thoughts, their emotions and their sensations. They conferred, as against the Government, the right to be let alone — the most comprehensive of rights and the right most valued by civilized men.”
When the U.S. government acts as the accomplice of blackmailers, and social media companies like Twitter scurry to provide cover, the rights of us all stand on quicksand.
Whatever your view on Event Covid the accent on state security is grave: the military figures prominently, with unprecedented censorship and unbending discipline by politicians in lockstep, if not goose step. There is more than a whiff of compulsion. If you let slip there’s a blackmail operation, don’t you reveal who is behind it?
Well done MoneyCircus. Raising the intellectual level as ever. Some interesting etymologies and historical background in there.
There’s been that sense of ‘blackmail’ or ‘whiff of compulsion’ with Boris recently, as regards the infamous Downing Street parties.
Quite likely, there are photos of him partying away during lockdown, with his hair (even further) down. So a question might be under what circumstances they would be released? ‘Do this or your premiership ends’.
And who would be holding those cards? The 100 voting rebels? The pro-vaccine-passport mob? A lone rebel like Cummings?
A photo of partying held as a modern-day Sword of Damocles above the head
*Always makes me laugh when the media is saying there was a “rebellion and backlash” over the vote on tues, when I heard people say this my response is, “yeah, such a rebellion the measures including jab passports and jabs for NHS staff went through anyway and the agenda goes forth” A backlash is when the agenda is stopped in its tracks and not agreed to. *patrice
I’m always happy to read an article that reinforces my cynical, pessimistic view of humanity.
Unfortunately, a lot of people – many right here in this forum – have an overly optimistic view of humanity. They tend to see the problem as a few bad apples when all the evidence suggests there are billions of bad apples and only a few good apples.
If the Medici’s, Maxwells, Epsteins, Clintons, Schwabs, Gates’ et al were the only bad apples, the species would not be clinging for dear life to the cusp of extinction.
👍
“Now out “The Sex Slave Island Chronicles: Weekend at Jeff and Ghissy’s. Cocaine Importers of America (CIA) and Court of Caligula Publications.”
https://avemariaradio.net/flashback-harvey-weinstein-joins-womens-march-sundance/
“Anthony Weiner was unavailable for the three way with Harvey, Huma and the War Criminal Killary. He and Huma’s kid were too busy out sexting.”
Moneycircus featured at Off-G – it’s about damn time!
100%
When I hear that Twitter is “not bound by the 1st Amendment”, the only question that arises in my mind is, “Which Federal Law Enforcement Officer is even listening to such twaddle?”
Twitter has a CEO, and he damn well IS bound by the 1st Amendment.
If he were not, there would be no law left in the USA, and anybody would have the right to do whatever they pleased.
Oh, wait –
👍
Wonderful read thanks for it. ↑
Whitney Webb has been on top of the Maxwell story going way back. Here’s her latest:
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/12/investigative-reports/meet-ghislaine-daddys-girl/
The Medici Banking family gets mention at 11 minutes in re: covid.
Its time people expanded the knowledge beyond bill;gates lone patsy gunman tripe.
“Bite my Leonardo”
“So what are you going to do about it, smartass? Kiss our jackboots.“
↑
This method of blackmail will soon become obsolete with the current rise of the Metaverse & digital-ID. They want to have a complete profile for eight billion digital-twins, each represented by a node & avatar in their mirror-world.
This AI system will run on D-Wave (or similar) super computers with Alphabet support & other Pubic Private Partnerships, look into the seminars given by Geordie Rose and Ray Kurzweil.
Something called the Sentient World Simulation was released as an overview by Purdue back in 2006/7:
https://krannert.purdue.edu/academics/mis/workshop/AC2_100606.pdf
I disagree. Blackmail will be the favored tool used against those who are unwilling to comply to the new insanity. Not everyone want’s to put their real thoughts into a compter. That is why these psychopaths want Neuralink acces to your brain.
I’m curious why this particular choice of words.
+1
They long for the day they can add P (or whatever the re-brand then is) to the current string of initials….
Barbara Hewson flew that particular kite a while back, wanting the age of consent lowered to 13. She happens to be a distant relative of Bono (Paul Hewson). Johnny Vedmore has done a deep-dive into that clan that’s worth a read.
In Canada the age of sexual consent was 14 before the 1960s-70s . It has since been raised . A backlash to the failed sexual revolution of that era?
Until the 20th century women/girls were almost universally considered the spoils of war.
Excellent article M, thanks for your perspective on this. I found the historical backdrop both really interesting and informative, and of course, many of “The Investors” who are now behind Event Covid, are descended from people who also had a hand in other major historical events in the past. A cabal of parasites at the top of the pyramid so to speak.
And with their long planned scamdemic, we are now squarely in their crosshairs.
As an aside, I wonder what they had on Australian politicians such as Daniel Andrews, Anastasia Palaszuk and Scott Morrison? And of course, Pope Francis, with a whiff of something smelly about his past, urged Catholics to go and get jabbed. He stated this was “an act of love”.
Whitney Webb published the latest in her series on this topic yesterday.
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/12/investigative-reports/meet-ghislaine-daddys-girl/
↑ Pope Frank was part of the Argentine Junta that saw the murder’s of thousands of dissident and their children handed over to various elites in that Junta to do with as they pleased .
“No need for bravado. They can also be called corporate crime busting corporate crime analysts.”
“This is not going to end until the war racketeer corporate fascist eugenicist oligarch mobster psychopath Nazis end.”
“Wheel of Mengele (Dead Beagle Version)”
“(aka Mengele the Beagle Slayer)”
↑
Hegel’s remark about ‘learning nothing from history’ is proven wrong by these parasites.
They have learned that they can get away with anything, simply because of their connections.
A fascinating article.
Dark and disturbing.
↑Hegel was full of shit and worked for what he believed was the master race ! Learning nothing from history must be taken in context ,. He was pointing out that the masses learn nothing from history , but never the less warning his employers to be cautious when driven to repeat it .
This is indeed a fascinating and excellent piece. Informative and very well written.
Johnny, when it comes to lessons of history, it is the majority, the We, that has learned nothing.
The Covid operation has exposed everything – first of all how We do not, and have not learned from history; it exposes all the history we never had and all the history lessons we never learned. History is not learned in school, at home, or anywhere else. Just like sociology, social psychology and all the other fundamental social sciences, which are altogether marginalised. Why? So that “we should not make the connection, for The Wretched of the Earth, as Frantz Fanon wrote, might recognize the common enemy and become conscious of a target, and possessed of the will to resist”.
So it’s not their connections that are crucial, it’s the ignorance and disinterest of the population, the majority, about the connection between the socio-economic system they live in and their lives, about how their societies actually work, who holds power, why and how, and who just does the appearances, and why they toil the way they do, and accept – ‘shop till you drop’ as the meaning and satisfaction of life, in the midst of wars, famine, poverty, opression, exploitation, neo-colonialism, rampant racism, the constant abuse of children in myriads of ways, the commodification of absolutely everything inlcuding education, healt and science…
They act with impunity on all levels and all scales, and We are philosophising, instead of changing ourselves and our world, starting from the lessons of history.
“The CIA used modern art — the more abstract the better — in the 1960s to overshadow the Soviets in a display of superior creativity and intellectual freedom”.
Saunders is a limited hangout when it comes to the reasons for the CIA backing modern art – it’s also full-on psychological warfare against notions of form and beauty. There’s the destruction of political critique in art to be considered too. They’ve created a world where the “art” Epstein and others have hanging everywhere is virtually indistinguishable from child pornography
“Maxwell’s father’s ownership of Pergamon Press”.
That’s no innocent or accidental name – look it up if you don’t know what ‘Pergamon’ was.
“Flight lists of politicians and business executives: we likely know only a fraction of the roll call”.
What, it wasn’t just Prince Andrew? Anyone relying on the corporate-state media certainly wouldn’t know, for example, about Bill Clinton’s 20+ trips during which he dismissed his security guards.
“Tabloid stories in the 1990s had already linked Epstein and Prince Andrew, quoting the gossip of the time that Epstein “worked for CIA.””
It wasn’t just “tabloid stories” – what about the evidence given by Alexander Acosta to Congress? This was during his hearing when he was nominee for Labour Secretary with responsibility for, among other things…. human trafficking.
“Christine Maxwell’s Chiliad Inc”
Her husband is the son of one of Jack Parson’s “Suicide Squad” at Caltech. Parsons was of course a hardcore Satanist and associate of L. Ron Hubbard.
“The revelations are ominously reminiscent of the accusations by Human Rights Watch that the State Department contractor DynCorp trafficked women and girls in Bosnia and Herzegovina.”
They are also reminiscent of the Nxium Cult story. Nxium physically branded their women who seemed to have a remarkable ability to get acting jobs in Hollywood. The cult was co-led by one of the massively wealthy Bronfman family. I recently heard that Barbara Bronfman paid the bail for Ira Einhorn. Einhorn invented ‘Earth Day’ – oh, and murdered a woman and kept her body in a suitcase in his closet.
“if Epstein was a solo operator running an extortion ring his operation would not have lasted one year”
He’d never haves… go further back in the Epstein story. How did he get a teaching job at an elite school with no college degree? He was a specialist 1:1 tutor BTW as if it couldn’t be creepier. It’s unclear who exactly appointed him by it’s probable it was Bill Barr’s father. How also did he then get a job on Wall St running a hedge fund…. for one client?
“Donald Trump who gave Epstein the cold shoulder in later years”
Unlike earlier years when they were very pally and Trump made a remark about Epstein liking young girls so he knew what Epstein was. Trump of course made Bill Barr (who was also ex-CIA) Attorney-General.
“It sheds light — or would, if fully prosecuted — upon the techniques and trades of the ancient professions”.
It was printed in a mainstream newspaper – the Daily Mirror I think – that MI5 or MI6 had entrapped the leader of the IRA in Belfast was a 14-year old girl. Rumours have been circulating about certain “care” homes in Northern Ireland and just over the Irish Sea for years. Not something you see as a plot-line in a Bond film….
The CIA’s documented use of vice includes the MK Ultra sub-project Operation Midnight Climax. As its chief George Hunter White wrote, “”It was fun, fun, fun. Where else could a red-blooded American lie, kill, cheat, and rape with the sanction of the all-highest?”
Great so see one of my favourite commenters ABL at OG – I’ve thought for quite some time that the timing of this nearly two year global crime was interesting in light of what was happening in the Epstein saga – I have a hunch that it was such a huge story that it was necessarily throttled and diluted by BS 1984…maybe even one of the contributing factors to bringing it forward by a number of years…behold what we can do if you poke around and start convicting the untouchables…who knows….what does a nobody like me know…nothing. I, a mere mortal, a civilian who has no ambitions or desire for control, can only surmise – but I’ll trust my instincts…and I know every single word coming out of those ‘cough’ ‘politicians’ and their ‘scientists’ mouths is a lie. Stay alert…stay sane, because ‘staying safe’ in their inverted reality, this warped and perverted idea of a world they’d like to conjure into permanence might just finish you off.
is it even in sing sing
like his her dad why not in israel.
a place to be reborn like mcalpine,britain janner and the character called epstein
think of a phillip k dick think of the rock hudson movie seconds
watch the movie the game with michael douglas which took a lot from seconds
think of the fuck fakery of orson welles f for fake and the movie the trial based on kafka novel
if nelson mandela was a knight of malta how so we know he actually spent time on robin or pigeon island prison
is was assange in embassy or prison
is lord jimmy saville morte
unkle jimmy was invited to the knesset many times why?
odd for a bbc dj do you not think pop pickers not half
how many daughters or sons did dada maxwell have are the daughters all real living woman and of those living do they have man bits
the images of the thing and epstein with the great and the good look low level fake to me
years ago a man on a home computer did this
imagine what a billion dollar computer good do
the thing is not locked up in new york
most things are shit shoah
Good to see this as an article here. I do like your historical perspectives.
Congratulations Moneycircus it made me smile and happy to see you made OFF G hotspot.
Well done OFF G for giving one of your forum contributors the time.
That was always going to be the case. And the show goes on.
Enjoyed the way the article was (historically) put together – well done.
The Question that seems to never go away. “What have They got on all the politicians, and others, to ‘encourage’ them to go along with The Scamdemic ?
Everything. In Snowdens book he suggested there is no real need for info collecting spooks on the ground any longer since modern tech allowed all of it to be gathered down a phone line and stored indefinitely for later analysis.
Politicians know the drill. The know they watchers have every piece of information about them, their families, their friends families.
Step out of line and your life could be end up in tatters.
That’s why they just take the money and stick to the script.
I found the article entertaining, but rather too clever to be truly enlightening.
rather
Good to see your ruminations make it here as an article, Moneycircus.
They are often too elaborate to languish in the comments!
Whitney Webb has also investigated this angle,
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/12/investigative-reports/meet-ghislaine-daddys-girl/
… which is to say, although what limited media focus will be on the underage sex trafficking,
The Real Question is: What have the movers & shakers of our world sold their souls (& our futures) for?
PROMIS is probably the tip of the iceberg.
I’m glad to see you authoring here, Moneycircus.
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2021/12/17/sara-d17.html
At a tangent, but the WSW suddenly discovers the need for individual rights when a mother will not put her kid in school out of fear of Covid. When states practically hold a gun to heads to enforce the jab, this concern disappears.
Great article.
OT — since voting has been more or less cancelled I can
no longer vote or comment. As my comments are quite innocuous
there appears to be some failing in the system .I’m sure I’m not
the only one in this position.Can anyone throw any light on what
is happening ?
You just commented to say you can’t comment 🤦♀️
You also have 62 comments here, including several posted since we introduced logging in to vote, so I don’t know why you are saying you haven’t been able to comment.
Welcome back moneycircus.
↑