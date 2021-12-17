Julien Charles
“The welfare of the people in particular has always been the alibi of tyrants, and it provides the further advantage of giving the servants of tyranny a good conscience.”
Albert Camus
On John Steppling’s Aesthetic Resistance podcast, guest Varun Mathur posited that we are witnessing – on a global scale – an event called “projective identification”.
Something like the reverse of Stockholm Syndrome — when victims identify with their abuser — projective identification in psychoanalysis is the abuser who projects his lesser qualities onto the abused, and then sets about trying to eradicate them in the false version of the much put-upon victim.
Worse, the victim internalizes the projection, taking the projected qualities as his own, and then sets about fixing his illusory self. So you then have two entities foolishly trying to solve the afflictions of an illusory third entity. Interpreters of nonexistent maladies.
Capital and Its Discontents
Could it be that our relationship with the capitalist ruling class has perverted itself into such a state? In which the abusive state, removing rights to satisfy the requirements of corporate profit taking, projects its own profiteering monomania onto the servile population.
The freedom to profit, the libertine excess of avarice, being the sole objective of the system. In the feverish mind of the capital class, labor is forever scheming to take away its wealth and privilege. It sees in the underclass a dangerously unhinged desire to upend meritocracy and reward apathy.
It would feed those who don’t work, employ those without skills, laden lean corporations with higher taxes and needless overhead. So too would the scurvy working class deliver the rulers up to the altar of socialism, that chronic obsession of the downtrodden.
(And in some cases, Park Avenue elites might be delivered up to the guillotine. Or, as some would surely relish, Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci swinging from the Brooklyn Bridge, a grisly reproof of elitism by the populism baying below.)
And so — in this construct — the ruling class projects its own scheming and faithless character onto the very class it exploits. Only the underclass would reward sloth rather than merit, i.e., replace capitalism with socialism.
Same monomania, different ideology.
The ruling class projects its own monomania onto the working class, and then oppresses it in order to curtail what it sees as a dreadful radicalism.
Of course, in so doing the mandarins are vainly trying to salve a conscience made restive in part from the long-lived practice of profiting from the supposed delivery of public health. But health is diminished as profits rise.
The ruling class knows this, and must do all it can to stem the boiling rebellions that surface far beneath it. Cognitive dissonance has a nasty half-life.
Flattering to Deceive
Hence a domestic war on terror to “keep the rabble in line.” A new spotlight cast on loosely defined “extremism” and a reinvigorated effort to censor dissident voices through the vast tentacles of Big Tech. After all, the people that own the country ought to govern it (at least according to Founder Father John Jay).
In place of dissent, we have consensus, a “mile wide and an inch deep,” as a journalist once said referring to the mainstream. A consensus that the government is doing its damndest to keep us safe. All it does is done for the welfare of the people—protecting them from fatal pathogens, mendacious memes, and seditious knaves in viking attire.
But achieving this kind of mass consensus is no easy feat. It requires a massive media campaign, one that:
- a) develops a common, consistent message platform;
- b) assembles the awesome power of institutional and expert authority to confirm and sanction the messaging;
- c) saturates every media channel with the message, in a million iterations.
The goal of this kind of propaganda – or disinformation – campaign is to simply overwhelm the reader, the listener, the viewer, until he or she surrenders to the message, concedes its validity and, crucially, follows its mandates. Masking, social distancing, isolating and quarantining, vaccinating, boosting, and evangelizing the same to others.
As one after another individual falls into compliance, groupthink forms, and resisters are soon conquered by peer pressure. As anyone knows, standing against a crowd is not only frightening but requires a kind of fortitude that few possess.
As Robert Kennedy Jr. notes in his book The Real Anthony Fauci, the protocols introduced to stem a so-called pandemic (reinterpreted by the CDC to enable use of the term without a huge death count, only cases, themselves reinterpreted to include spurious positive tests from a not-fit-for-purpose PCR test) are straight out of CIA handbooks for psychological warfare. They include techniques to:
shatter indigenous societies, obliterating…social bonds, for using imposed isolation and the demolition of traditional economies to crush resistance, to foster chaos, demoralization, dependence and fear, and for imposing centralized and autocratic governance.”
All of this has taken place, through masking and quarantine, the destruction of social life, the foreclosure of the small business economy, the creation of a mental health epidemic via mass isolation, and the authoritarian cast of public health dictates.
As people fall in line, psychologically bludgeoned into compliance, they come to resemble what Hannah Arendt called “schreibtischtäter,” or “desk killers,” usefully noted in a fine meditation by Edward Curtin. In a sense, all who are even nominally compliant are broadly complicit.
Compliance enables, even when we do it to save a job and feed a family. It is the almost the necessary indictment of everyone harnessed by a exploitive system (a reality that, by the way, gives the lie to so much cancel culture, and Twitter warriors who think they are somehow immune to hypocrisy).
But unlike disinformation campaigns about overt and covert wars like the Iraq War, Syrian War, Libyan War, and Vietnam, this kind of campaign must function at an incredibly high level of activity, churning out news and updates at an even greater pace than conventional war campaigns.
Namely because the changes implemented are happening in-country, not in some distant land where events can be easily falsified for the home audience. Unsurprisingly, there are few if any events better suited to a domestic disinformation campaign than a pandemic.
Viruses are by nature unseen, invisible to the eye, a fact that makes it possible to keep citizens in a state of constant fear, permanently alive with trepidation. By contrast, the War on Terror was a clunky, poor absorbed campaign that had to rely on frequent FBI entrapment schemes as well as false flags and fabricated foreign events to keep the population in a state of anxiety and compliance.
After 9/11 we rarely if ever saw foreign terrorists, and today we cannot see the virus. What we can see are the endless reams of statistical fear-mongering rendered by establishment authorities, from death tolls with unreliable attributions, to study after study that escalate the speculation of further horrors.
That we cannot not see. We are bombarded with it daily.
And with it we see the compliant, more vigilant than ever, behaving like citizen corps out to enforce the lockstep of groupthink. The subtle genius of this campaign is that dissent is now considered life-threatening.
But to accomplish this, the campaign had to be so comprehensive, so ubiquitous, that it literally produced a form of mass brainwashing.
The Massive
Not unlike Mather, psychologist Mattias Desmet has argued that we may be experiencing exactly that, the phenomenon of mass formation, better known as mass hypnosis. Desmet suggests four criteria must obtain for mass formation to take hold:
- Many people feel social isolation
- Lack of meaning
- Free-floating anxiety
- Free-floating aggression
It’s not unreasonable to suggest these criteria exist in our society right now—both as a consequence of the pandemic but also as its precursor. The isolation of quarantine sim fin. The social anomie wrought by soulless cycles of endless consumption.
The anxiety of the gig economy, a breathless treadmill of diminishing returns. The social trauma produced by viewing a ceaseless slipstream of social media videos spotlighting police misconduct, often killings (or murder, depending on your interpretation of events). And the outright fury inevitably conjured by this confection of mishaps.
Together, these circumstances have, to Desmet and others, generated a society of sleepwalkers, placing their faith in authority as people often do in situations of crisis, or perceived crisis (see presidential approval ratings during a foreign war of aggression characterized as an urgent fight ‘to protect our freedoms’).
There’s also something to be said for the idea that, if we are comprehensively aimless as a society (aside from the siren call of money-making), Covid has delivered an urgent purpose to people which they have seized upon with a passion: flattening the curve, stopping the spread, masking up, getting vaxxed, and working together to beat covid.
And, of course, lustily participating in the vilification of the unvaccinated.
All of it — crucially — beyond question.
Consensus in a crisis resists debate. There simply isn’t time, as an extinction-level event forms on the horizon. (One can see the same impatience and contempt for questions about the severity of climate change.)
And this is exactly what mass formation predicts, according to Desmet. The free-floating anxiety is easily attracted to a comprehensive narrative launched in society, one that identifies a cause of anxiety and steps necessary to remove it.
As more people accept and follow the narrative, “a new kind of solidarity” emerges that begins to resolve the sense of isolation people feel and provides meaning for their lives (engaging in an heroic struggle). So the original conditions of mass formation are addressed by the official narrative, the mandates of which become a kind of ritual that the masses participate in together.
We have seen this kind of mass formation before, in disenfranchised communities rooting about for meaning and purpose—desperately trying to shed the comprehensive anomie of post-war Germany. They fell for the fascist uplift of National Socialism, and ended in ruin.
The Nazis alienated Jews on grounds of public health; made them carry health ID cards and promoted the lie that they were carriers of Typhus.
Now we are witnessing the demonization of unvaccinated individuals and the forcible removal of their kind from acceptable society: in Austria, the unvaccinated face prison sentences; in Germany, they are banned from shops; in Italy, wages are withheld; in Canada, they cannot fly; in California, unvaccinated children will be removed from school; in Greece, pensioners will face steep monthly fines for non-compliance; in Australia, the unvaccinated are hustled into internment camps.
All of this as though such measures were absolutely and universally necessary to save humanity from a respiratory virus with an Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) of less than one percent. And for which there are numerous existing therapies available. The science does not appear to support this claim, even if the Science(™) does. But the latter brooks no dissent, while the former is rife with it.
The former is flagged for removal, the latter for promotion. But then algorithms were never impartial, were they?
Beyond Public Health
For many who sense the spectre of mass formation, something else is going on. Something beyond public health. Something, for some, even beyond profiteering.
Is an authoritarian revolution afoot, a not-so-subtle gambit for a global autocracy built on the bottom lines of Big Pharma and Biotech and ruthlessly enforced by a fascist bio-security state?
Can we hear a call in the distance, “Oligarchs of the world–unite!” Or are we instead witnessing the gross excesses of a capitalist system plagued by regulatory capture? Or, finally, as the mainstream would have it, are we simply seeing the scramble of flawed democratic governments to slow the spread, however ineffectually? Good people with good intentions, fatally flawed, as it were? (Sounds like Ken Burns whitewashing Vietnam.)
Ideologically, most people fall into one of these three camps. Yet mass formation, such as it exists, seems to prevent the population from seeing the first two options. The third option—a calamity of good intentions—is all that’s visible to the hypnotized.
Was it da Vinci that said there were three kinds of people: those that see, those that see when shown, and those that don’t see? The victims of mass formation fall where, do you think?
A large contingent of people are fortunately awake to the possibilities beneath the surface consensus—a placid lake of groupthink. This is not unusual. Marxist philosopher Louis Althusser wrote that we are all indoctrinated into the dominant ideology, following Marx’s idea that the dominant ideas of any culture are the ideas of its ruling class.
Prescient and pertinent (regardless of your opinion of Communism). Althusser argued further that a contingent of individuals, maybe a group, could be indoctrinated (his word was, unhelpfully, to interpellate) by a sub-ideology and would have a degree of—sorry—immunity from the mainstream doctrine which is of course only mainstream in its diffusion, not necessarily its acceptance.
This smaller group could then stage interventions in the dominant narrative—up from under, as it were—and begin to fracture its grip on popular consciousness.
This concept of Althusser’s is not unlike the scenario of The Matrix in which a rogue band of rebels upset the techno-tyranny of machines—all of it enforced by a particularly successful kind of mass formation. The red pill/blue pill dynamic exists today, but is fastidiously brushed aside by the official ruling class narrative.
Even twenty years ago, the inescapable relevance of the matrix construct was strong, and the film became a proverbial cult classic. So too did Fight Club, which sought to undermine the prevailing ethos of capitalist society and highlight the anomie of a life of perpetual consumption (of junk goods produced in the Shenzhen manufacturing zone while America turned into a giant rust belt).
In both films, the protagonists—Neo and Tyler Durden—function as portmanteaus for Althusserian interventions by sub-ideologues (rebels) into the system of mass oppression. There’s something of this in our current situation. If you don’t see it, you might have been blue pilled.
If you do see it, you probably came across a fortuitous article in an alternative magazine, listened to an off-the-beaten path podcast, followed a smart and informed social media influencer, or found another way to a more critical perspective. The mainstream would have us believe that these alternative sources are the real disinformation.
While that is partially true – there’s a ton of junk on social media – there is also a wealth of good information to be had in non-mainstream channels. And it is the mainstream that are the chief purveyors of both propaganda and groupthink.
It is not that these corporate outlets are daily fabricating events and stories from whole cloth. Sometimes, (Assange and Manafort in conclave?), but generally they are more clever than that. The best propaganda tells half the real story and shades it firmly in an ideological direction. Or, as the ever-quotable Benjamin Franklin once said, “A half truth is often a great lie.”
(The minority of elite capital owns the leading news outlets and disseminates its minority views to the masses, hoping to indoctrinate them in an alternative to the standard majority view, which tends toward meritocracy and a strong social safety net, as American polls typically bear out. Thus corporate media viewpoints are mainstream in name only.)
The Matrix: Resurrection opens at Christmas. There are many stories in entertainment—from films to graphic novels—that seem to revolve around a common theme: human bodies mediated by technology and eventually enslaved by it. Inevitably, the technology is employed to malign ends by mortal forces attempting to achieve immortality.
As days pass, these silver screen stories seem ever more relevant. After all, you can’t have “science fiction” without the “science.”
Oh, good grief. We’re almost two years going on with this nonsense, and while the author wants to pile on the covid cult, he seems to still not know what’s going on.
“Is an authoritarian revolution afoot, a not-so-subtle gambit for a global autocracy built on the bottom lines of Big Pharma and Biotech and ruthlessly enforced by a fascist bio-security state?”
Like, duh. We don’t need no stinking movies to figure that out, just some common sense. Like no, this is not just some kind of naturally occurring capitalist excess. Jesus, we aren’t getting anywhere like this.
Just call it journalism repeating itself. 😀
The Matrix was a good movie, but it’s one of those films that doesn’t need endless sequals. The message was clear the first time. Those who can’t link the movie to what’s happening now are lost anyway.
Bringing the NHS into line with the WEF’s digitalisation of everything:
https://www.nhsx.nhs.uk/
excellent article… thank you for writing it. What we are facing is worse than Nazi Germany or even Maoist China because it is totally global in scale. There are very few of any safe havens at all. Only an uprising of the populace willing to sacrifice life and limb will be able to muster enough force to stop this mass extermination campaign and the erasure of civilized culture.
Mysterious Progressive Non-Covid Death Rate in Germany
Median death rates for Sept & Oct: 10% above the median for Sept & Oct in other years
First Week in Nov: 16% above
Second Week in Nov: 17% above
Third Week: 23% above
Fourth Week: 25% above!
Flu in Germany and globally is low incidence, and they aren’t trying to explain it as covid deaths.
Is this vax deaths?
https://notrickszone.com/2021/12/11/german-statistics-office-death-number-surges-25-3-cannot-be-explained-by-covid/
How unusual is 25% above median? The actual line for any year will always fluctuate above or below the median. Is a 25% fluctuation noteworthy?
This is a myopic article, and the allusion that “the collective immune system has gone into some sort of fail mode” (sic) is outright stupid. As if death were caused by a failure of the immune system.
Analyzing mortality has to take into account a variety of data and phenomena, such as demographics. In that regard, there was a baby boom during WWII, which started in about 1937, as a result of which there are many people in the population at the end of their statistical lifespan, 80 years or so. They’re frail and they are or will be dying. The psychological covidian terror might play a big role. They might have made it through the first year, but seeing that the shit is going on and on might just make them say, fuck it. Better dead than covidian red. Denied healthcare. Suicide. The winter is here, the time of dying. Vax? Why not. It’s a shock to the body, as liable to make people kick the bucket as any of the above.
Coming out of Israel is an anti-viral nose spray which is said to stop covid or any other viral pathogen. Now we do know that the govt of Israel is part of the global establishment, no? Do you REALLY think they are creating a product that will make the vax irrelevant?
Or is it the vaxx in another guise??? Guess what– they are calling it Enovid– which is PRECISELY the name of the very first birth control pill.
Coming to a street near you soon.
The ocean:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2021/12/what-if-the-doomsday-glacier-collapses/
Re tyranny in freedom loving EU$A and The Wonderful Land of Oz, crucified Australian truther Julian Assange is Man of The Year 2021:
https://thesaker.is/julian-assange-saker-man-of-the-year-a-few-minor-replies/
“I won’t have a baa of this”
Said one sheep to another:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2021/12/say-no-to-gates/
Patient engagement … huh …
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FeKgD391mbrUnmQn7fTiuP5ZhLWMK9uK/view?fbclid=IwAR22r0RImyAO-1wSd9Cx7NtAG21AgK7kKW2okgrVn83hlLMKk4oom0wlWLI
It wouldn’t take more than 5,000 of us to flatten the authorities’ curve for good.
I wonder if they realize that.
‘In1910, Abraham Flexner, working on behalf of the American Medical Association (AMA), published his infamous Medical Education in the United States and Canada, calling for drastic changes in health care institutions and law. The Flexner Report disparaged herbalism, midwifery, women and black physicians, naturopathy, homeopathy, chiropractic and osteopathy, calling their practitioners “quacks” and advocating closure of their teaching institutions. Under guidance from the Flexner Report and financed by the Carnegie and Rockefeller Foundations, new laws were instituted over the next 30 years in various states to unscientifically elevate allopathic medicine and the MD degree, and criminalise all other healing methods’….In Defense of Wilhelm Reich – James DeMeo. (p49).
Neat example of fake dialectics:
https://dumptheguardian.com/uk-news/2021/dec/17/chris-whitty-v-tory-mp-joy-morrissey-who-to-believe-on-covid
The answer they’re looking for is of course that nice Chris Whitty, Mr. Science with all those initials after his name. Not that “Tory MP”, “Stalinist” and actress in a “bonk-fest” (and don’t ask what those three are doing together). Gosh, wouldn’t technocracy be great and we could just do away with these ghastly politicians!
However the answer must be one of them. The answer cannot be ‘neither’. Like one – and if you can’t do that, at least hate one and let that lead you into supporting the other.
Shitcan one have any hope for humanity…a man who obviously is in the throws of a nervous breakdown issues a decree that the people of qld have to wear a mask in certain situations which of course don’t make sense ….and given his mental state that is to be expected…
so 3/4 of people were observed by me wearing one today even where not required,..few question these things….
I am beginning to think if the ruling crazies told them to stick their heads down the toilet they would dutifully do so…do we really need these people I ask myself…maybe culling them could be a good idea. Perhaps the crazies should issue a directive take a bottle of pills.
It proves the success of schooling at breaking the spirit when you’re young.
Headmasters dont give a damn about why you have to salute The Flag each morning, only that you do it… Schooling = obedience training, Schooling – obedience to Authority training.. Schooling – learned helplessness. Schooling – where they’ll drug you if you cant sit still. (and where They assign medical names to your liveliness > ADD, ADHD and such…)
The usual reminder: if you are at all sensitive to colour, click on the image to view the undegraded original.
Marx had blood ties to the ruling class. Which explains why his followers today solidly back the scamdemic.
It’s not true that unvaxxed Australians are being “hustled into internment camps”. Where did you pick up that bit of misinformation?
What a queer virus. Keeps on producing offsprings on demand, they do their damage – then disappear from “The News”. Early retirement ?
Omicron, a quieter, friendlier, rapid spreading ‘variant’ threatens to spread ‘Herd Immunity’ !! And ‘Germ Theory’, on life support, gets a shot in the arm, another lease on life…
Interview with Stanley Johnson (Boris’s father) who thinks the population should be reduced – to 10/15 million people for Britain.
However, Stanley had six children and his son Boris (current P.M) has just fathered a seventh, perhaps more. Not good examples of the eugenics policies they promote.
https://youtu.be/XpMTz1pICGE
I like to experiment so that I can gain my own insights, observations, personal experiences, etc., regardless of widely promulgated conventional narratives.
So why is it that I generally always feel good…
And generally have for the past two years….
But end up getting symptoms only after exposure to “vaxxed” individuals?
I can quickly quash those symptoms with steam inhalation of Tea Tree oil, Eucalyptus oil, and White Willow bark.
Each of which has demonstrated absolute effectiveness against a large number of viruses, including coronaviruses, in numerous research studies.
I never get any symptoms after exposure to unvaxxed persons.
Only after exposure to “vaxxed” persons.
I’ve experimented with this time & again, and continually get the same results.
The “pandemic of the unvaxxed” in my own experiments, observations & experiences seems rather a “pandemic of the ‘vaxxed'”.
What’s a person to do when observed reality doesn’t match conventional narratives?
History has shown that true Thinkers refuse to ignore their own observations & experiences in favor of mere superstition, or false-belief, or wtf.
I refuse to believe stuff just because some self-imposed “authority” figure tells me to believe it.
I prefer to continually seek-out real truths on my own.
Omicron – the confusion variant. And there’s more to come.
Australia, They didnt build all The Camps simply for propaganda purposes.
They were planned before the Plandemic…
This time we’re the cattle. 2001 mass slaughter of farm animals in UK because Neil Ferguson said there was no time to look for other ways.
Everyone needs to contract the OmniCon variant, it needs to spread through the whole world and each and every one of us needs to become a case so that we establish herd immunity and not ever need to take the poison fraudulently presented as a vaccine.
I think we have already contracted everything they claim they are trying to jab us against . . .
Roll up both sleeves and be prepared to take the shot
Art, movies, music, poetry, architecture even landscaping are humans feeble attempts to express the inexpressible.
Life is HERE and NOW.
In our bodies in this moment.
Living, on the other hand, is the shit we have to wade through until we die.
” A consensus that the government is doing its damndest to keep us safe.” <= NO SUCH CENSUS EXIST! The consensus inside of the USA governed America is that the government, at all levels international, federal, regional, state, county, state and neighborhood has joined the private commercial interest; the government has become the armed and dangerous strong leg-break guy in the room; the guy that does the dirty work for the private commercial mafias, the governments are partners with. The consensus is the government and commercial interest are one and the same; each operates in secret, each is controlled by the same people, none of those people who control can qualify as American because their behavior and mens res does not fit the definition.
Keeping Americans safe is the furthest thing from the minds of the bureaucrats, elected and appointed [whatevers] that run the governments. Keeping Americans broke, using laws and government contracts to transfer America’s industrial might out of the country and using mandates and requirements and licenses to force governed Americans to buy the stuff the government:public<=> private:corporate partnerships sell <==has been the end game<=since Abe Lincoln was murdered and the sovereign right of the USA to coin money was given by laws those in government passed, to the private ownership of global banking cartels (now doing business as the federal reserve system).
No sir there is no consensus the government is doing its damndest to keep us safe.
File under “Empirical Reality”
—
CJ Hopkins:
Glenn has not quite found his balls yet, but he’s found the pants his balls were in the last time he checked … Sadly, Glenn & Co. will eventually have to face the fact that there was never any scientific justification for the “restrictive policies” … they have our sympathies.
12:00 PM · Dec 17, 2021
https://twitter.com/consent_factory/status/1471812510210789379
Replying to:
Glenn Greenwald
There is no relationship any longer between restrictive policies imposed in the name of COVID in a post-vaccine world and science — none whatsoever. None of it makes rational sense and hasn’t for awhile. And, as usual, academia leads the way in incoherence, neurosis, and panic.
10:34 PM · Dec 16, 2021
Replying to:
Michael Tracey
@mtracey
Can anyone give a coherent explanation for why “boosters” are being mandated to curb “Omicron,” which is purportedly spreading at exponential rates because existing vaccines do not prevent infection/transmission? Hence the spread on >99% vaccinated college campuses?
…Anyone?
10:01 PM · Dec 16, 2021
Replying to:
The Harvard Crimson
@thecrimson
Breaking: Harvard will require affiliates to get Covid-19 booster shots with the Omicron variant ‘likely’ spreading on campus
9:07 PM · Dec 16, 2021
Linking to:
https://www.thecrimson.com/article/2021/12/17/covid-booster-requirement
Grappling with its worst on-campus Covid-19 surge since the start of the pandemic, Harvard announced Thursday that it will require affiliates to receive Covid-19 booster shots during the spring semester. . . .
More than 270 Harvard affiliates — including 86 undergraduates — have tested positive for the virus in the last week, according to the University’s Covid-19 Testing Dashboard. Harvard’s positivity rate now stands at 0.68 percent, despite 97 percent of students and employees being fully vaccinated. . . .
Other peer institutions have also mandated booster shots amid the Covid surge, including Princeton, Brown, Boston University, and New York University.
About the people in the fotos above, people we never discuss. Like – is “It’s my job” an acceptable explanation ? Do they get satisfaction when the job’s well done ? Are their kids proud of them ?
When we comply are we really just like them ? To the family’s questions at dinner time, do they go into the details of shoving things up people’s noses, or spraying mace in their faces ?
To Mechanistic Science We are machines, so, can the people in the fotos doing things to others simply be following their programming ?
“I’m just doing my job” To put the blame on your employer for your actions.
It’s similar to “He told me to do it” even though you know your actions are wrong, and it’s all part of the training.
“My Body My Choice!”
“Ho Ho Ho, X-Mas is now Reichsfuhrer Dan Concentration Camp Day Down Under”
“Where the Swastikas are now to be worn across the face instead of around the arm.”
 
“Resistance to the war racketeer corporate fascist eugenicist oligarch mobster psychopath Nazis is not only not futile it is essential for ones survival. We will not be culled, labratted, mutated, Jim Crowed, enslaved or owned. The Nuremberg Code, Human Rights and Civil Liberties shall be respected.”
Well, if ‘We The People’ hold the power, we’d damn well better find out where it’s hiding . . .
People aren’t willing to make the ultimate sacrifice. Too caught up in their soaps and social media. Would you really have people like that fight on your side?
viva revolution! But only after we’ve watched the entire Downton Abbey box set.
I was saying that last sunday, soap opera people predominate, all in their miserable wee roles ffs. or whatever equivalent, but soap-femino-land is the prevailing culture.
loong time now. roosting crows.
would you? that’s a big question in my mind, if this ever ends…. would i really want anything to do with these folks again? nevermind all the conditioning and fair excuses for sophisticated propaganda’s effects, we’re really talking about a lot of empty zoob-heids running on a treadmill.
good for them if they think it’s working, but these people are dragging the rest of us in/down. : / mmnaw
sorry for the negativity.
These people are trapped by what they see on TV. It’s an alternative universe to their daily slog and they want all that they see on the screen including the drone like celebrity haircut. It’s like a cult they can’t escape.
You don’t have to be sorry for the negativity. I’ve been told I’m negative on more than one occasion. Waking up has been a rollercoaster journey, can’t go back now.
I’m far more narcissistic than that:
By ‘We The People’, I mean me and my friends 🙂
I knew it 😁
“Accept no cheap imitations. When the MACHINE orders one to comply: OBEY! Now show us your papers.”
“Corporate Fascism and Eugenics forever.”
“THE FLOOD will be upon us momentarily. Right after the Invasion from Mars. So put on your bucket helmet as well. There is nothing more dangerous than the brain waives from a wounded Martian.”
Rage against the Machine. A bunch of middle class boys who told the kids to rebel. I guess it kept the security crime racket happy for a while.
This is a real headline.
COVID-19: Most cases now ‘like severe cold’ – and Omicron appears to produce ‘fairly mild’ illness, expert says https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-most-cases-now-like-severe-cold-and-omicron-appears-to-produce-fairly-mild-illness-expert-says-12497094
Seen a few articles like that recently. There seems to be a systematic attempt to morph Covid symptoms into those of the common cold. And once you’ve achieved that, well, the Covid saga can go on ad infinitum.
And like cases of the flu during 2020/2021, cases of the actual common cold will likely mysteriously drop, as cases of a cold-like Covid rise.
Which, of course, is completely farcical. But then I suppose when you’re in a hypnotic trance, you believe whatever the hypnotist tells you, however ridiculous that might be. Until he or someone else clicks their fingers and you awaken.
It all makes Svengali look like a mere amateur.
The media assault is becoming more psychosis inducing all the time. Between TV and the feed on my smartphone, I thought I was going mad. The covid mantra is like the zombie wheezes on Walking Dead. It is soul destroyingly BORING and it continues without variation. Meanwhile I log on to my phone and up comes an advert for non-meat meat and I wonder what the fuck is happening. Where did the world go? What happened to reality? Then I logged on to the computer, visited OffG and Moneycircus, and snapped out of it as if awakening from an evil hypnosis. But the sinister mainstream media enchantment is intensifying.
Limit the time that you spend watching news on a screen, any screen.
We need some radio stations on AM/FM providing alternative news and debate.
Our eyes need a break.
👍
Desmet describes the initial situation, but cannot explain the reason for that.
But this would be the most important question, above all, because the “virus” is only the beginning of the destruction and the problem, how to get out of that mess ist still unsolved.
It’s “dog eat dog” and “every man for himself”. The System flatters itself. And scorns the “wus”….Capitalist social relations: control of land, of food, of everything = control.
Marxists notice profit is produced, ergo, profit must be the objective of the system (of control). That profit is an unintentional effect ? That would mess up their clever understandings.
In the factories, before they were relocated overseas, daily were the complaints about conditions, about lack of control over ones work/time/life. Whenever the kettle boiled over into a “Strike !” a wage rise was agreed, but never a lessening of control…
The enchainment of society by The Economy is an historically transient form of control. Industrialisation was imposed. The Economy’s grip over society ? Orwell’s ‘1984’ depicts a post-Economy society. Power is naked, direct. Society is morphing into ‘1984’.
Intelligent objective discussion from South Africa of their current outbreak status.
“There are many stories in entertainment—from films to graphic novels—that seem to revolve around a common theme: human bodies mediated by technology and eventually enslaved by it”.
The difference between ‘The Terminator’ and ‘Terminator 2’ is revealing. In the first film, the tech is evil and is the enemy; in the sequel the Terminator is explicitly said to be a better father than any human. Someone had obviously had a word…
Meanwhile… it’s not flawless and the event as a whole looks questionable but this talk on Agenda 21 is a mine of useful information:
https://www.brighteon.com/b6b7e793-f47b-40b3-b723-20b3e092ba5f
You’re forgetting, the Terminator 2 droid had to be captured by humans and reprogrammed for it to become part human. If that had failed it would have still been the killing machine it was designed to be. To be told human input won’t be needed in future is the dream of nut jobs and could backfire.
Terminator 3 saw the machines turn on everyone, their masters included.
I could only wish people who fancied themselves knowledgeable and into psychology would study astrology and have a real clue about what the shit was going on…folks we are moving on from fear,,,,better to learn things to get through the economic crisis now.
We have achieved a “War is Peace” moment, a true 1984 point in our collective mindset. Much of what’s been stated about capitalism is long overdue but conflating this with — and using it as an argument — against Covid vaccination and other precautions is an astounding feat of doublethink. We all know that in the US at least vaccination rates and caseloads heavily track political outlook with the more ‘conservative’ you are the less likely you are to be vaccinated and the more likely you are to end up in the hospital with Covid. (See — https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/08/briefing/covid-death-toll-red-america.html ) But paradoxically the people behind the anti-everything / freedom drive are the very neoconservative champions that are close supporters of people like Trump. There is an explanation for this seeming paradox but its not a very nice one since these champions also seem to be leading the push against democracy (at least in terms of majority rule) while also claiming to save it (the obvious conclusion is that the majority has to be of the “right” people).
I have told many people that “1984”, like all of Orwell’s works, needs to be read. The movie versions, while entertaining, miss a lot of the meaning behind the message.
(Right..back to my (Victory) gin and chess game……)
Earlier this year someone posted many videos of Ariana Grande here –
I always wondered why… Now I got confronted with this (aka Booster song):
Cringeworthy and desperate. Jesus wept.
Is it the lighting or has Fallon ‘browned up’ for the skiing scenes?
Vomit! These contributions to culture make me want to self immolate for how far we have fallen.
brutal
There. Is. No. Virus. Everything else is the result of that. This is the truth.
I know. Isn’t it amazing the difference in levels of propaganda when that is recognised. When there is no novel virus that is the beginning and end of the matter, no further discussion.
As soon they showed us people falling flat on their faces and laid out on hospital floors and on the ground we knew this was a psyop and we know that in psyops they do what they want for real and fake the rest, that is always the MO and why wouldn’t they do it that way? They want to control our minds through their propaganda techniques not through close simulation of reality or actually using reality unless they want that reality.
They didn’t want a virus – they only wanted us to believe in it – and a real virus wouldn’t have worked in any shape or form for their narrative.
They want tests and they want jabs and they want to control us and all those things they are definitely doing for real. They can’t control all our minds though … and of course they know they can’t do that but they can control enough minds and that’s all they need.
What’s interesting among my friends who have been indoctrinated by the narrative is that they don’t feel the need to persuade me that I’m wrong and that their belief is correct. They have no interest in that, they just want to clutch their belief without any sense of obligation to defend it. A friend who is still insisting on meeting out even though the restrictions on the unjabbed have been dropped has no interest in persuading me that I’m wrong in my beliefs or that her beliefs are correct which I find interesting. If I were going to ban a friend from my house on health grounds I would show them the respect of really going out of my way to explain why their belief was wrong and mine was right and at least listen to what my friend had to say with an open mind in case in fact they’re right and I’m wrong.
👍
“As soon they showed us people falling flat on their faces and laid out on hospital floors and on the ground we knew this was a psyop “
Unless they were top athletes trialing the new ‘vaccines’ of course….
👍