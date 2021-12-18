Guy Crittenden
Let’s face it: many spiritual practitioners don’t have much of a ground game, at least when it comes to fighting totalitarian takeovers.
I’ve seen this writ small and large since the COVID operation started in early 2020. Many spiritual friends have been missing in action, unable to handle “the energy” of protest rallies. I appreciate that raising their frequency in private could shift things, but a lot of people (including children) may perish before the good vibes make a difference.
On the writ large level, I won’t soon forget seeing photos of Sadhguru hanging out with World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab.
The situation wasn’t innocent before.
The human family was not in right relationship with nature, God, source, our higher selves — whatever you want to call it. A karmic debt built up over decades of US imperialism (and other insults to human decency), which sprouted dreadful vines from the bloody soil of centuries of unimaginable exploitation and genocide.
We lazily pretend the colonial era somehow ended with the British Empire.
The central-bank-perpetual-war-story arc (that Catherine Austin Fitts talks about) connects the founding of the British and Dutch East India companies four centuries ago with the moment the first crisis actor keeled over for the cameras in Wuhan, China.
In the 20th century we endured the dual scourges of communism and fascism, and Apartheid regimes in South Africa and Palestine, over 70 CIA coup d’états, and sickening unfairness and injustice everywhere. Almost every armed conflict has been a bankers’ war based on a false flag attack, and most civil wars have been stoked by foreign mercenaries.
Case in point: Libya. Or Syria.
I wonder if the Rwanda conflict wasn’t a test for some Voice of God technology (that we know exists) in preparation for the worldwide zombie apocalypse that the CDC pretends to make light of.
If we peek behind the curtain of peoples declared religious affiliations, we’re likely to find their true allegiance is to the cult of scientism for which the true cathedral is the corporate head office. People might pray, but the shopping mall receives their most convincing genuflections, whether we’re in Dallas, Rome or Dubai.
And now the vast karmic debt must be paid. And it is being paid, quite literally, with our coagulated blood and, most recently, the blood of our children. Lord Baphomet must be pleased by the installation of defibrillators in elementary schools and the release of new blood thinners for children.
Many will soon learn the full meaning of the Indian term “Kali Yuga” and Goddess Kali’s necklace of skulls, her goblet of blood, and her shimmering sword.
Make no mistake: the New World Order (NWO) is being imposed in about 200 countries right now by a corporate oligarchy whose accomplishments include that they convinced most people the NWO was only a conspiracy theory. (Like anti-vaxxer, these are spell words.)
“Two weeks to flatten the curve” has yielded to a full press assault on the laws and constitutions of every country, and especially the Commonwealth nations whose property rights and common law traditions are intolerable to both the communitarian values and the eugenicist (transhuman) goals of the predator class.
Commentators have (correctly) described what’s happening as a contest between good and evil, and even as the Apocalypse. Adherents of the Abrahamic religions see this as a fight between God (or Christ) and Satan and they’re finding evidence in the many satanic symbols (such as 666) in the logos and publications of various globalist institutions, from Google to CERN to Microsoft’s patent to mine crypto from human energy.
Satanic symbolism was all over the human sacrifice event otherwise known as Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert, just as it was present at the creepy London Olympics opening ceremony, and that ribbon-cutting ceremony for a European tunnel.
The Pope himself convened a conference of transhumanists at the Vatican. (He promotes the injections despite their containing aborted fetus cells.) The leaders of most Western faiths have kissed the ring of globalist institutions, ergo we see uninjected parishioners excluded from attending service.
There are exceptions, of course, which in my experience was marching through the streets of Toronto with Bible Christians (like Mennonites) with whom I felt sudden affinity.
Shifting east, karma is a big topic.
Its lean Zen Buddhist conception will serve us here, as opposed to the complicated ideas of, say, Tibetan Buddhism, which focuses on cycles of death and rebirth, and incorporates deities from earlier shamanic practices.
For Zen practitioners, karma is a forthright law that corresponds with the notion in physics that every action has an equal and opposite reaction. Even if I escape punishment in human institutions for some misdeed, any harm I do to another being puts me out of harmony with the way of things; I disrupt a cosmic homeostasis.
If, for instance, I steal without getting caught, I’m punished nonetheless living in a world where stealing happens — a world in which “I have stolen.” And this is more corrosive than judicial punishments, from a spiritual perspective.
With sufficient conscious evolution, we humans wouldn’t need laws to govern behaviour, much less police to enforce them. (This is what serious anarchists think.) Instead, our spiritual poverty, our conscious stuntedness, has led to a Pied Piper hell realm where kids contract myocarditis and Australia’s First People are trucked to internal displacement camps.
Unless people rise up (and soon!), we will all live in an AI-controlled dystopia, surveilled by millions of facial recognition cameras networked with satellites and social credit score algorithms. To date our concerns have fallen on the dead ears of human leaders; there will be no appealing to the better nature of robot dogs or swarms of flying drones.
Let’s be clear: There will be no human beings in the ultimate New World Order. We’re slated for elimination either from the jabs, starvation, or radical augmentation.
I was reminded recently of the “weighing of the heart” scene in the Egyptian Book of the Dead. The king cannot access the celestial realms unless his heart is lighter than a feather. The past 20 months have revealed much about the “heart weight” of many spiritual teachers. Most have been revealed as frauds, as quick to engage in bypassing as any proponent of mRNA technology.
This first came to my attention when I stumbled upon social media posts from a yoga teacher with whom I’d taken a workshop, who exposed himself as a mask-wearing Karen of the highest order, and an ersatz American liberal to boot, trapped in the dead-end false dichotomy of left versus right politics. (A Biden fan, unsurprisingly.) He excommunicated me on Facebook after I disavowed the orthodoxy.
My greatest disappointment has been with a Sanskrit scholar who has translated some important sutras and published what I consider the definitive book on Tantra traditions. This author is an accomplished practitioner as well as a translator, and his teaching included interesting mudras.
I still haven’t finished his landmark Tantra book, since every time I read a few pages I spend the next day contemplating their profound implications, which align squarely with insights gleaned from my own journey in Zen Buddhism and other modalities, and especially with my work with shamanic visionary plants, about which I wrote a book that won an award in 2018.
This serious scholar-practitioner has heavily promoted the official COVID and “vaccination” narrative on social media, and has encouraged his students to get the jab. He even recorded a video to warn people away from dangerous anti-vaxx conspiracy theories, in which he extolled his followers to trust The Science.
Witnessing this was simply unbearable for me. How, I wondered, could someone who so clearly “gets it” in regard to the nondual perspective of eastern mysticism fall so hard for a cliché of scientism that is harming and killing millions, while a digital prison is erected around the human family?
To my mind, the universe is nudging us to turn away from shallow teachers, false gurus and plastic shamans, and to turn instead inward for guidance. When we “build back better” let’s not construct the metaverse or anti-health paradigm promoted by deep state apparatchiks like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates. It’s time also to break with spiritual bypassers who can recite the Diamond Sutra while ignoring the jewel inside their own heart.
Let’s build something new and different, based on the principle of compassion and mutual assistance. Perhaps it’s nothing new, but instead deeply ancient. Terence McKenna called it the Archaic Revival and I consider this an intriguing latter-day prophecy.
A radical shift in this direction could interrupt the globalist plan and reduce our karmic burden such that we could assuage our shortcomings by, perhaps. lighting some incense, and not (for example) tossing our children on a pyre.
Love and truth will win in the end. Our willingness to rise in defense of what is right and true will determine the length of our journey, which could end tomorrow if enough of us stopped complying.
Namaste, everybody. And In La’kesh!
My right to self-defense is an absolute. My right even to defend OTHERS against physical harm is an absolute.
If TPTB have arranged that I cannot inhibit their murderous acts through the courts, then they have brought down upon themselves the only form of self-defense left to us.
THAT is karma.
It’s not your right. Rights don’t exist. It’s fiction. All courts are based on fiction.
Your body knows how to survive. So, when you are attacked, you run away or defend yourself.
It has been FUN… watching so many billions of Modern Mo ron Slaves meeking around!
The new totalitarian character of the media is an attempt to reconfigure the public psyche in accordance with a new kind of language in which an all embracing paranoid hypochondria is taken to be the norm and an entirely new species is now in the ascendant – if such an assertive term can be used for what is a chronically timid insectile creature constantly shrinking from the sunlight. The masks donned by second nature resemble carapaces, the compulsive scuttling away from physical proximity also suggests the humanoid insects of Dostoevsky and Kafka. The unthinking grasping at media feed as a substitute for immediate experience suggests a kind of plankton entity isolated in a tank.
And so is enacted a spectacular devolution where entire geological ages are retraced and all the achievements of civilisation are undone. That such an instantaneous wiping of memory was possible at all is a testament to the new techno media which was the opposite of the laboriously learned sagas of the old oral folk traditions. Stripped of all meaningful societal rituals, the modern psyche was already a postmodern monad infinitely vulnerable to such propagandist possession. The masses were already adrift in a sensory deprivation tank and being supplied with the ever changing detritus of pop culture.
The only saviour to this final usurping of the last vestige of the old human soul is the deep residue of that old folk spirit. Such a statement would be – and no doubt is – derided as “fascistic” by the self-appointed speakers of the Left. But until they can rouse themselves from their indoctrination as the most enthusiastic heralds of the new drug regulated plankton public, their opinion is not only irrelevant but counterproductive. I can see no pathway to a reclamation of power outside the call for a reinstatement of actual local and national communities. Anything more “grand” already plays into the hands of the new technocrat overlords.
COVID-19 vaccine weekly safety report – 16-12-2021 | Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) These are the deaths from jabs that the TGA will admit, there are at least three times the deaths Current activity restrictions | SA.GOV.AU: COVID-19 And what sort of psychopath comes up with this list of bullshit in South Australia where the last death was 13 April 2020
I highly appreciate the reference to Terence McKenna, who counseled us “Don’t follow gurus, follow plants,” i.e. “shamanic visionary plants.” Will look for your 2018 book, Guy!
This brings to mind a parallel verse from the Gospel of Bob, before he fell back down to Earth and turned to more mundane teachings:
“Don’t follow leaders / Watch the parking meters.“
Some light humour
From ft.com:
Kinda reminds me of that curious line with the missing Tiffany Dover: There’s no evidence that she died! Apart, of course, from the fact that there’s no evidence that she is alive!
The rest of the article? Surges and spurts and could be this and could be that and etc. Here’s a taster:
“An emergency meeting of ministers will be held on Saturday to examine the latest Omicron data, which one government insider (WHO?) described as “pretty bleak”. Another (WHO?) described the threat of the variant as “potentially pretty terrifying”.
Note the escalation!
Just caught the … umm … news and I see the vaccine merry-go-round is now going through another revolution. Here’s the ride specification:
Day 1: New variant discovered in (Exotic place with slightly sinister sounding name)
Day 2: There is a good chance the new variant may come to the (Target population homeland)
Day 3: The new variant has come to the (Target population homeland)
Day 4: There may be a huge surge.
Day 5: There is a huge surge!
Day 6: We need to step up the vaxxing!
(Return to Day 1 and repeat.)
“the New World Order (NWO) is being imposed in about 200 countries right now by a corporate oligarchy whose accomplishments include that they convinced most people the NWO was only a conspiracy theory.”
From the “Father of Spin”, Edward Bernays:
“The best defense against propaganda: more propaganda.”
Also from Bernays, in his 1928 book Propaganda:
“If you can influence the leaders, either with or without their conscious cooperation, you automatically influence the group which they sway. But men do not need to be actually gathered together in a public meeting or in a street riot, to be subject to the influences of mass psychology. Because man is by nature gregarious he feels himself to be member of a herd, even when he is alone in his room with the curtains drawn. His mind retains the patterns which have been stamped on it by the group influences.”
So many “Leaders”, worldwide, national and across many movements, have all been led towards unified groupthink, leading their largely mindless followers towards a unified path, though perhaps often unwittingly.
The best & most effective types of propaganda are those not recognized as such.
By first convincing “Leaders” of some narrative, then allowing them to disseminate belief in that narrative to their followers, you achieve established trust, even often amongst the disbelievers and “non-conformists”.
Petrarch is often regarded as the creator of the concept of the Dark Ages of the Middle Ages.
He witnessed a “religious” & “faithful” Clergy that had been corrupted by greedy, self-serving & power-hungry Elites, whom used & abused the Church to further their own selfish interests.
John Dalberg-Acton, aka Lord Acton, witnessed the same, in writing to Archbishop Mandell Creighton:
“Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power tends to corrupt absolutely.”
Though the American Revolution is often shrouded in the narrative of independence-seeking peoples fighting against an evil Monarch/government, truth is that British Monarch/government had come under the undue influence & control of mega-corporations (like the South Sea Co., the East India Co., et al.), at the behest of the Elite that owned & controlled those mega-corporations.
But, despite the progress made during the Enlightenment Era, wherein innate rights for ALL humans were promulgated, we have now come full circle, back to the abuses & inequities whence the Thinkers of that Age of Enlightenment sought to escape.
History has demonstrated, time & again, how wealth tends to concentrate in the hand of the few.
Plutarch wrote about it, Vilfredo Pareto wrote about it, Adam Smith wrote about it, Thomas Jefferson wrote about it, Thomas Paine wrote about it, Thomas Gordon & John Trenchard wrote about it, Albert Einstein wrote about it, as has a countless number of others.
And when WEALTH is POWER, you cannot have equality nor freedom of human mind, of body nor of spirit when you don’t have equity and freedom of capital.
I’m absolutely no “Socialist”, but unfettered greed & hoarding of wealth is one of the greatest enemies of true Liberty.
And greedy, unfettered “Capitalists” are amongst the greatest assassins of free market capitalism.
“Man is born free; and everywhere he is in chains. One thinks himself the master of others, and still remains a greater slave than they.”
-Jean-Jacques Rousseau-
The Social Contract
WEAK MINDS NEED STRONG LEADERS.
That was one of the best comments I have read in this forum. Thank you kindly Sean and don’t hesitate to write more.
Absolutely! Thank you to Sean!
Very good description, but don’t forget exploitation.
Most human beings lie, manipulate and exploit nature, animals and other human beings. The wealthy lie, manipulate and exploit the most, but almost all human beings are doing it.
All of the modern current day religions have been corrupted by power..
Alphabet vs the goddess lecture explains how it practically domesticated humanity
https://youtu.be/2QQuD62RxrU
I watch a lot of Islamic videos, especially from Yaqeen Institute, and find them tremendously uplifting. That said, it IS disheartening to see the preachers either ignore the covid narrative or normalize it (sometimes by wearing a mask — and yes, I get it; they wouldn’t be allowed otherwise to address the congregation in the first place). It does leave an aftertaste sometimes of “truth, justice, etc. — up to a certain point”. As a minimum, it turns a blind eye to a herd of elephants in the room.
the so called leaders or spiritual leaders are all incorporated
corporate agents
everything is deceit deception trickery fraud
is jason bourne real or james bond
bourne bonded owned from birth
acts actors stories spell
spell craft
consent makes manifest
everything is act laws are called acts of
colour of law legal fictions
sign this do you understand
thank you sir
you may go now
again and again,the people have been shafted by the ruling elite – for generations – and just as then, now…it the people who’ve enabled the villainy. and just as then, now…it the People who will dig their own graves, and it won’t end, until their subservient attachment to the hook – ends .
“How, I wondered, could someone who so clearly “gets it” in regard to the nondual perspective of eastern mysticism fall so hard for a cliché of scientism that is harming and killing millions, ”
They are not practicing right mindfulness. The fifth mindfulness training of Buddhism encourages people to not allow toxic substances, including poisonous vaccines, to enter the body.
Funny how the BIS has the Tower of Basel… just a funny coincidence of course.
Meanwhile the phrase ‘circuit breaker’ is re-appearing in the UK media and the wonderful Mayor of London (one of their regular outriders during the whole scamdemic) has declared a state of emergency or something.
Jesus that tunnel ritual. Ffs.
lots of people took the jab too quickly because they wanted to carry on travelling as normal, now they are in the situation of needing to justify their rash decisions
all the demonstrations and public displays of pushback have been factored into their game long ago…they ultimately will do nothing – big pharma always wins
Vis-a-vis the Sanskrit scholar et al who seem to have fallen for the excruciatingly worldly COVID narrative: didn’t the Buddha supposedly opine once that “If a man I meet on the road cuts off my head, he is a teacher?”
Perhaps these spiritual persons are seeking virtual decapitation in order to reach a higher level of existence?
There is no higher level of existence. All those ‘spiritual’ teachers are conmen. They conned themselves and others. It is obvious they have many illusions and delusions in their head. They should cut off their own head.
So the koan just means don’t cling to religions, dogmas, isms, gurus, words, …
I remember another one which was like this: somebody said: “You can learn from the world by traveling,” to which somebody else replied: “you can learn from the world by staying where your are.”
The Dharma of Karma:
The odds are infinitely stacked against man being measured as a powerful and important “being” in anywhere but a tiny and imaginary universe. When individuals insist on dredging death up from the ground and spreading it all over the place for the sake of novelty and enterprise, the Universe will eventually smirk back and snuff the nasty little bug like a cock-a-roach on the kitchen floor…
Spiritual leaders are men and women who believe in sky fairies, they in the main belong to the world’s most greedy, abusive and predator laden institutions in the world, who gives a shit what they think
Another Covidian zealot, to my dismay, is Bhikkhu Bodhi whose translations of the Pali canon, and other writings, are a big deal in the Theravada world. He is a massive admirer of and acolyte of Fauci.
Its partly a New York thing, where the spring 2020 spell-casting was massively intense.
“Commentators have (correctly) described what’s happening as a contest between good and evil”
nonsense. The world is infinitely complex and anyone who claims certainty and to be on the side of ‘good’ in this or any other argument is to be viewed with suspicion. And in the context of a spiritual discussion, the adherence to a false and simplistic binary demonstrates the writer is a long way from non dual consciousness.
What is one to say abut ‘non-dual’ consciousness? This is, indeed, a subtle conversation. In the meantime, we find ourselves in a ‘reality tunnel’ that is ABSOLUTELY dualistic.
‘True enough’ seems to be a useful jumping-off point . . .
I can offer you a cup of tea, or smash you over the head with a rock. I can educate your child, or inject them with toxins . . .
Furthermore, the notion of ‘goodness’ and the notion of ‘truth’ are profound.
I would say, in the final analysis, it is a question of ‘levels’ – the point (in consciousness) that you intersect with these things . . .
Anyway, I have been in India for the last two years, and I can report, with absolute certainty, that every single high-profile so-called ‘spiritual teacher’ may as well be working for the CIA.
Your last line gave a chuckle. It has been bizarre to watch heads of maths and paramparas towing the party line. Has created major cognitive dissonance for me.
Would love to connect to learn more about your experiences in India the past 2 years…how do we do that without posting personal emails in this forum? Peace in the day
The world is not complex. Duality is in the mind when you view the world as something other than you.
Power and greed is far more lustrous than fear
Karma will hit also economicly – resulting in widespread and bitter poverty in most nations.
Read: “WILL FED CRASH GLOBAL FINANCIAL MARKETS FOR THEIR GREAT RESET? ”
By F. William Engdahl
http://www.williamengdahl.com/englishNEO15Dec2021.php
I sadly would be happy to starve to death if karma found its way to the perpetrators of this crime sometimes soon and they were made to suffer. It would be worth saving future generations from not knowing what freedom is. Despair and grieve.
My feelings exactly!
You will find NO ONE among the Mr. Ghosts and Missis Ghostnesses, who is no menber of the Global and Unitid Religions Initiative connected with the DEAD. LOL.
Their slogan is LOVE and TRUTH, by the way, and also Gaia ist member together with her pimp, the pope.
Apartheid regimes in South Africa. So sorry to say, you have swallowed the UK propaganda pill Guy Crittenden.
The name or label Apartheid was a construct that was initiated way before.
The UK Government at the time, not the white Afrikaner racist government lie you were fed. It was also not created by Hendrik Verwoerd BTW,
I don’t think you fully realise that term “Apartheid” is essentially politically loaded guilt trip statement and argument. Apartheid was made into a criminal offence by political activists. The word apartheid is a neo-liberal politically correct construct. It was a word that was made up or constructed to demonise and ostracise a particular individual group of people.
A target name “Racist”. It is no different form the new neo-liberal names like “Denier” “Anti-Vaxxer” in the time of COVID that we see being used to label individuals or groups or to ostracise them as pariah or an outcast or someone who’s to be despised and avoided and shunned for or some non-apparent “political” offense they have committed. No different from how Jews were ostracised and labelled with a yellow star and called “Juden”. It is no different to the neo-liberal Marxist communist label of “white supremacist” or colonialist.
It was and is a pretext to use and enable legal plunder to be used against the group to give it the appearance of being just. It was a creation of neo-liberal NGO activists in the Human Rights establishment especially the PC movement.
Is it not strange that both Jews and Afrikaners have become the most hated groups in society?
I will briefly give you some history to enlighten you, Guy Crittenden. It will leave a bitter taste because you chewed the pill before you swallowed it.
The word “apartheid” actually is a word in a language called Afrikaans. It was a language of a group of initially white people in South Africa. The word actually means separate development. The problem was it was legislated.
What happened in South Africa prior to the ANC take over in 1994 by the socialist/communist infiltration into the society and then when the ANC came to power. The previous regime the National Party tried to legalise the freedom of association and called it separate development. This was leapt upon by the left-wing socialists and communists and liberals and labelled “Apartheid”. This was the start of the downfall of the country.
We now have the opposite. It is forced integration and is legislated and called anti-apartheid legislation. Freedom of choice has been legislated away.
Is it not strange that affirmative action was created to help minority groups in the USA yet in South Africa it is used to help majority groups?
South Africa is the only country in the world where affirmative action is in the favour of the majority who has complete political control. The fact that the political majority requires affirmative action to protect them against a 9% minority group is testament to a complete failure on their part to build their own wealth-producing structures — so that their only solution is to take it from others. (Taken from Ineptocracy by David Hill).
Hypocritically, the blacks now began to impose similar discriminatory legislation against the ethnic-minority whites; but now that “the tables had been turned,” such racial discrimination was considered to be a good thing!
People need to understand that the Afrikaners were no different from any other group of people in history who wanted to be self-governed and believe in self-determination. It is no different from the Amish belief system, of religion, culture values and value systems, aspirations, like-thinking and life-style or being “like-minded”. It originates from Alsatian Anabaptistism.
Many Afrikaners were Baptists and are Christians. They are deeply religious people. Many are Calvinists. The strongly Calvinistic, Christian white African nation endured; preferring to live as an independent ethnic minority under virtual siege—declared an enemy of the world—than to capitulate to a communist-backed, black majority rule and turn their backs on their God and their very heritage
Calvinism (also called the Reformed tradition or Reformed Protestantism) is a major branch of Protestantism that follows the theological tradition and forms of practice set down by John Calvin and other Reformation-era theologians. It emphasises the sovereignty of God and the authority of the Bible. Calvinists broke from the Catholic Church in the 16th century.
It is also pertinent to note that it is also the unalienable rights of people under common natural law i.e. To associate with—or disassociate from—any person or group. It is a right to freedom of choice.
May I try and correct some of those beliefs. You stumbled onto one of the facts in your argument.
“Apartheid, which translates to “apartness” in English [correction above], was the policy of keeping different races strictly separated in South Africa. [That is what you were told] Whereas the concept was not his per se [correct], Verwoerd crafted most of the policy framework that made it possible. As such, apartheid was made possible in large part by his efforts. [Much of the framework was already in place established by the British.]
The following is borrowed from a Willem Liebenberg.
“The term ‘apartheid’ was not coined by Verwoerd, but by Dr DF Malan. Firstly, one must remember that Dr Verwoerd was born in 1893.
“In 1809 the ‘Native Pass Law’ of the BRITISH government compelled blacks to carry a pass book. (Verwoerd not born yet).
“In 1865 Sir Theophilis Shepstone prohibited blacks in the province of Natalia to have any voting power. (Verwoerd still not born).
In 1894 “Cecil Rhodes prevented Krom Hendriks, a coloured, from joining the national cricket team to England. (Verwoerd 1year old)
“In 1905 Rhodes compelled schools in the Cape Province to separate white British and Black pupils. (Verwoerd 12 years old)
In 1913 the BRITISH ‘Native Law Act’ prohibited black people from owning land.
(Verwoerd 20, and still a student).
“In 1925 BRITISH Minister, HW Sampson, promulgated the act on Labour Demarcation to divide whites and blacks. (Verwoerd not a politician yet).
“In 1927 the ‘immorality Act’, in BRITISH controlled Natal, prohibited intimacy between whites and blacks.
These were all BRITISH instituted, and not by Verwoerd.
“Strangely enough, when Verwoerd was murdered, South Africa was at its wealthiest – inflation rate 2%, national growth 7,9%. The second highest growth rate in the world. So, Verwoerd, although unfairly accused of many discretions, did not do too badly in his leadership role.
The facts are always inconvenient.
PS. I enjoyed the rest of your article.
Write a book and sell it next time
And you can now go back to sleep
The British raged war against the ‘boers’ for the gold (boer war). Before this the ‘boers’ (farmers who descended from the Dutch colonists) wanted to have their own farms and society without the black people. Only a few black people were welcome as servants. ‘Apartheid’ (which is an African/Dutch word) is the result of this ‘life style’.
‘Apartheid’.No its an Afrikaans word, Not Dutch or African.
It’s the same. The word ‘apartheid’ is an Afrikaans word (derived from Dutch) and a Dutch word.
They did indeed, a war engineered by Milner and Rhodes. The Afrikaners, having discovered diamonds and gold prepared themselves for the inevitable plunder to come. When the war started they ran rings around the British, better weapons and better intelligence – and the Afrikaners are as tough as nails. To win this war the British resorted to using concentration camps along with the destruction of the Afrikaner properties and farms. I believe around 28,000 women, children and aged perished in these camps compliments of Field Marshal Lord Kitchener.
Yes, that’s what happened in a nutshell.
Powerful article Guy, and yes, like you I believe this is a spiritual war as well; a war for our very human spirit. On that topic, apart from the quite rapid growth of American style mega churches here, I read a while ago that Australians new religion were now the huge glitzy shopping malls and airports. As in overseas holidays.
All this has primarily occurring during the era of Neoliberalism, with a burgeoning ethos of individualism, coupled with the fostering of an almost ‘greed is good’ mentality. Think Gordon Gecko types.
In short, I believe people have not only lost their way, but they seem to be almost rudderless, devoid of any real meaning in their lives, and also seem to have lost a real inner connection both with themselves and with their natural surroundings. Especially those in the very affluent West. Perhaps this is one of the main reasons why so many people have embraced the covid cult?
There has been many so called spiritual leaders, as well as people like Deepak Chopra who are parroting the covid propaganda and urging people to get vaccinated. I actually mentioned about the Vatican’s transhumanism conference yesterday here. And then there’s this guy here:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-56310274
Dear Gezzah: all of the high-profile ‘spiritual teachers’ (the Dalai Lama is a particularly egregious example – and the less said about that prick, Chopra, the better); 99.9% of high-profile musicians (kudos to Ian Brown, Van Morrison, and the tiny handful that have bucked the trend); 99.9% of other high-profile artists.
What else? The politicians (of course). Journalists (of course)
Cultural commentators? What is one to make of a Jordan Peterson . . .
I don’t know, man. It’s overwhelming: a carnival of disappointment. What to do? To quote someone that I, for one, respected a great deal:
‘We are led by the least among us.’
– Terence McKenna
Good luck out there.
“A carnival of disappointment“. Nice!
Gezzah, you nailed it, in my humble opinion. When one is rudderless and without knowledge of their own interior landscape, they have no ability to authentically commune with life. Terribly sad.
Ah, New Age woo woo. OffGuardian is a proponent of the false light rebellion. It all makes sense now!
I liked this one.
Without consciousness we’re just selfish, autonomous yet addicted machines. And that’s the plan basically.
There’s only one way – YESHUA.. HE is the KING OF KINGS, and will remove the evil from HIS planet in an hour of time…
I like two views of life:
One, is the view of the eagle, flying so high above the scenario of the ordinary that all the artificial boundaries of properties and nations are meaningless. With wings supported by the air of natural thermal currents, he can remain high above the myopia which defines the existence of those below, who fight each other to maintain their dilutions; lives, positions, status, boundaries and borders. While the eagle, by his nature, can carry on, only requiring an odd mouse, rat, or rabbit, wild and free, like himself, for his sustenance and the continuity of his species. And so, the eagle maintains balance in nature and the rodents don’t proliferate to destroy their own environments on which they in turn depend. Or the ugly vulture, who sours even higher and further over the highest mountains with a sense of smell and vision to detect carrion kilometers away, sustained by cleaning up the mess that hard life and predators leave behind. But the eagle and the magnificent vulture also have their time, and they too die. The boundaries of life and death are in our mind. Awareness of reality is in the moment.
The other view is of basic matter itself, which can be applied equally to the miracle of life, as expressed by the physics David Bohm, as being the “unbroken wholeness in flowing movement.”, if we think of the atom for example or its electrons and neutron or even the space between them and realize that these are the elements that make up our body and life, all interacting; just stardust composed of infinite energy which continually transforms, millisecond by millisecond, eon after eon . Another scenario without boundaries between energy and matter, a flowing movement, that unbroken wholeness. What we, in our ignorance, call “life” and what we, in our ignorance, call “death” are merely different aspects of that wholeness and that movement.
The magnificence of those souring birds and the physics of the smallest parts of that universal dance of energy and matter help me to hold onto reality in this madder than mad world.
The vulture “soars” ….
Why is there a short time limit on editing?
Nice article. Correctly making distinction of good and bad in organised religion. Too many people dismissing the views of those who hold spiritual or religious beliefs. The test for me is how they go about it, rather than what church they belong to or how they commemorate. Me personally, I stay away from the religious crowds but research and worship in my own way. Its between me and that fellow in the sky.
Take the good, reject the bad which sadly is most within Church leaders and organised congregations. Some of the Christian Orthodox churches seem more awake and have spoken out though.
Probably quibbling here, but ‘kali yuga’ has nothing to do with the goddess Kali (where both vowels bear diacritical signs showing their distinctiveness).
It’s a common mistake. I hope it’s not being made by the great ‘Sanskrit scholar’, because that would be another disappointment 😂
Thanks for the comment…it’s certainly not quibbling. You’re just pointing out a very common error in understanding the difference. For others in the thread who may not know, Kali Yuga is about the darkest of the 4 ages or cycles of time and refers to strife, discord, quarrel and hypocrisy, etc. It is associated with the demon Kali who is different from the Goddess Kālī (said Kaalee)
In Kali Yuga it is said that spirituality and morality are diminished to shadows of their former selves. Deception and lying in the name of religion (like in The Science) is the status quo. There is widespread corruption (including among religious leaders), and people in general have a very superficial idea of what it means to live a good life. People are driven by selfish interests. The whole world vibe is constantly engaged in conflict, on the brink of war, etc…
It’s an interesting meditation to reflect on the description of the different Yugas within the current human context.
I thought it was cool that you picked up on this. Thanks!
It’s perplexing that such intelligent people should have allowed themselves to be swept up with the current hysteria. It puzzled me for some time how normally intelligent people could ignore the contradictions and flawed ‘science’, but just maybe these ‘intelligent’ people are only intelligent enough for their own area of interest and behave like children outside the bubble.
All this ‘transcending’ is all well and good but if one cannot do it between disciplines, one is just an island, having to rely on bad advice and outside help from charlatans on the make.
Strange to write about religion and totalitarianism and not even mention Archbishop Galen’s opposition to the Nazi euthanasia programme or the Cardinal Vigano letter about convid. Inadequate of course – but they exist and should be acknowledged. There still aren’t many better statements against convid than Vigano’s by anyone in a position of authority.
There are many reasons for religion’s failure but infiltration and co-option is the most obvious one. It’s probably as old as religion itself but C20th examples include Trotsky setting up a doctrinal battle to weaken the Orthodox Church in the 1920s and the CIA’s machinations around Vatican II chronicled by David Wemhoff.
What the elite want from religions is, above all, ecumenicalism. They want to fold all religions into a global religion, numerous globalist writings have stated this. Technocracy is not intended to see the abolition of religion as materialists crave. If he really believes what he writes (which I seriously doubt) poor old Richard Dawkins is going to be disappointed.The seemingly benigh argument that all religions are bascially the same, mere cultural variations on the same phenomena, is the Trojan Horse. Anyone pushing this line is an NWO agent, wittingly or unwittingly.
The precise nature of their planned NWO religion remains somewhat unclear. The most likely way they’re going to go looks to me to be inter-dimensionality. They’ll claim to have discovered that aliens didn’t come from a galaxy far far away but travelled from other dimensions. They’ll blame dumbass Christians for mistaking them for demons. They could even claim – as was seeded in ‘Interstellar’ – that it is ourselves in higher form visiting from the future. Consume the drugs and put on the VR headset and find out! Whatever the case, it’s a safe bet that the central message of the new religion will be that we urgently need a global government – because it always is.
Someone’s on point.
Very good!
Don’t listen to anyone. All (spiritual) teachers are conmen. You don’t need them to tell you what you should do. There is no method. There is nothing to attain. There is nothing to get.
Just get rid of all illusions, beliefs and delusions. The life energy will then express itself in you in a unique and beautiful way.
God given rights not privileges from a smart app digital pass etc
Premier football and other leagues decimated today due to the fraudulent PCR “Test”. No doubt this will be due to the deadly Omicron sweeping the country. They really are taking the proverbial piss.
Same in the U.S. with pro and college leagues. And zero talk about the fact that they’re all vaccinated and what that means. A real unreal situation.
A touchy subject at the best of times Guy:
•The cynics will either be derisive, or simply ignore your words.
•The pragmatists will either patronise or be condescending.
•The traditionally religious will tell you their way is right.
•The philosophers will look down their noses.
•The scientists will claim superiority, of course.
Only those with open minds and hearts will listen, weigh your words and contemplate your perspective.
Good line to say to kids – “Your elders have failed you – theyre a bunch of clueless morons and they are misleading you badly”. Tell them this includes their teachers and all the people in the education system. We really need to start working on exposing the crimes of the teaching profession in all this – they have so much blood on their hands its untrue. They cant even do a critical analysis. Time for them to pay the price of their crimes and harmful willful ignorance with massive acts of public humiliation and exposure of their cretinous ways and mindset
the universe is nudging us to turn away .. and .. instead [to seek and maintain] inward ..guidance [that satisfies our bottom up individual human needs. Experience has proved top down governance[TDG] is insufficient because TDG rewards human greed at the expense of human needs. (profit is the gain achieved by extracting bits of value from the pockets of many).
We need something that recognizes in each of us, that substance, which if promoted, and allowed to be expressed, can contribute a good which will improve life-quality for all of us.
After the globalist plan is interrupted, it will be necessary to “reconstruct”! Let’s avoid that which has failed us in the past. let’s not allow those who led in the past to be a part of the design that will serve our future. Our freedom, our liberty, our progress as humans is at stake.
Never again should humanity allow a top down hierarchical governing design to be a part of the structure that manages our global humanity. The nation state system has failed humanity. It serves the greedy, it divides us into 256 different nation states, it pits each of us against the other, and it has a reward system that promotes greed, private ownership, and gated access to knowledge as a privilege allowed only to the few. it has made the governed members of our humanity into slaves in service to the greedy, instead of rewarding developers of a better life for each of us.
It is the duty of humanity to make possible for everyone, the best life while we each live here on this earth. We as humans have a duty to each other, but we have allowed the greed of a few, to build nation state prisons, which expose our talents, our energies, and our value for the use of our keepers, the greedy.
Let’s evolve something … that promotes a globalist plan. A plan based not on commercial enterprise, polarized hate or divisions of our members into the halves and the have nots, but instead; let’s device a different globalist plan <=one that manages each element of our individuality in ways that make the weakest among us, a contributing part of the whole.
Love is all there is
All falsity drops away
In the truth
Of love
Of your own heart
Thank you Guy
Yes we can
See it all
And remain
True to
The love
In our hearts
This is the change
Love in Action
Moment by moment
The real world
Never left
The false world
Peaking
In its monstrosity
And dying away
It never existed
History forgotten
Future
Only Love
Excellent article Guy. Good to hear read something from a more spiritual point of view. You may be interested to read “Not Two Is Peace” by Adi Da Samraj: https://www.nottwoispeace.org/
When anti-science (that is, <i>”TheScience ™️”</i>) is used by a global elite intent on its own eternal hegemony, and when that power-grab disorientates everything, even a man of science needs to take comfort from outside his experience, from the non-scientific. Notions like ethical homeostasis and karma are helping we wonderfully.
Thank you Guy Crittenden. Your article hits a spot.
I don’t understand much of the shit the guy is talking about in the article. It’s probably because I’ve never sought the answer the my existence in the teachings of some guru, leader, or some other asshole professing to know the Truth. Not that some people don’t have interesting things to say, but it’s ultimately oneself who has to make some sense out of it.
Anyway, if the guy is suggesting that the way out of this mess is for people to get strong, mentally and physically, resilient, self-reliant, he’s on the right track.
So true! Now it’s everybody’s last chance to earn the status of HUMAN PERSON, or loose it, maybe forever.
Everybody stay strong, as long as you fight you are not defeated!
No offence intended, Theodore, but I recommend ‘Human being’ rather than HUMAN PERSON. ‘Person’ in legalese refers to your dead legal fiction, hence your name appearing in capital letters on official documentation. We are living and breathing, sovereign human beings, not dead legal entities.
I always say go back to the original sources of religion rather than how church leaders interpret it and go from there. Most people in religion abuse their positions for their own gain – most of the rest including the public are simply sheep. Many are not good peope.
Sound familiar to what’s happening right now?
Personally I’m following one or two US
immunolgy scientists, independent commentators who frequently mention God. But they don’t promote any particular congregation etc and are very critical of the churches response to this.
are you able to share the names of the immunology scientists? Thanks!