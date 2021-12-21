Patreon has ‘suspended’ our page

In that great seasonal tradition of good will to all men embodied by Ebenezer Scrooge, Patreon has shut us down three days before Christmas Eve for ‘breaching their community guidelines’
You may think ‘breaching community guidelines’ means telling the unacceptable truth about the COVID19 scam and drawing attention to the global fascist rollout being ushered in on the back of said scam…and you’d be right.
They don’t phrase it that way, of course, but the email from a member of their not-at-all-creepy “Trust and Safety team” is pretty frank:
Following our policy update concerning medical misinformation, Patreon can no longer support accounts that repeatedly use unfounded or debunked theories to argue against broadly supported public health measures on COVID-19.
They don’t specify which of our articles have been deemed “unfounded”, or detail how they have been “debunked”, and we’re not inclined to ask.
Let’s be real, there’s no chance in hell of arguing the suspension away, and we’ve all got better things to do than bandy words with the myopic puppets who turn their hand to censorship.
There’s some good news though, we may be able to keep the page up…
In order to bring your page back within our guidelines, kindly review and remove any and all content that advances COVID-19 medical misinformation. Since our guidelines extend to any projects that you fund via Patreon, this means that online content linked to your creator page is subject to our guidelines.
So there you go, all we have to do in order to continue to fund our website…is delete our website. Merry Christmas!
We’ll be looking in to other funding platforms in the new year, and we can still be supported – for now – through PayPal, BitCoin and LiberaPay.
Thanks to all of you who have been our Patrons over the years. Every little bit helps us to keep the lights on here.
The psychological war kicks into top gear.
This mindfuck strategy will frighten many independent sites. But of course that is that is their intention.
Slimy, conniving Pricks.
PRICKTHEONS?
Well, we got somebody’s attention…
Somewhere along this line, there has to be a point where a very large number of people say, “Enough.”
Then this catastrophic nightmare will become much more interesting.
By the way, exactly when is what shut down?
Tonight, no more comments, or what?
“…broadly supported public health measures on COVID-19…”
That’s one heck of a large flock of sheep there which is ‘broadly supporting your health measures’, Mr. Patreon Boss…
If we ask an equally large flock of sheep from another country whether they agree with us, can we have our funding back?
I wouldn’t put too much faith in cryptocurrency either. It might appear to be on the rise right now, but that bubble will burst before too long.
Good reason to up my monthly donation.
Good work, Off-G. Keep going!
A Merry Christmas and a transformative New Year for you all. 🌟
Congratulations!! You know you are a threat to GloboCap when they have to shut you down. If you had no power, then they would ignore you. OffG is officially a threat to GloboCap!