17 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through CHRISTMAS 2021!

Kim Usbourne

Merry Christmas everyone! Congratulations on reaching your second Christmas under the directorship of the NWO. Yes, the WHO are still listing symptoms of the common cold and claiming it’s a plague, and yes, some people are still very keen to believe them… but things aren’t all bad.

As more and more people cease to participate in the ever-increasing ludicrousness of it all, so the timeframe for this global agenda/brain fart shortens. Somedays you get the feeling it’s really struggling to keep up momentum, and that any day now… any day…

Ahh, who knows what tomorrow brings? For now, pour yourself another glass of your favourite tipple, give that head scratching a rest and have a few giggles.

Merry Christmas once again, and hold the line!

1.

“God bless us, every one”

2.

Omicron is the new black.

3.

Yes, all too soon it’s here.

4.

Well, quite!

5.

It’s the latest cute Christmas fad!

6.

It had to be done! (meaning this meme, not a globalist depopulation agenda)

7.

I also fit a size 42.

8.

True for me, and more than a few of us!

9.

As inflation bites, even fictional characters have to make ends meet.

10.

Amidst all this Covid stuff, we mustn’t forget old seasonal traditions

11.

Basically, the more injections the merrier!

12.

Apparently you need a vaccine pass to go see a traditional English pantomime nowadays, but that won’t stop us. (Oh yes it will. Oh no it won’t!)

13.

Christmas is the time for a good ol’ adventure movie.

14.

Although some of the classics can seem a little disturbing when you rewatch them…

15.

“Oompa, Loompa, doom-pa-dee-do

I have a perfect puzzle for you…”

16.

Who’s going to break it to the kids?

17.

Now this is really an Easter meme, however Jesus is pretty relevant at this time of year, so…

From everyone here at OffGuardian, we hope you have an extremely Merry Christmas! I’ll be back to wish you a Happy New Year with some more memes soon. Take care!

Oh and don’t forget to watch those case numbers…

Bonus Meme