WATCH: False Flags – The Secret History of Al Qaeda Part 2
The spectacular, catalyzing terror attack of 9/11 was not allowed to happen. It was made to happen. But why?
Who, other than the devout Muslim suicide warriors posited by the official 9/11 conspiracy theorists, would do such a thing? And for what purpose?
This is the second part of James Corbett’s series on the history of al Qaeda, you can watch part 1 here. Links, sources and shownotes – as well as a transcript and audio only version – are available here.
