Jan 1, 2022
7

23 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Kick Off 2022!

Sam - Admin2
Kim Usbourne

Where to begin? While things have much improved, and the narrative has taken a huge battering to the point of collapse, we’re still in a surreal limbo of people defending a nonsensical narrative, because they can’t accept the world we live in…

So perhaps it’s better not to begin anywhere, but rather to spell out how it’ll end:

I predict 2022 will herald a historically unprecedented victory for meme-based warfare. Millions upon millions will take to the very handheld devices shackling them to their new normal dystopia, open up their photo-editing apps and generate hilarious meme upon hilarious meme, to the point where the NWO overlords simply have to hold their hands up and say ‘Fair enough! They won fair and square! I don’t need all these billions anyway, let’s learn to share again!’.

Hey, it’s a new year. Who knows what it’ll bring?!

So here’s a message from OffG: Keep doing what you’re doing. Don’t give into fear from either side. Keep posting memes. Keep laughing at the utter farce of it all. As long as you don’t believe in any of it, they can’t win.

Here’s some memes!

1.

“IT’s my first day!”

2.

We’re waiting…

3.

Oh jeez. This feels like it was years ago!

4.

I wasn’t wearing a mask when I was born either…

5.

Vaxxed is the new Vegan

6.

Covid logic.

7.

I was wondering how they knew which variant it was!

8.

And in case you can’t get hold of a test, here’s a symptom list…

9.

Oh, the irony!

10.

“Freeedooom”

11.

I’m sorry to tell you this, but this headline below is 100% real.

12.

Don’t have a cow, man.

13.

Ahh, censorship. A tale as old as time.

14.

Sorry, Tom. We should have stayed with you. #TheOneThatGotAway

15.

The foosball table didn’t get enough exercise last year…

16.

Was 2020 slightly preferable to 2021, though? Back when I still thought I could shake people awake. Simple times.

17.

It’s all about perspective.

18.

Jab logic

19.

Lol

20.

Way easier than actually being informed…

21.

Better keep up with them shots.

22.

You know you want to…

23.

Having just seen out NYE, this sums up the sensation aptly

A very big Happy New Year to you all. May it be a splendid one! Hold the line, keep your sense of humour, and watch out for those covid wardens…

Bonus Meme

And cheers from OffGuardian!

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: Covid Positive, featured, Humour, latest
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media

Unlike the Guardian we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government. So a few coins in our jar to help us keep going are always appreciated.

Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
7 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sam - Admin2
Sam - Admin2
Jan 1, 2022 4:11 AM

How to post your own memes in a comment (instructions kindly provided by commenter Ort):

  1. First, upload the image file to a (free) upload site; Postimages is straightforward enough.
  2. Once uploaded, the Postimages page will display several URLS; copy “Direct Link” and paste it into the Off-G comments window. Make sure it’s on a separate line with spaces above and below.
  3. Do not use the “link” markup feature here, just post the raw Direct Link. Voilà!

﻿Disclaimer: OffG are not affiliated with the Postimage site in any way, and there are other free alternatives out there!

0
0
Johnny
Johnny
Jan 1, 2022 9:07 AM

Boop boop ba do it’s 2022
Will we raise our heads above the parapet ?
Or stay stuck in the poo ?

There’s psychos on the loose
Beware where you step
The shit that they produce
Gets stuck in people’s heads.

0
0
Reply
Reset the Diaboligarchy
Reset the Diaboligarchy
Jan 1, 2022 8:43 AM

comment image

0
0
Reply
mgeo
mgeo
Jan 1, 2022 9:00 AM
Reply to  Reset the Diaboligarchy

+1

0
0
Reply
Orthus
Orthus
Jan 1, 2022 8:38 AM

“21.” Three shots and still able to run?

0
0
Reply
Loverat 8
Loverat 8
Jan 1, 2022 8:32 AM

That bonus meme is one of the best. Some very clever, funny people around in these times of madness. Cancels out the pure dross around – good luck in what is likely to be the most defining year in history.

0
0
Reply
James Robertson
James Robertson
Jan 1, 2022 8:29 AM

Speaking of the new Matrix movie, please do not on any account watch it here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xBQNeNjqIBzp/

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz