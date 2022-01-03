New plans, announced before Christmas, will require every secondary school pupil in the UK to take an on-site Covid test when school resumes after the Christmas break.
The government plans, allegedly to “monitor” Covid infection in students, go on to suggest that every child should receive a follow-up test 3-4 days later.
The tests being used are lateral flow tests, which have repeatedly been shown to be completely unreliable, and can test positive using apple juice or coca-cola.
There are roughly 3.5 million school pupils aged 11-16 in the UK and they plan to test them all twice.
If just 2% of them test positive just once, the media will scream about 140,000 new “cases” of Covid in children.
Further, the “recommendations” suggest children should then continue to be tested twice a week, every week, or “more frequently if asked to do so”:
Secondary, college and university students and education staff and early years staff should then continue to test themselves twice a week, and more frequently if they are specifically asked to do so, such as in the event of an outbreak.
At least 7 million lateral flow tests per week, every week.
It’s not hard to see where it goes from there, with the headlines blaring that lack of social distancing over the holidays gave rise to a “fourth wave” (or would it be fifth? I’ve lost count).
I would start preparing for a new lockdown, if I were you.
https://wrenchinthegears.com/2022/01/02/the-us-federal-reserve-told-us-in-april-2020-expect-universal-daily-testing-if-you-want-to-participate-in-society/
The US Federal Reserve Told Us in April 2020: Expect Universal Daily Testing If You Want to Participate in Society, Alison McDowell, 1/2/22.
I remember seeing this interview three weeks after the pandemic was declared. It was a time when tests, such as they are since the virus has not been isolated, were in very, very short supply. While society was marching through its manufactured hysteria, we have James Bullard, CEO of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, telling CBS “Face the Nation” viewers that the economy will be there for them after it’s all over, but we should anticipate a world where universal daily testing is the norm. He doesn’t say “in-home” tests, but that is clearly the plan. Now we have dozens of app / QR enabled home “testing” kits. We know that based on the centrality of the Internet of Bodies to the Fourth Industrial Revolution this will evolve into biosensors data-mining our bodily fluids from swabs, finger pricks, and eventually smart toilets. I encourage you to spend some time going through the website of the Toilet Board Coalition, launched in 2015. You’ll learn a lot about the “sanitation economy” and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals……
I have some friends in my network who are going through the new Fauci book. They’ve told me there is great emphasis on “early treatment,” but not a lot of detail about what that means in terms of the universal testing protocols Mr. Bullard and the central bankers have planned. My understanding is this “early treatment” needs to be EARLY, optimally when people are still “asymptomatic.” Thus lobbying for “early treatment” to keep us all safe from viruses that have never (and will never be) isolated dovetails nicely with blockchain biometric ID, in-home testing, health monitoring apps, 5-6-7G, smart homes, Fed accounts, Universal Basic Income, and social impact pathways where we pour our life energies into manifesting their perverse Metaverse as gig laborers shot up with nano-bioelectronics.
[Jeff: This is why exposing the bogus nature of the “virus” narrative is so important. It is NOT just a matter of how we “do outreach” and “talking to people who are just starting to ask questions.” When you don’t question this narrative, you are legitimating universal testing, contact tracing, and “early treatment” for something which has never been firmly proven to exist.]
Can nothing be done to save our poor innocent kids being recruited into the fake testing nightmare, other than parents telling schools where they can shove it? And would they do that anyway? I have my doubts.
Children are there, surprise, surprise, to enjoy learning, not to be treated as lab rats so that those behind the agenda can hype up the tired tests/”cases” statistics.
They will undoubtedly use the new wave of ‘cases’ to justify jabbing newborns and boostering schoolkids.
They just more and more fucking deranged, don’t parents have to give consent to this crap