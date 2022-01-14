Jan 14, 2022
Leave a comment

WATCH: Translate the Truth James Corbett’s latest episode of #SolutionsWatch.
Editor

Are you a non-English speaker who is interested in helping translate Corbett Report and other independent media material into other languages?

Are you looking for translations of truth content into other languages for your friends, relatives or neighbours?

Are you willing to help translate important info from other languages into English for the benefit of anglophone?

Then you might be interested in Translate The Truth, a new initiative to crowdsource translations of important books, documentaries, articles, essays, and talks.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: Covid Positive, latest, video
Tagged with: , , ,

can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media

Unlike the Guardian we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government. So a few coins in our jar to help us keep going are always appreciated.

Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments