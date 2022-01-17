27 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 17

Kim Usbourne

Wow, is it meme-time already? Seems like only yesterday I was compiling the New Year’s memes. But since then we’ve had Novak Djokovic denied entry then allowed entry then denied entry again to the Australian Open (or should that be the Australian CLOSED?)…

We’ve also had the most backtrackiest backtracking that I ever did see reported in the MSM! Everything from deaths ‘with’ Covid to cloth masks don’t work; to ex-heads of vaccine task forces telling us to cease mass jabbing; to multiple Tory/Labour ‘illegal’ gatherings; to Canada illegally tracking 87% of its own population!

It’s probably better not to read too much into these things for now, but I’ll certainly be paying attention!

You’ve been very patient reading through all this ’til you get to the good stuff, you meme-hungry Resistance fighters. Without further ado, here’s your Monday Morning MemesTM!

1.

It’s a racket.

2.

You said it, Prof. Mattias Desmet.

3.

Pot calling the kettle blackface?

4.

Or as @sophanbud puts it:

5.

Perhaps the French should buy some of these from IKEA? (Oh wait, we’re boycotting IKEA)

6.

I haven’t had one! Lucky me.

7.

That explains it.

8.

Good old Hide the Pain Harold, the gift that keeps giving.

9.

The dangers of going with the flow…

10.

Thank goodness we stopped using all those plastic straws.

11.

Get away from you her anti-masker bitch!

12.

Dust my eyes deceive me? (terrible, but I got stuck on this intro 🤷🏼‍♀️)

13.

Mr Miyagi: “We make sacred pact. I promise teach [covid fear] to you, you promise learn. I say, you do, no questions.”

14.

Everyone else at the supermarket:

15.

#TrustTheScience

16.

#TRUSTTHESCIENCE



17.

The science:

18.

I genuinely saw one of these gazebos outside a pub near me and I wish I’d taken a photo now.

19.

Cut to: Inside the gazebo

20.

Little boxes…

21.

It feels like it’s been this long!

22.

Yes, what happened exactly?

23.

Oh, this happened…

24.

Worth remembering…

25.

You can even play as a goal-side paramedic I hear…

26.

How do you solve a problem like freedom of movement?

27.

Harsh. Oh so harsh. But true lately.

So keep holding on everyone. #HoldTheLine. And here’s a ridiculous bonus meme that makes me laugh whenever I see it.

Bonus Meme

See you next time! X