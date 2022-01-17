They are making an example of Novak Djokovic. Here’s why.

Kit Knightly
Tennis star Novak Djokovic is being deported from Australia, after losing his final appeal the WTA’s top-ranked player will not be allowed to defend his Australian Open title.
It was reported this morning that an Australian court had refused Djokovic’s appeal against the cancellation of his visa, and as such he’s being put on a plane and flown out of the country.
To be clear: This is all because he’s not “vaccinated” against Covid19, and vocally speaks out against the practice. The government have clearly and publicly admitted as much…but we’ll get to that.
The rejection of Djokovic’s medical exemption and subsequent deportation has been accompanied by a wave of vitriol in the press the likes of which we have rarely seen.
One Australian sports presenter was “accidentally” recorded calling him a “lying, sneaky arsehole” in a video that was later “leaked” to the press.
The Spectator has one piece which is nothing more than a slew of ad hominem and mockery, against not just Djokovic but all “anti-vaxxers” and “conspiracy theorists”, calling the Serbian a “conspiracy super-spreader”. They have another blaming his “arrogance for his downfall”.
The Daily Mail ran a story headlined: “Welcome to the Wacky World of Novak Djokovic… and meet his equally wacky wife!”, and two more opinion pieces claiming his arrogance has “trashed his reputation” and calling him “a loser”.
The Guardian‘s Australian Political Correspondent Sarah Martin defends the decision and jokingly refers to it as a “no dickheads” immigration policy, attacking Djokovic’s “anti-science god complex” and calling him an “all-round jerk”.
The childish name-calling just doesn’t end. Even his fellow players are sticking the boot in.
Stefanos Tsitsipas attacked Djokovic for attempting to “play by his own rules”, adding “A very small minority chose to follow their own way. It makes the majority look like they are all fools”, which is at least true, but not in the way he means it.
Spanish star Rafael Nadal said Djokovic should just follow the rules like everyone else, perhaps flashing the kind of attitude which allowed a fascist dictator to stay in power in his country for 40 years.
Some players, at least, have come to Djokovic’s defense, including Australia’s own Nick Kyrgios, who has said he is “ashamed” of the way Australia has handled the situation and chastised other players for not showing solidarity with Djokovic.
But why is this happening? Why are they trying to punish such a public figure, and why now?
Well, firstly, I’m not sure it is about punishing Djokovic, and not just because getting to leave Australia is an odd thing to be considered any kind of punishment these days.
Rather, it’s about the performance of punishing him. It’s about making an example of him. Not so much preventing him from playing, as much as denying him a platform.
The Australian government basically admits that in their legal justification for cancelling the visa.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Djokovic had been barred from entry for “breaching the rules…it’s as simple as that.” But he is either mistaken or lying, as he directly contradicts the case presented to the appeal court by the government.
Yes, the visa was first cancelled on a technicality about incorrect information but, a judge overruled that decision, allowing Djokovic to enter the country.
That’s when Immigration Minister Alex Hawke stepped in to personally revoke the visa under section 133 of the Immigration Act 1958.
Under this (worryingly vague) legislation, the Immigration Minister is granted the power to cancel any visa at all, if:
the Minister is satisfied that it would be in the public interest to cancel the visa.
This was the argument put to the appeals court, that the minister can expel anyone, for anything, if he believes it to be in the best interests of the public.
That’s public interest, NOT public health.
Hawke admits in his written statement that Djokovic presents a “negligible risk of Covid19 infection” to those around him. So it’s nothing to do with protecting people from infection or stopping the spread of the virus.
Public statements from officials suggest that they consider any “anti-vaxxer” to be a threat to the public interest by undermining the vaccination programme. Thus they can justify barring entry to Djokovic (or, it should be said, any other “anti-vaxxer”) under the guise of “public interest”.
It’s about control, it almost always is.
In short, the government are scared that Djokovic’s very presence in the country is a threat to their neo-fascist lockdown.
If you look closely at the media messaging, there’s more than a little fear behind the wall of abuse and mockery.
Article after article is at pains to point out that “the majority of normal Australians want the Joker gone”, or some variation on that sentiment. Somewhat desperately selling the line that nobody agrees with, or supports, Djokovic’s position.
A statement which is given the lie by the regular huge protests taking place all across Australia’s major cities (like this one, just this weekend, in Sydney).
The Australian government are worried they’ve turned their country into a powder keg of public resentment, and that the slightest social spark could set it off. Increasing the size of the (already huge) protests against the lockdowns and vaccine mandates, maybe even tipping the country into full-blown chaos.
One of the Spectator articles mentions that Australians have been living in a “police state” for two years, and then vaguely references the subsequent public anger, even whilst attempting to downplay it, misrepresent its cause, and turn it against the unvaccinated.
Australia has fallen. Peace, prosperity and freedom have been sacrificed on the altar of “safety”, and Covid “vaccination” has become a quasi-religious rite in their country, even more so than the rest of the world.
As such, the unvaccinated are slandered, punished, threatened and othered at every turn. Locked down, locked up and locked out.
Can you only imagine what could happen if people found out it was all for nothing? Or that the heaven-sent vaccines aren’t the magical solution to all that ails us?
In this kind of political climate they simply can’t afford to have an “anti-vaxxer” on national television, healthy and athletic and winning championships against a field of vaccinated rivals.
Especially when three vaccinated players have already dropped out with “breathing difficulties”
Before anyone accuses me of a surfeit of cynicism, let’s review the actual words of Alex Hawke from the appeal procedure [our emphasis]:
I consider that Mr Djokovic’s ongoing presence in Australia may lead to an increase in anti-vaccination sentiment generated in the Australian community, potentially leading to an increase in civil unrest of the kind previously experienced in Australia
Elsewhere Djokovic is described as a “talisman of a community of anti-vaccine sentiment”.
This kind of brutal treatment of publicly unvaccinated famous faces will likely only intensify. It’s already spreading from country to country, with France announcing Djokovic will not be allowed to defend his French Open title unless he gets vaccinated.
It seems pretty clear that the public shaming of Djokovic is a power-play to secure what they perceive as their own tenuous grip on the narrative, one that could have far-reaching consequences moving forward.
Consider, Djokovic is not barred from entry just for being unvaccinated, but also because he has publicly spoken out against vaccination.
Australia is now not only requiring you be “fully vaccinated” to enter the country, but has barred someone for even expressing anti-vaccine sentiment.
It’s no longer enough to conform by action, you must now conform by speech.
Next is thought, but even they would never try to legislate against that…right?
The new normal
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaccinated-ball-boy-collapses-at-australia-open/
From Celia Farbers substack:
Words From The Front: Spanish Police Declare Resistance To Covid Tyranny and Corruption– State That They Are United With Police Forces Across Europe
Emphasis mine:
”We promised to protect and serve the people not the corrupt politicians. We feel very proud to be police but real police, not hit men of the government. Our association is in direct contact with members of security forces in Italy, Portugal, France, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Germany, and Holland. We’re going to join together all of the police of Europe. We’re going to stop this. The security forces and the armed forces are the key to all of this. We have to put ourselves on the side of the people, and turn our backs on the corrupt governments! We have denounced the Covid passport here in Valencia with our association. We’re going to demand responsibility from Señor Marlasca for the two states of emergency, and for using the police and the guardia civil to coerce the citizens. We don’t support that.”
Sounds like excellent news of course.
However…
I can’t help but think that following the tyranny and chaos this is really the Ordo Ab Chao leading to the implementation of the parasite class’ ultimate wet dream – The New World Order… It will be fun seeing the Covidians reality being ripped apart but is something worse to follow..?
Australia needs Novac more than he needs Australia.
https://www.newsweek.com/novak-djokovic-saga-causes-refunds-outstrip-ticket-sales-australian-open-1669815
Brilliant! Strange how world is slowly but surely going mad. First I thought Nole is an average covidiot. He’s still a covidiot but he’s definitely not average. And it is completely bizzare how can a true to himself covidiot expose the hysterics of a corrupt, lying and chauvinist political caste now setting hold in most developed countries. Absolutely bonkers!
“Conformity is our salivation”
McEnroe seems to have stuck up for him in his commentary, although he was cut off in the process
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/01/17/john-mcenroe-embarks-bizarre-pro-novak-djokovic-rant-australian/
Never a stranger to controversy himself. From ‘The ball was in. You cannot be serious!’ to ‘Djokovic should be in. You cannot be serious!’
A good twist in the tale, if it were a Hollywood movie, would be if the eventual winner were to reveal that they too were unvaccinated.
Or if Serbia hosted an all-comers tennis tournament where the best players are actually allowed to play.
One can dream 🙄
An archived version of the Telegraph article (post Captcha)
https://archive.ph/kdRUZ
It’s not a Grand Slam is the No 1 player in the world is not in the field.
https://www.reddit.com/r/CoronavirusCirclejerk/comments/s5nvpc/the_people_have_the_true_power_good_on_these/
Djokovic was vilified and deported due to the fact that he would spread a dangerous idea not a disease. That idea is that vaccinations are dangerous to your health and being healthy is not dependent on injecting industrial chemicals into your system- quite the contrary. That idea is a danger to the Bio-Pharma/Bio-Security/BigFinance/Big Tech Cartel that controls most Western states.
There is also the back story with Rio Tinto and Serbia and Djokovic’s support for the protests against Rio Tinto, the Australian mining company.
Morrison’s government is filled with Rio Tinto financiers. For example, Morrison’s chief of staff, John Kunkel, was previously Deputy CEO of the Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) and a lobbyist for Rio Tinto.
How is this likely to play out for Pat Cash? They can’t deport him, but presumably he is seen as posing a similar threat to the narrative. What will they do to him?
totally agreed but there is always the possibility that Djokovic is part of this in some way. it cannot be ruled out even his name is a no Vax Joke Covid anagram and his foundation is linked to the WEF , he has also been featured in some one eye symbolism photo shoots , i am certainly giving Djokovic tghe benefit of the doubt but it would probably have been better had he simply decided not to go in the first place because no decent sportsperson whoulw wish to participate in any sporting event in that police state destination , also i can think of at least two tennis players other than Kyrgios who have supported Djoko, Tennys Sandgren and John Isner