DISCUSS: Johnson ends “plan B” Covid restrictions in England

All mask mandates lifted

Vaccines certificates no longer required

work from home orders rescinded

UK Prime Minister has announced the end of all restrictions allegedly brought in to combat the spread of the “Omicron variant”.

This is just the latest in the series of back-pedalling moves on the pandemic narrative, which will be subject to an article of their own in the near future.

The plan B measures coming to an end include mask mandates in shops and on public transport, the need to show vaccine certificates to enter certain public spaces, and the requirement on working from home.

The announcement comes in a busy week in UK political theatre, as pressure mounts on Boris to resign from his post over “partygate”, with one Troy MP switching allegiance to Labour, and others allegedly preparing to submit letters of no confidence in his leadership.

This order applies to England only, as the devolved governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have final say on their own restrictions. However, it is still a remarkable turnaround, that sparks some very interesting questions moving forward: