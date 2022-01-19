DISCUSS: Johnson ends “plan B” Covid restrictions in England

- All mask mandates lifted
- Vaccines certificates no longer required
- work from home orders rescinded
UK Prime Minister has announced the end of all restrictions allegedly brought in to combat the spread of the “Omicron variant”.
This is just the latest in the series of back-pedalling moves on the pandemic narrative, which will be subject to an article of their own in the near future.
The plan B measures coming to an end include mask mandates in shops and on public transport, the need to show vaccine certificates to enter certain public spaces, and the requirement on working from home.
The announcement comes in a busy week in UK political theatre, as pressure mounts on Boris to resign from his post over “partygate”, with one Troy MP switching allegiance to Labour, and others allegedly preparing to submit letters of no confidence in his leadership.
This order applies to England only, as the devolved governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have final say on their own restrictions. However, it is still a remarkable turnaround, that sparks some very interesting questions moving forward:
- Why are the measures being dropped?
- Will the rest of the UK follow suit?
- Is Boris Johnson on the way out? If so, who’s up next?
- Is the end of Covid, or is it a set-up for another push later in the year?
- What will the public response be?
- Will people demand the restrictions be put back in place?
- Will some people still wear masks and social distance, even if they don’t have to?
- …is that part of the experiment?
I can’t be excited until the jabs are withdrawn from use, the no jab no job mandate is axed and all testing and travel restrictions stop.