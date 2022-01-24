WATCH: Gain of Function Garbage

“The internet is once again giddy with “Gain of Function” fever following the recent publication of DARPA related documents by Project Veritas. Is this the smoking gun or a stinky fish?”
New Zealand based doctor, Sam Bailey, breaks down the recent “leaked documents” which some claim support the “lab leak theory” and accusations that the alleged Sars-Cov-2 virus was the result of gain of function research.
Dr Bailey discusses what gain of function research actually entails, the holes in the lab leak theory, and more broadly the role these theories and “leaks” play in re-inforcing the pandemic narrative.
Most of us have been so busy debunking “case numbers” and the like – the million little lies – that merely engaging with them has become validation of the underlying narrative, which will never be questioned:
Is or was there ever an emergent novel coronavirus in the first place?
Another problem with the “lab leak” theory and the overall narrative that some viral pathogen was let loose and killed hundreds of thousands of people is that it serves to disguise and misdirect from the fact that those killed by “Covid-19” were killed through negligence and medical malpractice- it was MASS MURDER- there was NO viral event of any kind whether you want to call it man made or natural.
They used dexamethasone in combination with remdesivir in the United States to slaughter hundreds of thousands in hospitals.
Number one issue right now that needs to be highlighted is that THERE WAS NO PANDEMIC – THERE WAS MASS MURDER. All of this (and much much more) was done to create the mass hysteria event in order to hide the massive economic collapse of 2019 and hide the $13 trillion (so far) worth of bailouts AND to jump start the Pharma bio-security system as THE new economic driver in a bankrupt system.
The fact that there is no such thing as a “Covid death” is another minor problem here as SARSCoV2 itself is a computer generated fiction.
The lab-leak theory serves the Deep State agenda in that it reinforces the idea that the virus is a real problem that needs to be solved, rather than a fear-based control narrative. This ‘virus’ is not man made in a lab in Wuhan. Just consider that we are looking at a ‘virus’ that cannot be identified as SARS-CoV-2 (there is no evidence), so that’s the end of that story. It was man made on a computer by Drosten et al in Berlin in January 2020 for reasons that we all know.
The bioweapon thesis, by relying on the virus thesis, weakens all legal and other cases to stop the measures and vaccinations. Because then it becomes a question of what is the greater danger, and answers can only be subjective. This may be a reason why it resurfaced. To keep lockdowns and all the measures in place or returning regularly, to force vaccination, you may still be able to by bringing the fear of a bioweapon.
Sanjoy Mahajan states:
“Another disinformation method is at work too, seen in the omnipresent coverage of the Wuhan bioweapons lab, gain-of-function research, Fauci’s funding of it, etc. Even intelligent alt media is falling for this piece of the psyop. All that coverage (1) strengthens the belief that viruses are contagious and deadly and can be made more so, preparing us for worse pandemics and lockdowns, and (2) distracts with talk of alleged bioweapons “over there” from the real bioweapons going into arms here.”
A further but related result is to distract from the fraudulence of the whole “pandemic” conjured up with a research tool, PCR, that has been repurposed into an impossible-to-calibrate “test” made without any isolated virus and run at a Ct so high as to detect RNA fragments.
Fauci vs. Paul stinks of staged theatrics and controlled opposition.
Gain of Function – making a non-existent virus even deadlier.