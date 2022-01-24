WATCH: Gain of Function Garbage

“The internet is once again giddy with “Gain of Function” fever following the recent publication of DARPA related documents by Project Veritas. Is this the smoking gun or a stinky fish?”

New Zealand based doctor, Sam Bailey, breaks down the recent “leaked documents” which some claim support the “lab leak theory” and accusations that the alleged Sars-Cov-2 virus was the result of gain of function research.

Dr Bailey discusses what gain of function research actually entails, the holes in the lab leak theory, and more broadly the role these theories and “leaks” play in re-inforcing the pandemic narrative.

You can watch more of Dr Bailey’s content on either her YouTube or Odysee channels.