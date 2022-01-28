Massive protest of goods drivers is an interesting barometer for the state of the Covid narrative.

A massive convoy of trucks and heavy goods vehicles is crossing Canada, coming together from all parts of the nation and converging on Ottawa for a huge protest on Saturday.

Already claimed to exceed 50,000 individual vehicles, the convoy is a protest against the Trudeau government’s requiring vaccine passports be shown at the US/Canadian border. Drivers without a vaccine passport are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Initially, truck drivers were exempt from these rules, but that exemption expired on January 15th. Clearly potentially disastrous for freelance long-haul drivers who must keep to tight deadlines if they want to make a living.

The “50,000 trucks” estimate is likely an exaggeration, but there are certainly hundreds and hundreds of them coming from every part of Canada, along with hundreds and hundreds more private cars showing solidarity. The nationwide and dispersed nature of the “convoy” makes it almost impossible to get a certain number before the protest on Saturday.

Justin Trudeau has handled the situation with his usual political deftness, blasting the convoy as a “fringe minority” holding “unacceptable views”. The Canadian Trucking Alliance is doing a bang-up job of supporting its members by refusing to sanction or support the protest in any way.

But convoy has massive popular support, garnering over 240,000 followers on Facebook and raising over 5 million Canadian dollars on their GoFundMe page, before the account was limited.

The funding platform put a stop on anyone receiving that money until they can confirm a plan on how the money will be spent.

If you follow alternate media you likely knew this already, but if you read nothing but the mainstream you likely just found out about it today.

Yes, in yet another example of the curious synchronisation of supposedly independent media outlets, the entirety of the Western press finally decided to acknowledge the convoy’s existence earlier this morning, after ignoring them all week.

The Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC) wants everyone to know that only a “very small minority” of Canada’s truckers are taking part, and that “experts” maintain the protest is “illogical”.

The Guardian is reporting the convoy’s organisers are planning to “overthrow the federal government”, quotes “intelligence experts” who imply the GoFundMe donations are from foreign governments, and compares the convoy to the January 6th 2021 “riot” at Capitol Hill.

The Independent takes a similar line, quoting Ottawa police officials who claim they are on “high alert” after being made “aware of inappropriate and threatening language on social media related to this event”.

They also suggest the protest will be “around 2,000 demonstrators”, a definite understatement, somewhat belied by all the traffic congestion warnings being issued by the local authorities.

Global News is reporting that “far-right groups how freedom convoy will be Canada’s January 6th”, which is very revealing considering what a contrived piece of political theatre that “insurrection” was.

The press certainly appears to be laying the groundwork for some kind of violence tomorrow.

Whether staged entirely as a false flag or provoked by the police we can’t know yet, but history would suggest it will definitely be one or the other.

However, the convoy is not without any mainstream allies. In past days Elon Musk and Donald Trump jr have tweeted support for their cause, as well as politician Maxime Bernier.

Copycat convoys are already emerging, with an EU wide freedom convoy in the works to descend on Belgium in February. The plan involves convoys from a dozen or more EU nations driving to their own capital, before converging at the seat of the EU parliament. The telegram group set up to organize it already has 15,000 members.

What began as a protest against border quarantines has swollen into a march for freedom in general, and a potential flagship event for the anti-lockdown, anti-vaccine mandate movement worldwide.

Whatever happens on Saturday, the way it is covered in the media and the messaging in the following weeks will likely tell us a lot about the future of the pandemic narrative.