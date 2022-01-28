A massive convoy of trucks and heavy goods vehicles is crossing Canada, coming together from all parts of the nation and converging on Ottawa for a huge protest on Saturday.
Already claimed to exceed 50,000 individual vehicles, the convoy is a protest against the Trudeau government’s requiring vaccine passports be shown at the US/Canadian border. Drivers without a vaccine passport are required to self-isolate for 14 days.
Initially, truck drivers were exempt from these rules, but that exemption expired on January 15th. Clearly potentially disastrous for freelance long-haul drivers who must keep to tight deadlines if they want to make a living.
The “50,000 trucks” estimate is likely an exaggeration, but there are certainly hundreds and hundreds of them coming from every part of Canada, along with hundreds and hundreds more private cars showing solidarity. The nationwide and dispersed nature of the “convoy” makes it almost impossible to get a certain number before the protest on Saturday.
Justin Trudeau has handled the situation with his usual political deftness, blasting the convoy as a “fringe minority” holding “unacceptable views”. The Canadian Trucking Alliance is doing a bang-up job of supporting its members by refusing to sanction or support the protest in any way.
But convoy has massive popular support, garnering over 240,000 followers on Facebook and raising over 5 million Canadian dollars on their GoFundMe page, before the account was limited.
The funding platform put a stop on anyone receiving that money until they can confirm a plan on how the money will be spent.
If you follow alternate media you likely knew this already, but if you read nothing but the mainstream you likely just found out about it today.
Yes, in yet another example of the curious synchronisation of supposedly independent media outlets, the entirety of the Western press finally decided to acknowledge the convoy’s existence earlier this morning, after ignoring them all week.
The Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC) wants everyone to know that only a “very small minority” of Canada’s truckers are taking part, and that “experts” maintain the protest is “illogical”.
The Guardian is reporting the convoy’s organisers are planning to “overthrow the federal government”, quotes “intelligence experts” who imply the GoFundMe donations are from foreign governments, and compares the convoy to the January 6th 2021 “riot” at Capitol Hill.
The Independent takes a similar line, quoting Ottawa police officials who claim they are on “high alert” after being made “aware of inappropriate and threatening language on social media related to this event”.
They also suggest the protest will be “around 2,000 demonstrators”, a definite understatement, somewhat belied by all the traffic congestion warnings being issued by the local authorities.
Global News is reporting that “far-right groups how freedom convoy will be Canada’s January 6th”, which is very revealing considering what a contrived piece of political theatre that “insurrection” was.
The press certainly appears to be laying the groundwork for some kind of violence tomorrow.
Whether staged entirely as a false flag or provoked by the police we can’t know yet, but history would suggest it will definitely be one or the other.
However, the convoy is not without any mainstream allies. In past days Elon Musk and Donald Trump jr have tweeted support for their cause, as well as politician Maxime Bernier.
Copycat convoys are already emerging, with an EU wide freedom convoy in the works to descend on Belgium in February. The plan involves convoys from a dozen or more EU nations driving to their own capital, before converging at the seat of the EU parliament. The telegram group set up to organize it already has 15,000 members.
What began as a protest against border quarantines has swollen into a march for freedom in general, and a potential flagship event for the anti-lockdown, anti-vaccine mandate movement worldwide.
Whatever happens on Saturday, the way it is covered in the media and the messaging in the following weeks will likely tell us a lot about the future of the pandemic narrative.
That’s right Musk and Trump jr…. Never let a good crisis go to waist
I’m sorry but I’m abit sceptical.With all the shortages and sanctions this will make the situation worse for the people,I’m sensing a red flag.People need to realise their government’s and affiliates are evil just pure unadulterated evil the more disruption the happier they are.There are some people with good intentions that have been roped into these things but I sense another phyop to disrupt the economy,The elites are rubbing their hands in glee they love chaos.
We’ll see, but very relevant
Yes we will see?I just don’t trust anything or anyone in Authority anymore or any movement,There’s always something behind it somewhere in the shadows.Like in uk all the lorry tailbacks and they are blaming paperwork?Just don’t add up uk have tailbacks now Canada are conveying in their trucks.Either way it’s us the people who are going to suffer 😬
And Trudeau and all the non leaders should be hung drawn and quartered.
The real problem is not necessary Trudeau, although he is clearly the worst, but the oath all these prime ministers have to take and swear in servitude exclusively to the queen and her kids rather than to the Canadian people. They take no responsibility and they are not liable for their actions vis-a-vis their people, except for the election day. No wonder Canada, New Zealand and Australia lead the way in totalitarian measures and total disrespect for their own populations.
Oh you know, difficult to pick the real motivations or the major ones, but all the government officials and leaders are well taken care of from where I stand, if not threatened… why would we be surprised by any of this at this point. It’s like watching a horror/sci-fi and I have to admit quite a “suspense edge of your seat” movie flix
The Epoch Times was a bit more enthousiastic on Jan 26th…
“The western convoy is on its way, and the east [convoy] is going to start tomorrow morning,” Martin Brodmann, vice president of Canada Unity and president of Truckers United Inc., told The Epoch Times on Jan.
And
“The convoy from the west is over 100 km (62 miles) long and has over 10,000 vehicles,” Brodmann said.
https://m.theepochtimes.com/we-will-accept-tyranny-no-more-over-10000-canadian-and-american-truckers-join-in-protest-against-government-mandates_4238032.html