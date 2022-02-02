WATCH: Acceptance of and Commitment To Freedom

Iain Davis of In-This-Together (and frequent OffG contributor) joins James Corbett for the latest edition of #SolutionsWatch.

They discuss Iain’s recent article Acceptance of and Commitment to Freedom, and move from an examination of the feelings of hope and despair that have been instilled in the population by the would-be social engineers to a conversation about how we can use behavioural psychology to reassert our power and regain our sovereignty.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.