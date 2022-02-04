Freedom Convoy Demonised – CIA-colour revolutions celebrated

Gavin O’Reilly

Since the 22nd of January, despite receiving no mainstream media coverage whatsoever, thousands of Canadian truck drivers and their supporters embarked on a Freedom Convoy throughout the world’s second-largest country.

A mass-protest in response to the Canadian government’s decision to widen their already authoritarian Covid measures by mandating that truck drivers re-entering Canada from the United States, the world’s largest land-border and a vital component of the Canadian economy, have to be fully vaccinated – vaccine passports being a key step towards the Digital ID system as envisaged by Klaus Schwab’s concept of the fourth industrial revolution, with the World Economic Forum chairman previously highlighting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as one of the group’s ‘young global leaders’ during a 2017 conference.

With the Freedom Convoy converging on the Canadian capital Ottawa on Saturday however, the week-long media silence on the protest disappeared only to be quickly replaced by widespread mainstream media condemnation, with the use of likely agent provocateurs leading to the protest being widely lambasted, in lockstep, as ‘far-right’ and ‘fascist’ by corporate-owned outlets.

The irony of the Convoy being against the very fascist concept of the fusion of state and corporate power via the use of vaccine mandates being lost it would seem.

This condemnation by the mainstream media of a genuine working-class protest against public officials working on behalf of corporate interests however, lies in stark contrast to their recent response to CIA-engineered regime change operations, masquerading as ‘human rights protests’ and which involved the use of genuine extremists, receiving the full support of the corporate media whilst doing so.

Less than three weeks prior to the Freedom Convoy setting off on its initial journey, protests against rising fuel prices in Kazakhstan rapidly escalated into extreme violence, resulting in the deaths of 18 Kazakh security services members in the space of four days, including two who were decapitated.

This lead to the Moscow-led CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) being deployed into the central Asian nation at the request of Nur-Sultan in order to quell what was a clear attempt at a colour revolution in line with a May 2020 policy document published by Neoconservative think tank, the RAND Corporation – which outlined regime-change in Kazakhstan as a means to destabilise neighbouring Russia in turn.

This attempt at regime change in Kazakhstan, countered by the CSTO in less than two weeks and who subsequently withdrew from Kazakhstan afterwards, came amidst a time of increased tensions between Russia and the West, with Moscow being accused of planning an ‘imminent’ invasion of neighbouring Ukraine since the end of November.

Kiev itself was subjected to the 2014 Euromaidan colour revolution, launched by the CIA and MI6 in response to then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych’s November 2013 decision to suspend an EU trade deal in favour of pursuing closer ties with the Kremlin, and like the colour revolution attempt in Kazakhstan, also involved the use of extremist elements such as the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion, who would go on to wage war on the pro-Russian breakaway Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in the East of the Country.

Six years later, in August 2020, this regime-change script would again play out again in Russia’s sole European ally, Belarus. Following the re-election of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an attempt to topple his government (later confirmed as such in a recorded Zoom meeting by US NGO the National Endowment for Democracy (NED)) was launched by the West.

Minsk being a long-time target for the regime-change lobby owing to its close proximity to Russia, its nationalised state industries, and possibly the most pertinent factor, Lukashenko’s refusal to impose the same Covid measures on his country that have been put in place worldwide to help implement the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset initiative.

Despite the ensuing violence caused by these three regime-change operations however, they all received widespread coverage and support by the Western mainstream media, each being portrayed as human rights protests standing up to repressive regimes – a stark contrast to their coverage of the Canadian Freedom Convoy’s protest against the corporate class holding even greater sway over public life worldwide.

Gavin O’Reilly is an Irish Republican activist from Dublin, Ireland, with a strong interest in the effects of British and US Imperialism; he was a writer for the American Herald Tribune from January 2018 up until their seizure by the FBI in 2021, with his work also appearing on The Duran, Al-Masdar, MintPress News, Global Research and SouthFront. He can be reached through Twitter and Facebook.