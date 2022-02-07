Letter to Justin Trudeau

Margaret Anna Alice

“The quality of mercy is not strained.

It droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven

Upon the place beneath. It is twice blessed:

It blesseth him that gives and him that takes.

’Tis mightiest in the mightiest. It becomes

The thronèd monarch better than his crown.

His scepter shows the force of temporal power,

The attribute to awe and majesty

Wherein doth sit the dread and fear of kings,

But mercy is above this sceptered sway.

It is enthronèd in the hearts of kings.

It is an attribute to God himself.

And earthly power doth then show likest God’s

When mercy seasons justice.”

William Shakespeare, The Merchant of Venice

Hey, Justin*

Here is some unsolicited advice that may just salvage your legacy from the legendary humiliation you are presently hurtling toward at 105 kilometers per hour.

I know it’s cozy in your bunker and it’s easier to sustain your delusions about the Canadian people from your propaganda-lined womb, but you can only feign COVID for so long—especially since you’ve partaken in the exceedingly safe and effective injections you’re so adamant about foisting on your subjects.

The jig is up, Justin.

It’s time to stop hiding.

It’s time to stop lying to the public. It’s time to stop lying through the press. It’s time to stop lying to yourself.

It’s time to stop believing your own disinformation.

It’s time to stop treating Canadians with contempt.

Today in the House, Members of Parliament unanimously condemned the antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Black racism, homophobia, and transphobia that we’ve seen on display in Ottawa over the past number of days. Together, let’s keep working to make Canada more inclusive. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 1, 2022

It’s time to stop trotting out tawdry traducements like transphobic Putin-Nazi truckers and associated preposterous epithets that have grown threadbare from theatrical boy-cries-“Wolf!” repetition.

It’s time to realize YOU are the small, fringe minority holding unacceptable views.

Even your half-brother thinks so. And your (former) head of security, Corporal Daniel Bulford.

It’s time to recognize the Canadian truckers for the heroic freedom defenders they are.

It’s time to understand the Canadian people are on their side — not yours.

It’s time to admit your COVID policies have failed. They have failed to prevent transmission. They have failed to prevent hospitalization. They have failed to decrease mortality rates.

It’s time to acknowledge you and your fellow tyrants have bungled Daddy Schwab’s mission to demolish and rebuild the world in his image—and that’s a good thing for humanity.

It’s time to join the growing number of enlightened countries that have dropped all COVID measures, from masking to social distancing to vaxxports to forced injections.

If Boris can rescue his ridiculous image and garner cheers by dropping all COVID restrictions, surely you with your fantabulous hair can, too.

It’s time to retreat.

It’s time to accept defeat.

It’s time to uncoil from your fetal position and stop saying, “Oh, well, people shouldn’t worry. I’m fine!”

It’s time to take off your costume.

It’s time to stop playing Prime Minister.

It’s time to file for divorce from Canada.

Relationship guru John Gottman identifies the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse that signify a ruptured relationship: criticism, contempt, defensiveness, and stonewalling. You are guilty of all four.

Gottman notes that contempt “is the number one predictor of divorce.” But there are antidotes.

You can swap verbal attacks for expressions of a positive need. You can focus on the admirable qualities of Canadians and cultivate gratitude for all of them, vaxxed and unvaxxed alike. You can take responsibility for your harmful actions — and offer a heartfelt apology. You can rip off your mask and dive into the freedom-loving mosh pit with your fellow Canadians.

As a fan of The Tragically Hip, you can draw strength from these lyrics:

Courage, my word it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter

Courage, it couldn’t come at a worse time

…

And, yeah, the human tragedy

Consists in the necessity

Of living with the consequences

Under pressure, under pressure

This is a historic moment in not only Canadian but also world history. Your response will reveal whether you align with tyranny or with freedom. There is no gray area when it comes to totalitarianism.

How do you want this Shakespearean play to end? Will you choose tragedy, or will you choose comedy?

You can be remembered as a tyrant, or you can be remembered for rolling back the tyranny.

You can tamp down the volcano with force and ratchet up the pressure for the next cataclysmic explosion, or you can remove the obstruction and let freedom ring.

You can show contrition and improve your chances of being spared at the upcoming Nuremberg 2.0 trials, or you can double-down and seal your sentence.

You have been on the wrong side of history for too long. This is your opportunity to switch sides.

Like you said, “It’s never too late to do the right thing.”

This is your opportunity to prove you’re not a WEF puppet.

This is your opportunity to redeem yourself.

This is your opportunity to be courageous.

This is your opportunity to play a hero.

Let Paul McCartney walk you through: Hey Trude, it’s time to take a sad song—and make it better.

Signed,

Unacceptable Margaret Anna

