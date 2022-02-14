WATCH: States of Emergency
As we enter the Age of Biosecurity, we find ourselves living in a state of emergency.
But what does this actually mean? And what does it imply about our way forward?
Find out more about this vital topic on this week’s edition of The Corbett Report podcast.
Sources, links and shownotes – as well as download options and a full transcript – are available here.
I don’t listen to podcasts. I hate people talking at me with no opportunity to reply in kind.
I live near a small liberal arts college that has, among other things, quite decent athletics facilities that include a significant amount of spare field space. Some of this space was leased to the Los Angeles Rams football team for a practice field when they moved to Los Angeles, an arrangement that’s worked out quite well for both college and team. The Rams made it to the Superbowl this year so in the run up to the game there’s been various events including the ‘meet the press’ morning at the university. I’m not a football fan so most of this washes over me. However — this is a big deal from the National Security perspective, with the facilities and surrounding open areas heavily policed, snipers and all. Since this area is normally quiet and on the whole crime free you really notice the change when it happens.
A heavy security presence has been part of our lives since 2001, in fact many claim that the change and the event are connected (my bet is on opportunism). This means that a good half of the population of the US (and ‘allied’) countries has grown up knowing nothing other than heightened security, its the sea that they as fishes swim in. Biosecurity is like us noticing even a moderately heavy police presence; its not that it never existed or is somehow novel but its just a small perturbation in the prevailing regime.
You’d be amazed at the number of things people used to be able to do “and get away with”. Now it seems that the only limit is the attention span of law enforcement — they have to be selective because they literally can’t police everything.