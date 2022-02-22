WATCH: I Read The Great Narrative (So You Don’t Have To!) In the latest episode of the Corbett Report, James reviews Klaus Schwab’s latest book.
Remember when the World Economic Forum held a conference on “The Great Narrative”? And remember when Klaus Schwab threatened to release a book on the topic? Well, guess what? It’s heeeere.
That’s right, I read The Great Narrative and now I’m spilling the beans on the globalists’ plans for the technocratic future …and revealing the truth that we have the power to write our own narrative.
Links, sources and shownotes – as well as downloads and an audio-only version – are available here.
A sample of the sort of thing coming from this ‘The Globalist’ that Schwab’s not-so-co-author works for:
https://www.theglobalist.com/beyond-canada-truckers-convoy-what-it-means-for-the-western-world/
They really hate federalism.
Even talking semi-among themselves, they won’t acknowledge that the protest might have something to do with a rejection of their biomedical paradigm.