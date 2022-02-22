WATCH: I Read The Great Narrative (So You Don’t Have To!)

Remember when the World Economic Forum held a conference on “The Great Narrative”? And remember when Klaus Schwab threatened to release a book on the topic? Well, guess what? It’s heeeere.

That’s right, I read The Great Narrative and now I’m spilling the beans on the globalists’ plans for the technocratic future …and revealing the truth that we have the power to write our own narrative.

