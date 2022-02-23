Margaret Anna Alice

“‘Emergencies’ have always been the pretext on which the safeguards of individual liberty have been eroded—and once they are suspended it is not difficult for anyone who has assumed such emergency powers to see to it that the emergency will persist.”

FA Hayek, Law, Legislation, and Liberty

Dear Governor DeSantis,

I’m not a big fan of politicians. I probably only need one hand to count the ones who appear to possess a whit of integrity, rationality, and moral courage—off the top of my head, Tulsi Gabbard, Ron Johnson, Ron Paul, Brian Peckford, and you.

Gideon van Meijeren’s pretty kickass, too:

But back to you, Governor. Throughout the manufactured COVID crisis, you have displayed sanity, respected individual liberties, followed the actual science, and resisted the worldwide mudslide into tyranny.

You did lock down (a disappointing concession to authoritarianism, but, to your credit, one you later expressed regret over and vowed not to repeat), but only for a month.

Unlike most of your peers, you kept your word and lifted the stay-at-home order after thirty days.

You stated at a November 2020 press conference that there would be “no lockdowns, no fines, no school closures. No one’s losing their job because of a government dictate. Nobody’s losing their livelihood or their business.”

You signed legislation to protect Floridians from coercive mandates. You support the rights of workers to decide whether to wear masks.

You set up monoclonal antibody treatment sites around the state—until the FDA suddenly revised the emergency use authorizations to prohibit providers from administering these highly effective treatments in the United States.

You support proposed legislation to protect the rights of loved ones to visit patients in hospitals and long-term care facilities, noting, “COVID cannot be used as an excuse to deny patients basic rights.”

You advocated for the rights of physicians to prescribe drugs they believe will work without fear of penalties such as loss of license, preserving the sacred doctor-patient relationship from interference by politics.

You even honored Firecracker Fiona Lashells, a second-grader I proudly featured as an example of brave noncompliance with unhealthy mask mandates.

You haven’t gotten deliriously drunk on COVID emergency powers like so many tyrants and colluders across the nation and around the world.

All in all, you’ve done a dang good job defending the liberties and rights of your constituents against the contagion of tyranny—a far graver threat than an illness with a 99.8% survival rate.

People who live in and visit Florida tell me it’s like BC (Before COVID) times—a mighty feat given how hard the WEF’s global spiderweb of puppet dictators have been working to Ctrl-Alt-Delete the world.

Now you have a compelling opportunity to demonstrate you aren’t owned by the pharmaceutical-medical complex—as distinguished from your colleagues; mainstream media; Big Tech; compromised scientists and medical professionals; and captured agencies.

You can prove you can’t be bought, bullied, or blackmailed.

How, you ask?

Veto HB 7021, Covid-19–Related Claims Against Health Care Providers, which “extends duration of liability protections from COVID-19–related claims against health care providers.”

You can strip the health-scare system of financial immunity from the harm it inflicts on its victims and their families.

You can bring comfort to those who have been irreparably injured and bereaved by corporate fraud, criminal negligence, and medical liquidation.

You can choose to protect human rights and lives rather than caving in to political and corporate pressures.

While discussing the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, law professor Richard Epstein explained the value liability provides:

The best way to deter future spills is to expose drillers to the full costs of any mistake and not let any company without proper insurance near an oil derrick […] A tough liability system does more than provide compensation for serious harms after the fact. It also sorts out the wheat from the chaff—so that in this case companies with weak safety profiles don’t get within a mile of an oil derrick. Solid insurance underwriting is likely to do a better job in pricing risk than any program of direct government oversight. Only strong players, highly incentivized and fully bonded, need apply for a permit to operate.”

Let’s take a moment to reflect on how broken the current zero-liability system is.

Something is malodorously wrong when hospitals are rewarded for negative health outcomes.

Why on earth would a government incentivize illness and death; prohibit the administration of potentially life-saving treatments; and disincentivize safety mechanisms such as reporting adverse events?

COVID has been a grotesquely lucrative racket, accomplishing the greatest wealth transfer from the middle class to the ruling elites in history.

For hospitals, that swindle has been especially profitable, yielding hundreds of thousands of dollars per COVID patient in some states, including $471,000 in West Virginia (Florida only gets a measly $132,000 by comparison).

Everyone paying attention understands that hospitals have become contemporary death camps. Hospicide kills more people than COVID according to this analysis.

Heinously, nearly all deaths attributed to COVID could have been avoided by administering early treatment protocols and eschewing Dr. Mengelfauci’s abysmal COVID treatment guidelines, which earned the United States the top spot in the world for number of COVID deaths per million (2,107/million through September 30, 2021, per The Real Anthony Fauci). We’re number one!

To receive COVID bribes, hospitals are required to follow the very guidelines that have proven so lethal.

Once you check into a hospital, you become a prisoner of medical tyranny, subsequently losing your autonomy, right to receive visitors, and ability to make decisions about your own health. You become a money-laundering vehicle for funneling taxpayer dollars into hospital and pharmaceutical coffers.

Today’s hospital stays look like a scene out of Coma.

Hospitalization is now such a treacherous act, Florida attorney Jeff Childers has prepared a guide to help patients survive it.

Although this experience described by John O’Looney occurred in the United Kingdom, it is indicative of stories from patients around the world.

Ben Gordon recently shared a similar hospital horror story. After a car accident, he woke up in an Arizona hospital as a COVID patient hooked up to a ventilator.

These men barely escaped with their lives. Other patients weren’t so lucky.

Legendary public meeting troll Alex Stein recently broke character to share the heartbreaking story of slowly watching his mother, Kelly Stein Fahey, being medically murdered by Baylor Hospital.

Despite Kelly’s and Alex’s instructions not to administer remdesivir, the hospital forged ahead with its prosperous protocol.

When a medication is known to be so fatal that casually killing nurses nickname it run-death-is-near and remdeathivir, something is wickedly off.

At $3,120 a pop, remdesivir is so hazardous and its EUA approval process so unscrupulous, it merited its own lengthy section in The Real Anthony Fauci, where Robert F. Kennedy Jr. writes:

Remdesivir has no clinical efficacy against COVID, according to every legitimate study. Worse, it is deadly poisonous, and expensive poison at $3,000 for treatment

[…]

[S]ix months into the Ebola study, the trial’s Safety Review Board suddenly pulled both remdesivir and ZMapp from the trial. Remdesivir, it turned out, was hideously dangerous. Within 28 days, subjects taking remdesivir had lethal side effects including multiple organ failure, acute kidney failure, septic shock, and hypotension, and 54 percent of the remdesivir group died—the highest mortality rate among the four experimental drugs.

[…]

Doctors began seeing acute kidney failure on day three, four, and five after admission. Hospitals short on ventilators also ran out of dialysis machines.

Strongly tied to acute renal failure and “a disproportionately high number of reports of liver and kidney problems,” remdesivir is aided and abetted by perilous treatments like intubation and ventilation, yielding yet more medical murders such as the double homicide described in this video.

Forty-seven-year-old Sam Shirley was another hospital casualty, his lungs having been blown out by the ventilator after it was turned up to 100.

Hospital victims like Burt Kroon also die of malnutrition and neglect.

There are thousands of such stories, from Jerry Bishop to Sandy Dickens to Scott Quiner to nineteen-year-old Grace Schara.

Despite testing negative for COVID twice, thirty-three-year-old paramedic Charles Hughes was classified as a COVID patient, administered remdesivir, and ventilated. He had been held hostage at St. Mary’s Hospital in West Virginia for fifty-two days at the time of his mother’s interview.

Author Donald Jeffries writes eloquently about the hospicide of his brother, Ricky.

Even as hospitals administer deadly protocols, they simultaneously deny extraordinarily safe therapeutics like ivermectin, whose high efficacy against COVID has been scientifically proven in seventy-eight clinical studies and counting.

When doctors have to take hospitals to court to let them administer a Nobel Prize–winning medication with a forty-year safety record, something is fiendishly flawed.

Fortunately, for Sun Ng, the judge ruled in his favor, saving his life.

Tragically, a similar ruling came too late for Kathleen Davies.

Governor DeSantis, you can help prevent future hospicides and assuage the grief of bereaved family members by vetoing HB 7021.

And after you do that, as I trust you will—if you are guided by ethics, compassion, and wisdom—you can take it a step further by acknowledging the mortiferous failure of COVID policies and advocating for policy changes that incentivize positive outcomes instead of deleterious ones that only serve BigPharma, Big Medicine, Big Government, Big Media, and all of those complicit in fabricating and sustaining the Ministry of Truth’s narrative.

You can push for legislation demanding greater transparency and precision in data reporting; repealing totalitarian censorship against so-called “misinformation” (i.e., facts that contradict state propaganda); ending the unsafe and ineffective injections, masking requirements, and all COVID mandates and measures; preventing politics from interfering with the doctor-patient relationship; amplifying the voices of courageous truth-tellers and smeared scientists; eliminating tyrant heroin such as emergency powers; strengthening protections for our freedoms and constitutional rights; and focusing on preventative and early treatment protocols instead of the treadmill of sickness and death that profits megacorporations and the state.

Perhaps most importantly, we must end the regulatory capture that financially rewards agencies such as the CDC, FDA, and assorted entities for serving the pharmaceutical drug cartel rather than the people.

Simultaneously, we need to outlaw the deceptive practices used to obfuscate conflicts of interest and the mafioso-style corruption that defines “the Science.”

If you really want to save America from toxic and tyrannical COVID policies, Steve Kirsch was kind enough to write up a manual on how to handle the pandemic.

I’d be more than happy to hook you up with Steve to discuss the details. Seriously. Steve is dying to talk to a politician—any politician—who’s willing to listen to the scientific evidence and formulate policies to end this Covidian nightmare.

I know this is a lot to digest. Go ahead and veto HB 7021 right now, and then you can get to work on the rest—and prepare to dominate the 2024 presidential run (don’t worry about Trump; he self-immolated when he called the COVID vaccine “one of the greatest achievements of mankind”).

Thank you for taking the time to read this, Governor DeSantis. I look forward to seeing you make history by fearlessly standing up to the pharmaceutical-medical complex.

Let the man whose Common Sense sparked a revolution inspire you:

Whatever is my right as a man is also the right of another; and it becomes my duty to guarantee as well as to possess.”

Thomas Paine

