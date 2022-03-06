The New York Times’ Disgraceful and Deceitful Attack on RFK Jr

Edward Curtin
The New York Times, floundering in the deep waters of truth and desperately trying to stay afloat in the shallows by continuing its history of lying for its CIA masters, has just published a front page of propaganda worthy of the finest house organs of totalitarian regimes.
Right below its February 26, 2022 headline denouncing Russia and Putin as evil dogs pursuant to the American empire’s dictates concerning Ukraine, it posts an unflattering photo of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. sandwiched between American flags with the title of its hit piece, “A Kennedy’s Crusade Against Covid Vaccines Anguishes Family and Friends.”
It’s an exquisite juxtaposition: Putin as Hitler and Kennedy as a junior demon, suggestive of the relationship between CS Lewis’s Screwtape and his nephew Wormwood in The Screwtape Letters. Evil personified.
The Times is big into anguish these days, not only for Nazis in Ukraine and upper-class apartment hunters who can’t find a place for less than a few million, but for Robert Kennedy Jr’s family and friends. It’s very touching.
That his sister, Kerry Kennedy, would harshly criticize him once again is genuinely pathetic, but of course she has to add how much she loves him, ostensibly to take the sting out of her inability to remain sisterly silent.
If he is so wrong about his work with Children’s Health Defense and his book, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health, rather than ripping him to the press, why doesn’t she or her siblings, who agree with her, write a comprehensive article or book refuting his facts?
They don’t because they can’t; so the next best thing is to criticize their brother to media glad for any way to disparage the Kennedys. One senses a very weird masochistic family dynamic at work.
Kennedy’s siblings do not seem to understand why the media have been attacking him for years. His stance on vaccines and Anthony Fauci are the cover story they use to criticize him, and his siblings don’t get it. That their brother has become a major thorn in the side of the CIA escapes them, the CIA that has caused so much devastation to their family and the world. The CIA that has been deeply involved in the global vaccine push, working with medical technocrats like Anthony Fauci, billionaires such as Bill Gates, the military, media, Big Pharma, the World Economic Forum, etc.
Calling your brother brilliant while ignoring his book’s searing, evidence-based indictment of the intelligence-run Covid-19 operation is more than sad, especially when doing so to The New York Times, the CIA’s paper of record together with The Washington Post.
Character assassination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr is what the CIA and its media mouthpieces have been doing for years. This has become more and more necessary as they have realized the great growing danger he poses to their agenda. Calling him an anti-vaxxer, conspiracy theorist, and names far worse, is part of a concerted smear campaign to turn the public away from his message, which is multi-faceted and supported by deep research and impeccable logic.
Like his father and uncle, he has become an irrepressibly eloquent opponent of the demonic forces intent on destroying the democratic dream.
The Times article by Adam Nagourney is a blatant hatchet job filled with sly jabs, innuendos, and ignorant lies. As is par for the course, his hack piece completely avoids Kennedy’s arguments but relies on a form of social gossip that substitutes for logic and evidence. He seems to have learned much from The National Enquirer and The New York Post’s “Page Six” whose styles the NY Times has emulated.
Nagourney tells the reader that RFK Jr’s work as the face of the vaccine resistance movement has “tested,” “rattled,” “anguished,” and “mystified” family, friends and his Hollywood crowd; that this man “of the often troubled life” has
effectively used his talent and one of the most prominent names in American political history as a platform for fueling resistance to vaccines that could save countless lives.”
Translation: Kennedy, a Hollywood hobnobber and former drug addict, is so mentally unbalanced that he will betray his family and friends and kill people with medical advice that runs counter to the truth.
No evidence is required to establish this “truth,” just Nagourney’s word and those of those he can get to say the same thing, in other words. Such as:
His conduct ‘undercuts 50 years of public health vaccine practice, and he’s done it in a way I’ve never see [sic] anyone else do it,’ said Michael T. Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. ‘He is among the most dangerous because of the credibility of who he is and what his family name has brought to this issue.’
Notice the implication: that these experimental mRNA so-called vaccines have been around 50 years and Kennedy is against all vaccines, both of which are false.
Furthermore, Nagourney says RFK Jr not only “inveighs” against vaccines, especially Covid vaccinations, but has adopted other weird “unorthodox” views (implication: orthodox views are good) over the years.
One is his claim that Sirhan Sirhan did not kill his father Senator Robert F. Kennedy. Nagourney might do a smidgen of research and discover that Kennedy is correct; but doing so would disrupt the flow of his ad hominem attack.
All serious writers on the case know that the senator was not shot by Sirhan; they know there are deep CIA connections to the assassination. The evidence conclusively proves, as the autopsy has shown, that Sirhan was in front of the senator when he fired his pistol but RFK was shot from the rear at very close range with all bullets entering his body from the rear.
Nagourney either knows nothing about the assassination or is dissembling the facts, which must be “unorthodox.”
Sounding like a US government spokesmen telling the press something is true without an iota of evidence, he writes the following sentence as if it were true simply because he wrote it, while making sure not to mention the book’s title – The Real Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy – a brilliant, deeply researched and sourced book The Times will not review:
In a best-selling new book, he claimed that Dr Anthony S. Fauci, who is President Biden’s top medical adviser for the coronavirus pandemic, and Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, were in cahoots with the pharmaceutical industry to profiteer off dangerous vaccines.
Notice Nagourney’s insidious method. State RFK’s claim as if it’s false because Nagourney stated it, when in fact it is so abundantly true and backed up by massive evidence that if Nagourney dared to engage in actual journalism by checking Kennedy’s book he would discover it.
But his job is not to search for truth but to defile a man’s reputation. He accuses Kennedy of circulating false information on the coronavirus and the vaccines but of course doesn’t say what that is or why it is false.
His entire article is an ad hominem attack by statement with the author cunningly hidden behind deceitful objectivity.
He writes:
To the public distress of his wife, the actress Cheryl Hines, Mr. Kennedy invoked Anne Frank, the young German-Dutch diarist who died in a Nazi prison camp, as he compared government measures for containing the pandemic with the Holocaust at that rally in Washington.
However, that is not what he said. He said that during the Holocaust Anne Frank could hide for a while and others could flee out of Germany, but with the new “turnkey totalitarianism” being introduced today, which is technological, it will be harder to escape, for every aspect of life will be monitored by the authorities in a digital dystopia.
Such a perspective is in no way unusual, for it is shared by many scholars of technology and only the most naïve would consider it eccentric. His point and words were twisted to serve others’ purposes and to paint him as an insensitive Holocaust denier. Here’s what he said:
What we’re seeing today is what I call turnkey totalitarianism. They are putting in place all of these technological mechanisms for control we’ve never seen before. It’s been the ambition of every totalitarian state since the beginning of mankind to control every aspect of behavior, of conduct, of thought and to obliterate dissent. None of them have been able to do it. They didn’t have the technological capacity.
Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did. I visited in 1962 East Germany with my father and met people who had climbed the wall and escaped, so it was possible. Many died … but it was possible.
Yet his sister Kerry also ripped him for making a statement that was clearly true if you accept his argument about the technological lockdowns in progress. You can disagree (I don’t) but to impugn his intentions and his words is really despicable, but Nagourney adds it to his ad hominem attacks, making sure to include his sister Kerry’s Tweet:
Bobby’s lies and fear-mongering yesterday were both sickening and repulsive. I strongly condemn him for his hateful rhetoric.
Nagourney: “Even his most prominent critics say they do not doubt his sincerity, even as he has become one of the most prominent spreaders of misinformation on vaccines.”
Translation: RFK Jr means well but he’s deluded.
Big Daddy Fauci is introduced to tell the young whippersnapper the following after Kennedy delivered a briefing at The National Institutes of Health:
When it was over, Dr Fauci walked Mr Kennedy out of the conference room. “I said, ‘Bobby, I’m sorry we didn’t come to any agreement here,’” he said. “‘Although I disagree factually with everything you are saying, I do understand and I respect that deep down you are really concerned about the safety of children.’ I said that in a very sincere way.”
Condescension and sincerity overflow as the “conspiracy theorist” patient is told by the good doctor that he means well but needs help.
Then, making sure to include The New York Times endlessly repeated CIA talking point, our no-nothing author writes:
The assassination of President John F. Kennedy, his uncle, in 1963, when Robert was 9, helped foster a modern culture of conspiracy theories. Now, many of the arguments that Mr Kennedy has embraced — including that Dr Fauci is part of a “historic coup d’état against Western democracy” — recall the theories of a secret assassin helping Lee Harvey Oswald from the grassy knoll in Dallas.
That it was the CIA that weaponized the use of the term “conspiracy theory” in a 1967 dispatch – #1035-960 – in order to disparage those questioning The Warren Commission and its cover-up of the CIA’s role in JFK’s assassination is another fact that our fair-minded scribe conveniently omits while insidiously implying that Lee Harvey Oswald killed JFK.
Yes, there are magic bullets and magical tricks used to make sure RFK, Jr. is seen as a “sincere” nutcase.
RFK Jr has been and is an astute critic of the CIA and all its machinations, including its involvement in the assassinations of his uncle JFK, his father Senator Robert F. Kennedy, its involvement in the COVID propaganda, and in its extensive deadly deeds and disinformation at home and abroad.
His critical siblings praise him for his great intelligence and political acumen but seem clueless themselves. So they ally with the same media that have been stenographers for the CIA. The Kennedy family may be very well known, but in these ways they are very typical of American families that are divided by those who know and those who don’t know who the real devils are.
But let me make two final points about this sickening piece of character assassination.
RFK Jr has spent decades as an environmental lawyer fighting the pollution of our air, earth, and water. In other words, the pollution also of human beings who live in nature while nature lives in us. Some people know the outside and the inside are connected. Yet Nagourney bemoans the tragic turn he took from such good work with the environment to such terrible work with Children’s Health Defense and vaccines. He writes:
The swerve in Mr Kennedy’s career, from the environment to vaccines, is particularly startling because for many family members and other Kennedy associates, Robert Kennedy Jr is the sibling who most recalls the level of charisma and political appeal of his late father.
Startling? No, very consistent for one who can think.
There is an obvious link between the major corporate polluters of the outside environment and the major polluters of human bodies. Big pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, agribusiness, military, etc. are an interrelated lot of criminal enterprises despoiling all life on earth. Kennedy’s lifetime work has followed a natural trajectory and underlying it all is his critique of the CIA and its media accomplices, such as The New York Times.
Yes, those family and friends who say he’s brilliant are right, and he is following in his father’s footsteps in ways they do not grasp; for he is able to connect the dots, diagnose the patterns, and expose with facts the criminal syndicates that are destroying democracy and so many lives.
The reason The New York Times publishes hit pieces like this and does not review his recent books is because his critique of these nefarious forces has gained a large audience and as a result many people are awakening to the truths concealed by the likes of “the paper of record” with its propaganda.
Hit pieces like Nagourney’s should cause anyone reading it intense “anguish.” There is nothing “mystifying” about it.
It’s simply disgraceful and deceitful.
Pieces of filth like Adam Nagourney are propagandists who claim to be journalists in the brave new world of the present day degenerate yankee regime. The Russians are defending civilization by resisting Nazi killers financed by the disgusting regime of perverts, pedos and castrators running Washington represented by human garbage such as the writers of New York Times hit pieces against heroes resisting the foul smelling regime.
Kennedy was mainly anti-vax – because of the autism thing.
So was Trump until he got played by the bureaucrats, and politics in general.
One comment Kennedy made made me think: when he was a kid, there were about 3 vaccinations mandated for kids. Today there are as many as 88.
Tail Pipe
This Nagourney fellow apparently takes it up the tailpipe.
No surprise there. Perversion seems to be a qualification for influence in the degenerate regime now in operation. Curtin’s deconstruction work in the article as mentioned below is excellently done.
Edward Curtin deconstructs evil, word by word.
who would be doing equivalent work in australia?
I’m still awaiting delivery of that book, which I ordered before Christmas. They keep changing the delivery date.
Blackwells in the UK, changed the date 3 times for me, but I got it eventually.
Read the Kindle version while you await the hard copy? ( I’ve had many delivery delays with books that clash with the Reich ideology, but none with those that don’t……. One, used, took a year. Fascism, hard at work?)
So Nigel Farage wants to politicise Net Zero by putting it to a referendum.
Good old Nigel ! Doesnt he know “The Science is Settled” ?
Did you know that the New York Times is a major shareholder of Gazprom in Russia? Is this a conflict of interest or just good old profit-making?
“New York Times is a major shareholder of Gazprom in Russia?”
What is your source evidence for this claim?
The NYT: NJET! Not Your Trusted source.
Slimes
The Slimes are beneath contempt.
And here was me believing Rupert Murdoch’s News Empire was The Empire of Lies !
Vlad The Impaler 2 has indicated there’s more than one Empire of Lies.
Though maybe the Predator is hydra-headed.
Adam Nagourney is still at the NY Times? And is now attacking Kennedy? After lying to America insistently to launch the Zionist war machine in the Iraq war? Or because he did?
Nagourney is one the reasons I gave up on America in 2003, along with fellow liar Judith Miller – apologists for war crimes and Cheney’s torture empire. I moved my family to Canada because of the Iraq war, and more than in part due to the unconscionable media lies that justified it. They ensure there never will be a democracy in the US). Does the wretched “paper of record” ONLY hire deep state liars? Thank you for reading this evil so that we don’t have to.
Plus 100.
Good job bringing up the fact that this defaming rat bag was also a war criminal. It refreshed my memory. I had forgotten.
“Big pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, agribusiness, military, etc. are an interrelated lot of criminal enterprises despoiling all life on earth.”
Yes! And that’s why it’s high time to rehabilitate the term ‘anti-vaxxer’ and proudly declare yourself to being one.
I cannot understand the likes of RFK Jr who have accumulated so much evidence that the toxic potions they are and have been injecting into people are a sham medicine and have never been able to keep people healthy. And that ‘infectious’ diseases have never been proven to exist but, instead, that we become sick when overburdened with the life-despoiling substances injected, ingested and surrounding us.
In his book RFK Jr acknowlegdes terrain theory (he refers to it as the older term “Miasma theory”) and says that there should be open discussion of germ and terrain theory, taking the best from both points of view.
Very well said, Ed. At least the NYT can be pressed into actually-useful service, cut up into handy squares, to serve as loo-paper, when you don’t want to buy purposely-sacrificed trees for that use.
If you’re going to murder trees by the trillion for no nobler purpose than to make liesprint (aka ‘news’print), at least this hard-faced ecological villainy can be reduced to some extent by repurposing it thus.
Pity we can’t repurpose mediawhores like this NYT schmuck for the same use…
EFF the NY Times, flagship of Operation Mockingbird, the CIA’s first op, started at the same time the Agency did. But, what about the very first chapter of RFK Jr’s book, titled “The mismanaged pandemic”? Are we really in a “pandemic”? Do we simply need better “management” of it? He quoted the likes of Doctors Kory and McCullough as to how the 800,000 US deaths “due to the pandemic” could have been cut in numbers by 80%, as if all these people actually died of “Covid.” One can see the NYT for the government propaganda it is and not fall for “alternative” false narratives, i’d think.
plus one.
⇧
Did you read the whole book? He also says Fauci’s pandemic was “dud.” There are many layers of propaganda and deceit detailed in the book.
First chapter sets the scene. Does he explicitly go back and correct Kory and McCullough, indeed himself, re “pandemic” and the number of deaths?
RE: First chapter sets the scene
I don’t think RFK Jr’s book follows that format. I have read the book and the book is written in my view as a series of series of detailed essays. There’s overlap from one chapter to the next. (Clearly some were written before others, and are not necessarily in the order that the chapters appear.) It likely could have used another 6 months of editing, but the importance of getting the book out into the public outweighed that. He has a whole chapter on fake pandemics going back to 1976. He notes that the WHO in 2009 changed their definition of a class 6 pandemic to remove mass deaths from the definition.
He notes that “virtually all the “influenza” casualties in 1918 did not actually die from the flu but from bacterial pneumonia and bronchial meningitis, which are, today, easily treated with anti-biotics unavailable in 1918. The Spanish flu that government virologists have invoked to terrorize the generations of Americans with vaccine compliance is, after all, a paper tiger.”
RFK Jr
Children’s Health Defense
“Our mission is to end the epidemic of children’s chronic health conditions by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposure, hold those responsible accountable, and establish safeguards so this never happens again.”
2019 Total Revenue – $2,941,894
2019 Total Compensation to RFK Jr. – $255,000.
2019 Total Compensation to Executives – $834,517 – which is 44.9% of total revenue.
Amount given in Grants to worthwhile organizations – $0
Amount spent on nonsense bullshit that ultimately benefits the exact same system that is continuing to endanger children – $1,860,487.
WOW, THOSE CHILDREN ARE LUCKY!
All praises Saint Robert!
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. networth:
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is an American radio host and attorney who has a net worth of $50 million dollars (much of that inherited).
Having read “The Real Anthony Fauci” I really think Mr. Fauci’s finances would be much more interesting than Mr. Kenmnedy’s.
Fauci doesn’t pretend to be “the opposition.”
Fauci pretends to care about public health. RFK Jr does care and has a track record to prove it. You are judging a book that you haven’t read. Go get a job at the NYT.
So start researching and then writing the book. Prove how many others share your interest by the sales you will make,
The income he gets from CHD is probably small compared to what he gets via Vantage Point Capital (he’s a partner), which has all sorts of investments in companies which would do well under a regime of “alternative treatments” and “repurposed medicines.”
Your consistent hostility towards the Kennedy’s is suspicious.
Indeed.
That is interesting.
Perhaps as or more interesting are the Big Corporate partners of VPC.
Behold, straight from the Vantage Point Capital website:
I wish we could audit your own finances. Big pharma has enough funds to distribute to opponents of their opponents.
I welcome it.
I am a small business owner, have been all my life.
I run a vermicomposting operation, and small organic farming operation, and harvest and sell our own non-GMO & organic seeds from our own organic plants.
We do not support the few Big Seed companies.
We do not support the Big Ag corporations.
All of our feedstock inputs come from organic “waste” products that were landfill bound, if not for our diverging of that “waste”.
We even collect & use cardboard in our compost piles, which quickly becomes new high-grade vermicast soil (cardboard is an excellent source of Humic substances).
We use absolutely no synthetic fertilizers.
All of our products come directly from Nature.
We are constantly experimenting & innovating with different products.
Even the bags we use to package our vermicast soil and amendment products are made of burlap, reused, and recycled back into our vermicompost piles after their useful lifespan has expired.
Becoming new high-grade vermicast “soil” afterwards.
Most of our equipment is made from repurposed products that others have discarded.
Most of our labor is done by hand.
I hold absolutely no investments, other than investing in my own company.
I can’t justify enriching others whom are already ultra-wealthy.
We have numerous herbal apothecary gardens, i.e. medicinal herbs, plants, trees, etc.
We do not sell on other platforms, like Amazon, or Ebay, or ETSY, etc.
We have no goals of achieving large-scale nor global presence.
As doing so inevitably results in greater waste, pollution, and less integrity.
I am not rich, not by any stretch of the imagination.
I have learned to make the best & most productive use of much less.
And despite the relatively little I posses, I still know that I live like a King as compared to those with even less.
And I constantly remember that (and always donate products to worthwhile entities & causes, in attempt to help & encourage others to become more self-sufficient & knowledgeable in self-sustaining trades & activities).
So again, I absolutely welcome it.
It would be a quick, short & highly-disappointing audit for you.
Hero or Zero, it looks like you bear a grudge against RFK and his organisation.
By quoting the mission of childrenshealthdefense.org “Our mission is to end the epidemic of children’s chronic health conditions by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposure, hold those responsible accountable, and establish safeguards so this never happens again.”
you appear to acknowledge that the organisation’s aim is about investigation and communication rather than a grant making body. Your observation “Amount given in Grants to worthwhile organizations – $0” therefore appears irrelevant.
Having read every word of RFK’s book The Real Anthony Fauci: Big Pharma, Bill Gates and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health, my view is that RFK and his team are doing a greater service to public health and justice than anyone else.
Perhaps you would care to explain “Amount spent on nonsense bullshit that ultimately benefits the exact same system that is continuing to endanger children – $1,860,487.” What, specifically, do you consider to be “nonsense bullshit”, and what is your evidence that it is nonsense?
I appreciate you asking that in a rather civil & intelligent manner.
I enjoy good conversation and reasonable debate.
I hold no grudge against RFK Jr, but I do believe in holding everyone accountable for their words & actions.
I like the idea of “RFK Jr”, but his actions speak differently.
I consider myself a bit of a “Revolutionary”, but I understand that revolutions can and often do come under control of selfish bastards, whom are truly no better than the regimes they displace.
Thus I know that everyone with any kind of power over others needs to be constantly held accountable.
I believe in the words of Lord Acton, aka John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton:
“Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority: still more when you superadd the tendency or the certainty of corruption by authority. There is no worse heresy than that the office sanctifies the holder of it.”
Have you ever been engaged in business?
The world is currently seeing amongst the greatest concentrations of wealth & assets in modern times.
The same CARTEL of largest Big Asset Management firms & Big Banks now exist as the largest owners of the largest “competing” corporations, in most every single industry, in most every continent.
Most small business have devolved to become mere Middlemen of those corporate giants.
It is becoming increasingly difficult to engage in small business without relying on the services and or products of those corporate giants.
And RFK Jr’s books are case in point of that fact.
He is allowed to profit only as long as those corporate giants above him profit even more.
Thus, as I already mentioned, he is fully complicit with their activities.
“What, specifically, do you consider to be ‘nonsense bullshit’, and what is your evidence that it is nonsense?”
Hence the reason I provided CHD’s tax statements.
You can take a look at the above, under Functional Expenses (last page), and see where most of their money is actually going.
From Management fees to Legal fees to Advertising to office expenses, etc.
Again, as I already pointed out, more money is going to systematic nonsense bullshit, which is ultimately being diverted up the economic hierarchy, than in directly helping the children they’re claiming to help.
Have you ever worked for a “non-profit”?
The “non-profit” industry has largely become a huge scam.
From massive tax shelters (just ask Bill Gates) to extravagant CEO compensation, the concept of true Humanism is most completely dead.
More “non profit” money is now going to support Big Corporate than anything else.
And I’m a guy that believes in profit making (but done with ethics, integrity, and self-restraint).
But I also believe in truly honest, compassionate & helpful philanthropy (a word I’ve largely come to hate, as billionaires have literally destroyed that integrity of true, selfless philanthropy. Are you aware that billionaires pay PR pros to edit their Wiki pages to include the word “philanthropist”, purely for image purposes?).
The world has largely become engulfed in massive greed.
And it is has become so commonplace & mainstream that most people can’t even recognize that fact anymore.
And that massive & unsustainable greed is becoming increasingly infectious.
And I personally see people, false heroes, like RFK Jr. actively contributing to that systematic greed.
Jesus, the guy is already a multimillionaire.
Forego the continued excesses already, and use more of that money for truly selfless & beneficial purposes, in truly helping others.
Without regard to more personal wealth.
Walter Duranty worked for the NYT. His cover-up of the famine now looks as if it was more than an individual’s knavery.
Duranty wasn’t the only American to have a strange fondness for Communist Russia. It was an American who said “I’ve seen the future and it works”.
The relationship between the US elite (or at least a section of it) and Communism is not what we were led to believe.
GB Shaw
GB Shaw was an evil monster. He and his fellow Fabian socialists pushed the bankster funded Bolshevik “revolution”.
MSM is trying to make fun of people wanting to protect themselves with cheap and proven drugs. Ivermectin has been FDA approved for human use since 1996. It also beats Pfizer’s new wonder drug hands down, and costs next to nothing. Ivermectin doesn’t make tons of money. So they know the Covid shot is on its final gasp, so they take it add something different to it, rebrand under another name and charge 20 times what they would for ivermectin. I cannot wrap my head around this nonsense. When I explain this to my relatives they label me as crazy and ask me if I know better than science. I don’t make up these information out of my ass. All this information is true and proven. For some people it is near impossible for them to wake up. They are comfortable in their clown world life. If you want to get Ivermectin you can visit ivmcures.com
Has anybody read “Plague of Corruption” or “Ending Plague” by Judy Mikovitz, et al?
I’d like to get an idea if her claims that vaxxes have for decades contained pathogens is well-documented.
I have “Covid-19 & the Global Predators: We Are the Prey” by Peter & Ginger Breggin, but haven’t started it yet.
Only to be expected.
We need to be looking for large, powerful antidotes to the likes of the NYT and its international siblings.
Be careful not to step in any of them.
Kennedy is man of tremendous moral stature. I believe his cause before Children’s Defense Fund was something worthwhile about defending waterways– something environmental.
Unfortunately he is captive to the AGW hoax; he occasionally puts up an article about global warming & when he does there are always 20 comments in a row asking him to reconsider & telling him he’s wrong– but so far, no dice.
That said, I’m otherwise filled w the admiration that he deserves. The sister? Que poca cosa!
He is captive to the virus hoax.
You see what you want to see.
If USSA were not a fascist conspiracy disguised as an insane asylum run by psychopathic demons then RFK’s expose on drug cartel sicario, Tony jaws Fauci would have landed the evil midget on death row after the first chapter.
Nothing will stop Slumville and its assault on humanity until it and its yelping poodles are put down. The way the Ukraine caper is being played by them, it might very well come to that.
The Ukraine Variant is on the rampage
Please ensure social distancing and wear your mask in the likely event of nuclear strikes
Thank you
Anyone for a shot of R2P?
Putin goes “Exceptional” as he cleans up nudelman $alad and cookies in aisle 4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OisJkpGYpAo&t=117s&ab_channel=%D1%81%D0%A4%D0%B8%D0%BB%D0%B8%D0%BD%D0%BE%D0%BC
🎯 Ed Curtin
He made front page very suspect.
Seems like a advertisement for his shit book to lead idiots astray then using the book and him as a excuse to bring in laws they wouldn’t of been able to.
Unlike many I dont like the fact we have some elite connected self appointed hero with a political connections being the self appointed advocate spokespersons of the so called vaccine rebellion.
RFK is a jonny come lately has taken stolen other peoples hard work and made it about him ‘ Kennedy’
Do remind me is he RFK Jr against vaccines??
Just like Andrew Wakefield who is now dating Elle Macpherson who hijacked the vaccine movement and turned it fucking ghetto by his endorsement for Tmurp which then got the whole Q lot making normal folks look like fruit cakes for questioning it, which is what it did.
Andrew Wakefield aligned himself and sold the whole vote Tmurp back in 2015/6 as he Tmurp was is a anti vaccer (try not too laugh) and will stop the vaccine injuries happening which he didn’t- if anything he escalated the vaccine programme which he Tmurp actually boosts about.
Another self appointed leader of the rebellion leading people astray and it did AGAIN..
You lot never fucking learn.
script, you’re ignorant about Kennedy (& jealous), but I won’t feed the troll any further.
Ironically, I read the book in 5 days while so sick with covid, I could not walk, eat or breathe. I was mildly delirious with a fever I did know I had and the couch had become a badly lit dungeon littered with brown crunchy Kleenex from my poor bleeding nose .I finished the last page just as the IVM was delivered [ too late ] and pneumonia had set in. Not tremendously epic events in the scope of things, but for me, it was truly historic. I love JFK Jr. even if he does believe in climate change.
Everybody should believe in ‘climate change’; there are hundreds of millions of years of Earth’s existence that prove climate does change. On the other hand, nobody should believe that it currently represents an existential threat to life on this planet, or even just human life. To do so is sheer stupidity.
Agreed, it is an excellent book. But I suggest anybody who can think would accept the validity of ‘climate change’: we have hundreds of millions of years in Earth’s past that demonstrates just that.However if one believes that the current climate variations are primarily anthropogenic and represent a existential threat to life, or even merely human life, on this planet then they’re not thinking.
The next truly threatening ‘climate change’ event will come about when, in a few thousand years, we exit this present Inter glacial and drop back into a new glacial period; a cycle that has repeated itself many times during this current Pleistocene Ice Age.
ENOUGH TYRANNY & OPPRESSION!
TIME TO USHER IN MORE “FREE” TYRANNY & OPPRESSION!
WAR & CIVILIAN CASUALTIES ARE THE ONLY PATH TOWARDS PEACE!
Thank you for showing the New York Times to be lazy and dishonest. And, of course, for standing up for Bobby.
Oscar Wilde on journalism and media
“It was a fatal day when the public discovered that the pen is mightier than the paving-stone and can be made as offensive as the brickbat. They at once sought for the journalist, found him, developed him, and made him their industrious and well-paid servant. It is greatly to be regretted, for both their sakes.
Behind the barricade there may be much that is noble and heroic. But what is there behind the leading article but prejudice, stupidity, cant, and twaddle? And when these four are joined together they make a terrible force, and constitute the new authority.”
– Oscar Wills Wilde –
(October 16, 1854 – November 30, 1900)
This…
Ukraine Crisis – What you’re Not being Told (bitchute.com)
Interesting choice of dress and the same Tiffany box JFK jr’s ashes were held in.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_CueftcvfY
?quality=75&auto=webp&disable=upscale
Busting out Screwtape to make a comparison to NYT? You guys have just made my morning a far better one. Thank you
The comparison is apt.
Why do we need heroes like jfk or rfk?
Do we need heroes?
Are the heroes heroes?
Why do we only hear of heroes (and not the endless other people who are saying the same thing as the hero for a much longer time but are never heard of?)
Answer: Because if you want to vilify a certain opinion, it’s easier to vilify a hero (one person) than whole groups of people who have been saying the same thing as the hero. That certainly applies when the hero is actually part of your group.
Reason, why I am not so interested in heroes, despite all the talk about heroes. If think for yourself is the adage, who cares what heroes think?
That HIV is not the cause of AIDS can be understood by anyone who has a critical mind. Same applies to Russia, Covid and climate change, of which the latest RFK is, btw is an ardent believer.
This is also interesting and noteworthy. All the heroes we have today, Assange, Chomsky, Hedges, Snowden, the anti-covid politicians, you name them, all have a spot in which they appear (or are) totally crazy. As if it’s inserted in them. As if we are to believe that heroes, can only be heroes if they are crazy.
Funny that.
Being crazy is not a requirement for being anointed “hero.” Being illustrious is. It’s an honorarium only bestowed upon celebrities (except for the occasional 15-minute hero, such as Oliver Sipple, who saved President Gerald Ford from being shot by Sara Jane Moore – and who’s life was nearly ruined by the publicity).
As to needing heroes: absolutely not. Examples, yes; heroes, no.
Gerald Ford was a bankster puppet and an all round arsehole. His handler was Max Fisher of Michigan. He was on the crooked Warren Omission.
He was on the crooked Warren Omission.
___________________________
I take your implication, but think it’s worth explicitly stating that Ford wasn’t merely “on” the Omission– he was one of the Chief Crooks!
anti-covid politicians ?? like who???
Links on the site linked in “backed up by massive evidence” don’t work
Line up for the ice pick….
We are not looking for heroes.
We are satisfied with someone who can simply be bothered to do what needs to be done.
The 1st thing the Kennedy heroes would say is that none of the assassination fallout and uproar of the last 60 years is about them, really. As the “original” standup comedian, Mort Sahl said over a half century back, after he was deputized by Jim Garrison, WE are the chief targets, “The Cause is Humanity”.
Invariably you can identify the ongoing character assassinations, extending the physical ones, of the Kennedy’s by the perps’ (countless) insistence on the insignificance and unimportance of the Kennedy’s stature or accomplishments. Those issues really aren’t the question, one way or another, true or false. The “unflattering photo” of RFK Jr. simply a variation of a theme of what they have done in media to his father forever. Uncanny. (4 years ago on Bobby’s Golden Anniversary, LIFE magazine –another longtime CIA op, from its sullied dawn– issued a coffee table book to “commemorate” his death with a grainy, slightly out of focus b&w photo of Bobby, a very drab portrait of RFK Sr. when so many charismatic ones are on book covers and media all over, readily available. The beat goes on, with Bobby Jr. Amazing. And stupid.)
The question is WHY CIA has vomited a trillion dollars of “cleanup” funding, and counting, to try to wash away the stains of their devastating crimes, lady Lady Macbeth and all usurpers of her ilk, “Out! Damned spot!”
When they chose some of the most savage bloody ways possible to kill JFK and RFK, clearly the key to the op was our collective PTSD, all us non-nazi elements.
WE were their targets.
All such things point to a diagnosis of “Lady Macbeth Syndrome” as their psychosis.
They are raving nuts, so it’s SOP to point their finger at the rest of us. Standard “dodge”.
*Especially* when sanity starts to emerge, despite their best efforts to subvert it.
It’s all they got, the poor dears.
Every prominent person on this planet with virtually no exceptions has lied about the scamdemic and used force to club down and clot shot the population. And you turn on one of the handful that have pointed fingers at those at the heart of the scam. Weird.
ay.?
“Oh imagine being a Kennedy
I’m glad I’m not a Kennedy”
No reference to HIV in the hit piece ? As Ron Unz has pointed out, their extreme reluctance to even mention that the book contains some startling facts about that saga and its main players is very interesting.
I have just completed reading the 400-odd pages of Kennedy’s book entitled ‘The Real Anthony Fauci’.
It is indeed a devastating indictment on a career mafia godfather whose 50 years in control of US medical research is a litany of corruption, nepotism, criminality, premeditated killing and indeed involves major associations with William Gates III, including a description of how Fauci and Gates sat down together at a networking do to agree to ‘work together’.
The book has well over 1000 references, including peer-reviewed journal publications, official government reports, chapters in medical monographs, plus the more usual citations from NGO output, media stories etc etc.
If you are going to vilify Kennedy for his book, you have to vilify all the references he has cited too.
The most important statements involve how Fauci repeatedly funded trials of drugs overseas where US data had already shown the drug to be far too toxic to be allowed to be licensed.
That is of course premeditated murder for money. Fauci will make money out of all the clinical trials funded. He is, in effect, signing off contract killings. He just isn’t stipulating exactly who is going to die, merely that a slightly fuzzy number of coloured people in Africa, India etc are going to be the ‘acceptable collateral damage’ of continuing to fund trials into dangerous, already failed drugs.
I advise everybody to read the book. Do not read it uncritically, but open your eyes to what is being said and do everything you can to try and refute it.
If you can’t, he has basically written Prosecuting Counsel’s Affidavit for submission to a War Crimes Commission where the principal defendants will be Anthony Fauci and William Gates III.
Thanks Rhys. There is clearly a very good reason for the deafening silence of MSM around Kennedy’s book. It is a very well referenced and documented examination of the total corruption of not just an amoral clown like Fauci, but of America’s completely captured government regulatory agencies like the CDC, FDA and NIH – all of which are simply adjuncts to the various corporate entities they were intended to “regulate.”
Weglarz?
Yes. I also read “The real Anthony Fauci”. The book is one of the most methodically referenced books I’ve ever read. The history of the NIAID under Anthony Fauci’s direction is one of internal corruption, racketeering, and overt collusion with known CIA foreign assets. Mr. Fauci and all NIAD associates should be indicted for murder…
The New York times has been a functional arm of the CIA for over 50 years, yet no one seems to know anyone who works for the CIA. Interesting, that…
Well, let’s put it this way:
If I was a higher-up in the CIA, I would certainly stress – in very specific terms – the importance of not divulging the professional identity of anybody who worked in my department…
Focusing on one person, to almost the exclusion of all others detracts from the criminal cartel that is the global system which Fauci did not create. He’s a participant and he has willing accomplices. The problem with RFK, Jr. is that he believes the system is better than this. It’s not.
It is “facts-in-evidence” as foundation for a legal brief against Fauci, from a longtime litigator in such corporate challenges.
That is his discipline and expertise. 40 years worth. The beauty is, it can’t be erased from the record, at least in the court of public opinion, which looms largest of all here, since it is global.
If it represented lies he would have already been sued by powerful people like Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci; but he hasn’t been. That should tell us all we need to know to affirm the veracity of RFK jnr’s book content
That is not implied. There are other ways in which he could be undermining public health efforts for the past 50 years, doing as you are told when you are told, for instance. This could be a good thing, depending on your point of view.
Read Curtin’s essay, please! He is quite correct: the NYT piece uses all kinds of weasel words, weasel thoughts, weasel snides, and weaselly innuendoes and half-made accusations in their typical litanies of journalistic disgrace, when they always find ways to show their true colors.
Think, Judith Miller, for this hack/spook of theirs, as yet another one thoroughly “embedded” –and in bed– with the SOP Big Lie, as was their hack/spook Tillman Durdin, starting back in 1952. They have been working “hand in glove” with CIA black ops going back to the very beginning. Ground Zero, if you’ll pardon the catchword. But it fits.
But that’s just my ironclad opinion, I could be wrong!
(Many Kudos to Bobby Jr. for having the mettle to make himself such an attractive target, like his father and uncle, an ongoing martyrdom.
Whether or not he catches bullets like they did, he’s already made himself a martyr [Greek for “witness”] for such colossally important truths.)
£4£&$4$!
The gatekeeper role of RFK Jr is to catch the hesitant before they go tangentially into what would jeopardize fundamental pillars of societal structure. Like Bruce Springsteen, he has more of a boomer profile, whereas Joe Rogan takes care of the young and the edgy.
Being demonized is a natural part of it.
Joe Rogan young? He is so old he needs TRT. They are both excellent thinkers though, and it is good to have them. The RAFauci book is more of a reference than an easy read.
This book is just as important and more readable – download the pdf, supplied from the author:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/261948355_Inventing_the_AIDS_Virus
Thanks for link. Looks good.
+1
If you have not yet read the book ‘The Real Anthony Fauci’ by Robert Kennedy Jr., I suggest you do. You will have plenty of evidence, buttressed by ample footnotes and references that support Kennedy’s position. This book is a reference for the ages.
Who cares what Kennedy’s dysfunctional, inbred, seemingly illiterate family thinks?
After reading Kennedy’s book, I find it difficult to imagine why Congress is not investigating Fauci, why he still holds his government post and why he isn’t locked up in prison for the rest of his life by now.
Oh good lord, another Congressional hearing. Those get us very far. Talk about dog and pony shows.
I don’t find it difficult to imagine why Congress isn’t investigating Fauci.
He knows too much.
(my snarkiness is directed toward the reality, not toward your own thoughts about it)
Fauci more powerful than Trump? We investigated and are investigating Trump. Maybe the two of them could share a jail cell?
What about the story of the virologist who Fauci fired because he was reporting on slipshod clinical trials, I forget his name. He later became a whistle blower but the whistle blower protection did not protect him from Fauci. Even Senator Chuck Grassley gave up after pursuing the case. Fauci is some powerful dude because he controls budgets.
Brian, maybe this is the whistleblower you refer to. I apologize for wiki as the source; I know you will interpret it corrctly.
Andrew Jeremy Wakefield (born 1956)[3][4][a] is a British anti-vaccine activist, former physician, and discredited academic who was struck off the medical register for his involvement in The Lancet MMR autism fraud, a 1998 study that falsely claimed a link between the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine and autism.
“One senses a very weird masochistic family dynamic at work.”
Which is only of interest if you’ve sought to paint them as some sort of alternative Holy/Royal family.
“resistance to vaccines that could save countless lives.”
Another bit of word magik – indeed there is no counting the lives vaccines have saved.
“these experimental mRNA so-called vaccines have been around 50 years and Kennedy is against all vaccines, both of which are false.”
One thing’s for certain – mRNA vaccines go back further than the officiial narrative (unless one believes Moderna, a company who’d never brought a vaccine to market, developed their convid vaccine in 2 days). As for RFK not being against all vaccines – well, indeed and that’s a major part of the problem with him.
“the theories of a secret assassin helping Lee Harvey Oswald from the grassy knoll in Dallas.”
Very deliberate crafting – it doesn’t exclude other concealed assassins located elsewhere like around the Triple Underpass or in the Dal-Tex building.
Overall, I can’t get too upset about this article. It’s only outrageous if one’s still clinging to some notion that media like the NYT aren’t an instrument of the globalists. It’s all they are – and probably ever have been. The big lie is about the nature of “journalism”.
When they can’t shoot the messenger(s) because it’s too obvious, they belittle, mock, malign, undermine, censor and shut down.
Gutless turds.
the first commandment is thy shoult not criticize big pharma.
“Thou shalt not”
We have to keep this credible, after all 🙂