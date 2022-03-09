WATCH: Eugenics and the Awakening of Sleeping Monsters

In this presentation delivered to the Day 6 proceedings of the Coronavirus Grand Jury hearing organized by Dr. Reiner Fullmich and his team of international lawyers, Canadian Patriot Review Editor-in-Chief Matthew Ehret was asked to deliver remarks elucidating the origins of the quasi-science of eugenics, and its role in mis-shaping the 20th century.
This exercise required a brief overview of 1) how the Malthusian science of population control as it arose in response to the spread of republican concepts of humanity and freedom in the late 18th century, 2) how Charles Darwin himself (under the control of Thomas Huxley) took his ideas directly from Malthus’ Essay on Population, and 3) how this in turn expressed itself in Francis Galton’s “new science” of eugenics.
It may be hard to believe but Galton himself had stated in 1904 that his new science (a repackaged Malthusianism) was always designed to be a new macro religion shaping the worldview of a new post-Christian managerial elite:
“[Eugenics] must be introduced into the national conscience, like a new religion. It has, indeed, strong claims to become an orthodox religious, tenet of the future, for eugenics co-operate with the workings of nature by securing that humanity shall be represented by the fittest races…. I see no impossibility in Eugenics becoming a religious dogma among mankind.”
Slippery slope time in my home state of Maryland:
Babies Could be Killed 28 Days After Birth Under Proposed Maryland Law, Attorney Warns – Global ResearchGlobal Research – Centre for Research on Globalization
It’s doubtful if even in seemingly ultra-blue Maryland such a bill would pass. But I’ll definitely monitor this one.
Eugenics on steroid.
The eugenicists will push as hard as they can to see how much the public will take. If they lose this war they have waged on human beings they know they will be answerable. To them killing children is par for the course.
From Biswapriya Purkayastha on March 08, 2022 · at 8:10 pm EST/EDT Re Dr. Fauci’s Frankenstein Virus Labs:
‘Nuland now says America is “working with Ukraine” [destroying evidence] to ensure Russia “does not get its hands on the biological laboratories” which American media had only days ago said didn’t exist.’
https://www.reddit.com/r/FauciForPrison/comments/t9rrxi/i_was_told_that_biolabs_in_ukraine_was_a/
The fittest? Survival of the fittest? Why do these inbred, diseased powderpuffs always rush to the rear and take a back seat when they or their offspring are required to win courageous victories on the battlefield?
Eugenics? Survival of the fittest? The whole thing kinda collapses to the floor when you take a cursory glance at the assortments of inbred, diseased, toxic, human whale blubber promoting it.
Eugenics never caught on with the masses, except maybe for genuinely racist types who latch onto anything which confirms their prejudice. So it’s been an extremely uphill battle for the eugenicists – until they brought their act into the 21st Century.
And COVID has helped immensely. No longer need Eugenics be based on inherent biological or genetic characteristics. It can now be based exclusively on social characteristics – such as jabbed=fit to survive, unjabbed=unfit for survival.
Even that’s a hard sell. People who buy into just about every narrative aren’t quite ready to buy into the notion that some elite somebody should decide who’s fit to exist and who’s not.
(Almost makes you think it’s all been tried before, eons ago; and it’s part of the human genome to resist the madness. Hmm, maybe that’s the part of the genome the “spike” protein is meant to target.)
Sean Stone makes many good points in this deep discussion on how a psycho-spiritual war is taking place today:
The age old question about ‘the fittest’ is ‘the fittest for what’?
It’s well known that the best code writers are pretty often on the autism spectrum, which was far from being the fittest in the days of war and the need to interpret non-verbal cues in an unfriendly world.
Those who are brilliant at reductionist analysis are often NOT the best at holistic synthesis, particularly based on incomplete information.
Those skilled at online trading are often NOT skilled at growing the food that all humans need to survive.
And, from the field of mountaineering, it was often found that the fittest, fastest climbers at below 5000m were often the first to die in a survival situation high up on Everest, whereas the fat, unfit boozers of the mountaineering community often were the only ones to make it down alive. They didn’t lose heat so quickly, their reserves of fat served as water storage areas so they didn’t succumb to either hypothermia or dehydration nearly so fast.
No human can know how the world is going to evolve over millennia and hence no human can effectively select out the gene pool that will survive whatever challenge/insult is imposed upon humanity in millennia to come.
It’s the arrogance of ignorance to equate ‘competitive advantage today’ with ‘competitive advantage in 10,000 years time’.
Humanity needs plenty of redundancy in its gene pool to survive ‘extinction events’ and eliminating that redundancy now is the height of non-elite activity….
Please don’t knock Darwin who was originally destined for the priesthood. He was as horrified by Evolution as any other kindly man would be; but as a scientist he had a duty to be true to the facts:
“How blind, blundering, wasteful and unspeakably cruel are the workings of Nature … yet, from this gradual process [of incremental compound interest] while the Earth was spinning around, arose Beings most wonderful” — Charles Darwin, Epilogue to “Origin of the Species”, Harvard Edition.
in any case, eugenics ain’t evolution.
Somebody advocating a scientific theory without having any vaguely convincing idea of how it worked deserves to be knocked. Darwin himself admitted his explanation, what he called pangenesis, was highly unsatisfactory and it was rapidly consigned to the dustbin of history.
Darwinism may explain the survival of the fittest; it doesn’t explain the arival of the fittest. It doesn’t fit the facts of the fossil record as neo-Darwinists have admitted for some time. Species exist for long periods of time with micro-evolutionary adjustments to local conditions but no macro-evolution into different species and then there seem to be mass die-offs and new species emerge seemingly from nowhere.
The idea that dinosaurs evolved into birds is outright mockery. Dr Olson of the Smithsonian called it “hype, wishful thinking, propaganda, nonsense fantasia, and a hoax” and the ornithologist Alan Feduccia wrote “the theropod origin of birds, in my opinion, will be the greatest embarrassment of palaeontology of the C20th”. The dating of rocks is another area where there is a chasm beween the popular image put forward by the media and the reality acknowledged by scientists.
“Somebody advocating a scientific theory without having any vaguely convincing idea of how it worked deserves to be knocked.”
On the contrary, science is short of theories. It takes an extraordinary mind to come up with the theory that higher animals evolved from simpler animals which arose in the sea. Or the theory that higher elements arose from the simpler elements in water. Or that “material” elements are basically forms of energy. These three ideas were proposed thousands of years ago by Thales and Heraclitus. Or the theory that “matter” is composed of waves the way music is; this was proposed by a Rameau, a musician who lived hundreds of years ago.
All three theories were knocked — but, being good theories, they survived the knocks. Darwin’s and Wallace’s theory of speciation by incremental adaptation to changing environment, and eventual dominance of favourable strains via the law of compound interest are in that class.
Science itself is an evolutionary process: the propounder of a new idea does not have to know how it works. 200 years ago Faraday propounded his idea of Electro-Magnetic “tubes of force”; Boltzmann used to tear his hair trying to put Faraday’s idea into equations; young Maxwell succeeded partially; Heavyside tidied up Maxwell’s equations considerably; Dirac quantized Maxwell beautifully — “the best theory ever”. Today we use these ideas but still don’t know how “it” works.
“The truth rarely if ever convinces its opponents. It simply outlives them” — Max Planck.
The only fault in Darwin’s outlook that I can see is, that he did not lay sufficient emphasis on the survival advantage of Mutual Cooperation Societies — a deficiency that was soon remedied by the great Russian evolutionist, Prince Kropotkin.
Darwinism is great when the old justifications don’t wash anymore. Strength and power are the only virtues – the PTB are there because they are the fittest! It’s a great “scientific” cover for the haves to justify themselves.
“Eugenics and Other Evils” by GK Chesterton, 1922. Prescient.
Who will guard the Guardians of this New Religion?
We’re entrained to think of Darwinism as a scientific theory but it really never was – it’s an ideology.
The amusing thing about it is that “woke” types who believe they’re all about peace and love are its greatest adherents. Their view of the whole universe is one of dog-eat-dog competition where the weak do and should go to the wall. They have no basis for any restraint on the will to power of the strong.
“What? Are you some sort of Fundamentalist?” That’s how this works…
it’s called shadow. that does not mean that issues, or evolution ain’t real. nor was it suervival of the fittest, but adaptation in sync with environment.
The survival of the fittest means those that adapt in sync with environment survive. (thrive).
Being fit & healthy doesnt mean you can survive in Antarctica
i did not say we can, not overnight anyways. we are seeing the aquarian shadow/the collective subconscious. i recommend jung, and the writings of jessica davidson.
It’s not real. Adaptation is real. Evolution is not. It’s absurd. It’s unproven like germ theory, viruses and the faux climate emergency. Zero scientific evidence. The minute one examines these claims the fraud reveals itself.
Clearly we are not evolving we are devolving. People walking around in masks, injecting themselves with poison to prevent invisible molecules (nobody has ever found) from making them ill, believing anything with images and words blared out from behind a screen, must be truth. Trading worthless paper with each other, backed by their own birth certificates and CUSIP numbers. Debt slaves for life, with no real “understanding” of their legal status.
That’s how dumb and servile humans are. It’s truly sad. People in my own family are so infantile, so brainwashed, so uninformed, yet believe themselves to be highly intelligent, rational, educated and successful.
No matter how many times I try to explain the most basic concepts about how scams and cons work, through consensus and fraud, not facts or science, they can’t grasp that they have so many false beliefs because they want to be where the consensus (herd) is, because that makes them feel safe.
The herd mentality of needing to believe in majority opinions or beliefs keeps people stuck in line to the slaughterhouse. They are in a mind prison. A matrix of illusion. They cannot think laterally or outside the box. They can’t use logic, they don’t know how to reason and they believe anyone that disagrees or questions consensus opinion is irrational. They won’t question authority or consensus.
yes. adaptation, not “evolution” spot on.
so is Edwige.
and we are certanly devolving, totally agree. Regression would be improvement, devolving is decline, so we go.
i know 🙁 i’ve barely anyone irl and might just have lost the man i love over this ”war” thing, what the fauxdemic did not achieve. he was just sort of getting it a bit.
and all his friends believe the same and persuaded him to take the shot, which made him sick, but still.
how i wish i were like them though instead of abandoned and alone.
I know it’s hard. It’s difficult to bear. But you can’t sacrifice yourself, your integrity, your courage, your honor, or the truth in order to avoid being alone. How are you going to take care of someone if you are ill too? If you take the shots and wear a mask? It’s not going to end. The concessions and loss of rights will escalate, year after year.
You can’t stay silent while they wash their hands, social distance, buy a Ukrainian mini flag or a bumper sticker, and watch CNN with bated breath, making scornful comments about vax protestors.
And do you really want to live with someone who just can’t see through the scams, cons and encroaching tyranny? Who may have poisoned themselves? Irreparably? You don’t want to watch him physically deteriorate, while he is still stuck in his cognitive dissonance and denial. That’s no life for you or anyone.
Sometimes we have to let people go, so we can live. So we can thrive. We have to form new communities with likeminded individuals. The more we wallow in negativity (which is really what the controllers want) the more anxiety we create, and the more susceptible we become to illness, depression, suicide or submission. Find something positive to do everyday. A gratitude journal. A walk in the park. Paint, listen to music. Take up a hobby. Learn a language or a new skill. Think of this as a turning point, and an opportunity. To be more independent and self actualizing.
Nicely done. Exactly. Slaves who love their servitude are destined for the dustbin of history, but free men will always overcome. The battle for the soul is fought in the mind. We do not follow the cattle into the slaughterhouse or bow before the hunter, we have been set at liberty and that makes us infamous.
This is why Eugenics (the worship of death), is doomed to failure. These inbred demon possessed wastes of skin who call themselves the ‘chosen’, sacrifice their own souls, anything they say should be treated as the hotgarbage it is, and those who follow them are just prey.
The whole family/friend thing lost to this grand delusion is probably the most shocking aspect for me, I always thought I was surrounded by truly enlightened men and women, and have come to find, I was the only one among them who cherishes my own soul. Shame really. Witnessing their self-sacrifice has put a whole new light on evolution for me, we are in a devolution period for sure, but it’s unsustainable, the bottom will fall out, soon.
They won’t question authority because they now serve the, “I’ll take as many shotz I’m supposed to,” death cult. They hate the Truth and hate those who love it, sharing your wisdom with them now is like expecting mercy from a fiend. They are dangerous now, they will turn on you if needs be. We need to unlearn more things than accepting new ones, letting go of the things that don’t benefit us, because a time is coming, where being a Pure will be illegal.
As the old adage goes, “A man shall not be known by his words alone, but also by his deeds.” If they don’t match-up, you are standing in front of your enemy, who likely wants you to perish the same way he did – with your consent. Act accordingly.
“We shall have World Government, whether or not we like it. The only question is whether World Government will be achieved by conquest or consent.”~ James Paul Warburg
Covid is eugenics in action: Only the sufficiently sapient will recognise it as such, and thus evade its deselection.
Someone wanted the following ‘bulletproof’ idea disseminated, attributing it to Jacques Attali (1981).
From: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/tyranny/the-stupid-will-believe-it-and-ask-to-be-treated-pandemic-to-depopulate-1981/
