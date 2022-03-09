WATCH: Ukraine On Fire

Ukraine on Fire is Oliver Stone’s 2016 documentary charting the geo-political history of Ukraine from World War II to the coup of 2014 and the ensuing civil war.
According to the Director/Producer it’s currently being purged from YouTube under the pretence of removing “violent content”, but they have uploaded it to Vimeo and are encouraging everyone to download a share the film while they still can. It’s also available to rent/buy from Amazon, if you want to support the filmmakers.
Thanks for the valuable info. I will certainly watch all of this because I’m only partly aware of what has lead up to this. I’m fairly certain it was a definite provocation plan by NATO and allies to induce Putin into a full scale war with Ukraine then leading to an escalation to hit the nuke button. The global elite psychos just can’t wait to get the world’s populations down dramatically and test out their nukes, vast bunkers, organic seed banks, back-up renewable energy systems etc., etc. The great reset continues from covid to conflict with the same one sided heavily biased and false narratives to complete the mainstream media fear-porn movie for gullible sheep herd consumption.
The Great Reset Phase 2: War
Exactly. Apparently the four horsemen of the apocalypse are: War, Famine, Disease, Death. Looks like they added a starter of pseudo pestilence to kick off the fear factor first or get us all ready for the next series of lockdowns – this time from nuclear radiation. Get your mask on, stay indoors, social distance, get an anti-radiation injection perhaps?