WATCH: Ukraine On Fire

Ukraine on Fire is Oliver Stone’s 2016 documentary charting the geo-political history of Ukraine from World War II to the coup of 2014 and the ensuing civil war.

According to the Director/Producer it’s currently being purged from YouTube under the pretence of removing “violent content”, but they have uploaded it to Vimeo and are encouraging everyone to download a share the film while they still can. It’s also available to rent/buy from Amazon, if you want to support the filmmakers.