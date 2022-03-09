Will we see a Syria-style “chemical attack” in Ukraine?

Gavin O’Reilly
Over the past two weeks, media headlines worldwide have been dominated by the Russian military intervention in Ukraine – launched in response to almost nine years of Western provocations.
These provocations began with the CIA and MI6 orchestrated Euromaidan colour revolution in November 2013, following then-President Viktor Yanukovych’s decision to suspend an EU trade deal.
This coup would, in turn, lead to the predominantly ethnic Russian Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in the eastern Donbass region breaking away from Kiev’s control in April 2014. The catalyst for this secession being the anti-Russian far-right sympathisers that would make up the Western-backed post-Maidan government of Petro Poroshenko.
A near eight-year long war on both Republics would follow, involving Kiev-supported neo-Nazi factions such as Azov Battalion and Right Sector, leading to an estimated 14,000 deaths.
Moscow sought to resolve this conflict through diplomatic means via the Minsk Agreements, which would see a federalisation solution in which Donetsk and Luhansk would be granted a degree of autonomy whilst still remaining under Ukrainian rule.
The failure by Kiev to implement their side of the agreements however, as well as the ongoing attacks on the ethnic Russians in the Donbass and the inevitability that Ukraine would ultimately go on become a NATO member and host weapons and troops intended to attack Russia, would ultimately force Moscow into launching a military intervention into its Western neighbour in order to “demilitarise and de-Nazify” the country.
Two weeks into the conflict it has become apparent from the corporate media narrative of the ‘Ukrainian resistance’ that the goal of the US and its allies, with little regard for the Ukrainian civilians they claim to care about, is to drag Moscow into a military quagmire in the second largest country in Europe.
This is a tactic with historical usage against the Kremlin – in 1979, at the height of the Cold War, the CIA and MI6 would begin a covert operation of arming and training Islamist fundamentalists, including Osama Bin Laden, known as the Mujahideen.
These Islamic paramilitaries would go on to wage war on the then-Socialist government of Afghanistan – leading to a ten-year long Soviet military intervention, something which many commentators have seen as a contributing factor to the subsequent break-up of the bloc in 1991.
Indeed, Zbigniew Brzezinski, National Security Advisor to US President Jimmy Carter when Operation Cyclone was launched in 1979, would later recount in a 1998 interview about how drawing the USSR into a costly military intervention was a motivating factor in its inception.
Despite the intention of the Neocons and the war lobby being to seemingly draw the Russian Federation into an Iraq war-style quagmire however, there also appears to be an element who favour an approach which would lead to far more grave consequences: A Libya-style no fly zone over Ukraine, involving the shooting down of Russian aircraft by NATO, which would undoubtedly trigger a catastrophic third world war involving the use of nuclear weapons.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a newfound darling of the Western media since their coverage of the Russian intervention began, has repeatedly called for the implementation of a no fly zone over his countries’ skies, World Economic Forum-linked Ukrainian activist Daria Kaleniuk went viral with her plea for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene militarily against Russian forces, and a recent poll by corporate media outlet Reuters found that 74% of Americans supported a no fly zone over Ukraine – with it remaining unclear on whether those polled were aware of the nuclear apocalypse that such a measure would entail.
Despite this push for a Western military intervention in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden, Boris Johnson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have made it clear that such a measure is off the table, each citing the global nuclear conflict that would undoubtedly follow as the reason.
Though this may seem a reason to be optimistic that the current Ukraine crisis won’t develop into World War III however, it does not rule out the far more hawkish members of the regime change lobby seeking to carry out a false flag operation in Ukraine, one with the intention of implicating Moscow, and to push public and political opinion even more towards support for a NATO intervention, a tactic with very recent usage.
In 2017, the Syrian Arab Republic had been in the six-year long grip of a Western-backed regime change operation launched in response to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s 2009 refusal to allow US-allied Qatar to build a pipeline through his country, one that would have undermined his relationship with key-ally Russia.
Like the aforementioned Operation Cyclone, Timber Sycamore would see the arming, funding and training of Wahhabi terrorists groups by the West and its allies, with the intention of removing Assad’s secular government and replacing it with a Western-friendly leadership.
In June 2013, Iran and Hezbollah would intervene in the ensuing proxy war at the request of the Syrian government, providing a key role in assisting Damascus in repelling the Western-backed terrorist campaign; what would perhaps be the most decisive factor in turning the tide of the conflict in the Arab Republic’s favour however, would come in September 2015.
A Russian air campaign, again at the request of the Syrian government, targeting the terrorist groups, and which allowed Damascus to retake the vast swathes of Syrian territory which had come under their control, such as the key city of Aleppo.
With the Syrian regime change operation not going as planned, Washington’s Neocons would soon resort to desperate – and reckless – measures.
On the 4th of April 2017, a false flag chemical attack took place in the Syrian town of Khan Shaykhun, the blame immediately being placed on Damascus and resulting in the then-US administration of Donald Trump launching cruise missiles strikes on a Syrian government airbase three days later.
A highly provocative action, though one that just stopped short of the full-scale military intervention that the regime-change lobby had clamoured for
Undeterred, the same tactic would be carried out a year later in the city of Douma, which again would result in the US, Britain and France launching air strikes against Syrian government targets, also just stopping short of a full-scale intervention.
This is not to discount the grave seriousness of NATO launching a military strike against a Russian ally and the potential consequences that that action could have entailed – however, should a similar false flag operation take place in Ukraine, perhaps also involving chemical weapons or a nuclear reactor as Moscow itself has warned of in recent days, even a ‘limited’ strike against Russian military infrastructure would immediately place the world on an irreversible path to the most grave consequence of all – nuclear war.
The war is part of the Great Reset plan, the segment of the plan which involves a transition from a unipolar world order to a multi-polar one, more decentralized enforcement of the plan so as to increase efficiency and make it look more “democratic.” 10 ways in which the war facilitates the Great Reset.
The Great Reset Phase 2: War, “Special Correspondent,” 3/9/22. Graphics, links.
The West is blocking much of Russia’s communication channels to the world, which points to US-NATO’s NAZI proxies carrying out an incident that will be blamed on Russia with its very restricted communication means to counter the accusations…
Having put so much time and money into provoking a reaction from Russia, US-NATO will not like it if Russia succeeds in routing their NAZI proxies. If it looks like Russia will succeed in defanging the Ukraine Threat, that’s when desperate measures will occur.
This is far bigger than Syria or Ukraine; it is about pushing NATZO back where NATZO promised to remain: West of East Berlin. This is unfinished business from WW2. Russia liberated East Europe from the Fascist plague rats whom Britain, France and U$A began assiduously to nurture 100 years ago, by being so awfully polite to Herr Hitler and Signor Mussolini, and the RAF helping Commidor Franco and advising the Fascist regimes in Poland and elsewhere in Europe not to join an anti-Fascist pact with Soviet Russia but, instead, to help Germany carve up CzeckoSlovakia. The Russian bear was not thanked for chewing up 80% of the Wehrmacht, nor for liberating the captives at Auschwitz, nor for liberating Berlin from the Hitler regime. Nor were they thanked for withdrawing from Poland and other buffer zones against NATZO. Nor do they expect thanks from the U$ and other NATZO regimes whom they now regard as “constitutionally incapable of honouring an agreement”. But they do expect us, despite our firm belief in “NATZO’s irresistible armed might”, to remember the First Rule of Military Strategy:
“Do not march toward Moscow” — Monty
Do you geniunly belive in this rubbish or you are reading a script?
I’m curious which aspects of laughable historic Truths, recorded in English,
Matters of UK record, you find to be “Rubbish”, little man. Man up.
Expose your ignorance of historic record. Battles of Doiran…
A good place to start, where the original 77thR.P.M. Brigade
Were witness to the British Gas Shelling of the Bulgarians, in WW1.
Carry on Gassing and rubbishing Curiosity…
The US also dragged first Yelstin and then Putin into the invasions of Chechnya, which by the way played another role in the fake war on terrorism. But in this “war” Moscow and Washington are more friends than enemies. The false flag “terrorist” attacks of 1999 in Russia were carried out by the FBS (the Russian CIA), so much so that even the Russian politician Zelesnyov was so rude as to announce the attack on Volgodonosk 3 days before the fact. The false flag tactic of September 11 had already been carried out in Russia. The mujahidin of Chechnya not only bought weapons from the Russian oligarchs close to Putin who sold tons of ak47s in the privatizations, they were also helped by the Clintons.
And the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan would not have been possible without Russian logistical support, from allowing US troops to cross Russian territory (something never seen in history) to lending them all Russian air bases in Central Asian countries like Kyrgyzstan. , Kazakhstan, etc
I don’t think the Syria play book will work in Ukraine.
The real question to ask is how many people will die before Ukraine surrenders, and that’s entirely up to the empire.
I think the only way this conflict will escalate is if an EU/NATO member supplies weapons to Ukraine/insurgents & causes Russia to react. I repeat, the only no-fly zone imposed over Ukraine will be a Russian one & they don’t need aircraft to enforce it.
One question that requires consideration is the export of al-Qaeda/ISIS mercenaries armed with stinger/NLAW missiles roaming Western Europe, western leaders beware. They won’t blame themselves for supplying them.
Another good analysis:
sounds more like wishful thinking from someone that does not like USA… China is of course likely to become the next superpower, otherwise I see quite the opposite happening
On the subject of false flags/fake news everyone must by now be familiar with many of the obvious fake news reports being rolled off the production line from Ukraine (or, indeed, sourced from somewhere completely unconnected by geography and/or time) at an incredible rate by Western special forces and media machine. As per usual, and guided by the extreme success of the Syria m.o, most of them seem to involve children and hospitals, with the odd pet thrown in for good measure …quelle surprise. And most of them are successful in achieving their intentions no matter how ludicrous and contrived they obviously are.
A recent case in point is the reported slaughter by Russian forces of three members of one family with one person reportedly surviving along with two pet Yorkshire terriers. This has been reported with great prominence across all mainstream media outlets. There are two pictures of the scene in this article which includes other highly questionable tales.
We are told that this family was cut down by mortar shelling. The unscrupulous Russians have clearly now developed mortar shells that kill but cause no physical or material damage; the bodies are intact and no evidence of injury, clothing intact, no blood at the scene, no blast damage to immediate area, no blast or shrapnel damage to suitcases and pet carrier, two bodies lying in virtually parallel and identical positions…. But still we are supposed to believe they were killed as the result of at least one explosion.
I noted also that faces and hands of all the victims have been pixelated. When I initially saw that the hand of one ‘victim’ was pixelated I thought maybe the hand had been blown off, but there is no blood on scene and I then noticed that the visible hand of one of the other victims was also pixelated. It struck me that they may in fact be mannequins and the hands were just too unnatural to allow them to be on view. That would also possibly explain the similarity in pose of two of the ‘bodies’.
The frightening thing is that when I pointed out the obvious anomalies on a social media site I was ‘attacked’ by someone for being “inhumane” and “disgusting” for making these observations. I suggested the person think how it could be possible for a mortar shell to fail to damage absolutely anything yet be purported to have killed three people. The respondent didn’t answer the question but was emphatic that “the pictures aren’t fake” and that my comments showed what an “abhorrent” individual I was. There was no point in dignifying that person by responding further. This is a perfect example of the zealous cognitive dissonance we are up against, I’m afraid.
Thought that photo was obviously staged as well.
Mensch! A dose of Neo-REALISM is urgently required.
Regulate Media Laws. Censoring Presidential Offices & Officers is rife &
Is nothing short of Corporate Fascism of the highest order.
A very Corporate Coup over ‘Sovereignty’,
Including our metabolism.
The BBC reports of destruction/bombing are a joke.
Syria’s chemical attacks were a disinformation campaign. Experience gained in WW1 from large scale use of chemical weapons showed them to be of limited usefulness as offensive weapons, they proved to be only useful for inconveniencing opposing troops.They’ve been used sporadically since then but they never became part of a usable arsenal — the only rationale for developing them was “the other guy had them”. What we saw in Syria was crude attempt at using what were effectively swimming pool disinfecting chemicals to provide photo ops for the propaganda corps. We might get something similar in Ukraine — there’s likely to be a lot of noxious chemicals lying around (one person’s pesticide is another person’s nerve agent) but I can’t see anyone trying to deploy them except as a photo op for the propaganda corps.
What hasn’t been widely reported is that there are a number of biological laboratories in the country. The number reported — over 280 — is a bit high for just biolweapons R&D, it sounds like the normal pathology labs that you blood samples and the like but it would be a good idea for them to be identified along with what they work on. Ukraine is primarily an agricultural country so there could be all sorts of pathogens lurking in a lab ready to get released and cause problems. (But then, like Poland’s ‘secret CIA black site’, there’s always the possibility that something tucked away in an obscure part of a large country that nobody visits is up to something. Governments aren’t very trustworthy.)
“Experience gained in WW1 from large scale use of chemical weapons showed them to be of limited usefulness as offensive weapons,”
Again it all depends on what you believe they are for. To demonise the “enemy” as a gigantic ball of evil they are very useful indeed.
A claimed biological weapon would be more useful here than a chemical weapon because it would also prop up their ailing ‘germ theory’ narrative. They do like to “function-stack any major event.
SCRAPS From Russian Sites March 9-10
Zelensky is accepting neutrality of Ukraine instead of belonging to NATO. still doesn’t accept giving up Crimea, Donetsk & Luhansk.
Talk of Japan wanting to reclaim Kuril Islands from Russia as a “provocation to nuclear war.”
Military expert Sergei Marzhetsky believes that Japan is obsessed with its national idea to establish control over the disputed islands of the Kuril ridge. Russia refuses to discuss this question with Japan. Tokyo may wait for a while to see how the conflict situation with the West may weaken Moscow, the expert believes.
According to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, “The Northern Territories belong to Japan. They are the territory on which Japan has sovereignty.”
Currently, almost all of Russia’s military contingent is located in the west of the country. The expert believes that Japan may try to seize the Kuril Islands amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
Japanese strike aircraft may suppress Russia’s air defense and coastal missile systems deployed on the disputed islands. Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force may then block the straits and establish a no-fly zone before conducting a landing mission to capture the islands, the analyst suggests, adding that the warships and submarines of the Russian Pacific Fleet will not be able to show proper resistance to the powerful forces of Japan.
According to Marzhetsky, it is only a nuclear attack that will be able to stop Tokyo from implementing its plans to seize the Kuril Islands.
Maria Zakharova, an official representative for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that the Russian special operation in Ukraine did not aim to overthrow the current government in the country.
The goal of the operation is to defend the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine and eliminate the military threat to Russia, which comes from Ukraine against the background of NATO’s influence on the post-Soviet state.
“The goals of the operation do not include either the occupation of Ukraine, or the destruction of its statehood, or the toppling of the current government,” Zakharova said, adding that the special operation was not directed against the civilian population.
On March 9, Zakharova noted that Russia’s special operation in Ukraine was going strictly according to plan.
Читайте больше на https://english.pravda.ru/news/russia/150624-russia_ukraine_government/
Russia has a list of foreign companies that can be nationalized
MOSCOW, March 10 – RIA Novosti. McDonald’s, IKEA, Apple are included in a number of companies that the Russian Federation may nationalize, the Izvestia newspaper reports, citing Oleg Pavlov, head of the Public Consumer Initiative organization.
“A list of foreign companies has been sent to the government and the Prosecutor General’s Office that can be nationalized due to the cessation of their work in Russia … So far, the list includes 59 companies, but it will expand depending on new statements from foreign businesses. Among those who have already found themselves in document: Volkswagen, Apple, IKEA, Microsoft, IBM, Shell, McDonald’s, Porsche, Toyota, H&M and others,” Oleg Pavlov said .
The head of the “Public Consumer Initiative” also noted that law enforcement officers, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Rospotrebnadzor will be involved in the work on this list . According to him, the list is open, and companies that announce their withdrawal without providing guarantees to Russian consumers are included there. In addition, he specified that administrative, criminal and judicial procedures would be applied to them.
“The total amount of obligations of these companies to citizens, the state and counterparties is more than 6 trillion rubles. Exactly this amount is equal to their revenue in Russia over the past three years. Being on the anti-sanction black list means for the violating company and its management the following risks: arrest of accounts and assets, the introduction of external management, the nationalization of property. Also, the management of these enterprises can be held criminally liable for deliberate bankruptcy and fraud on an especially large scale, “Pavlov’s opinion is quoted by the newspaper.
Earlier, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov , commenting on proposals for the nationalization of enterprises of companies that announced their withdrawal from the Russian market, said that all options for responding to sanctions and the development of events are being worked out at the government headquarters.
WASHINGTON, March 9 – RIA Novosti. The US authorities will retaliate if Russia seizes the property of US companies that have withdrawn from the market in light of the Russian military operation in Ukraine and the ensuing sanctions, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
—
Last Monday, Secretary of the General Council of United Russia Andrei Turchak said that the party proposed to nationalize the production of foreign companies that have announced their withdrawal from the market.
On Wednesday, EP reported that the government commission on legislative activity approved the second package of measures to support the economy, including one of the mechanisms for the nationalization of property. The bill allows the court to introduce external management in companies that have ceased operations, where more than 25% is owned by foreigners from unfriendly states.
https://ria.ru/20220310/natsionalizatsiya-1777387869.html?utm_source=smi2agr&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=rian_partners
Naive what Zakharova is saying. How can Russia achieve their goals, if the current Ukraine government stay in power? Not merely naive, but also impossible.
