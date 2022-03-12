LISTEN: “Ukraine is a continuation of Covid by other means” Kit Knightly’s appearance on Perspective with Jesse Zurawell
Perspective host Jesse Zurawell is joined by our very own Kit Knightly to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Their discussion covers the importance of context in countering propaganda, the role the entertainment industry plays in spreading “the message”, how the war in Ukraine is used to push the same agenda that drove the Covid “pandemic” and much, much more.
TNT Radio is a 24/7 internet radio station, available here. You can also listen to back-episodes of Perspective here, including interviews with regular OffG contributors Iain Davis and Dr Piers Robinson, or follow Jesse Zurawell on twitter here.
can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media
Unlike the Guardian we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government. So a few coins in our jar to help us keep going are always appreciated.
Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX
Endgame.
With references to Coshit: What the Climate Hoax has Really Been About – David Icke –
https://odysee.com/@Truth_will_set_You_Free:0/What-the-Climate-Hoax-has-really-been-about-David-Icke:c
“It is time to end the Nazi Assassin Terrorist Outfit (NATO) and all the other undemocratic imperialist operations of mass murder, torture, terror and exploitation. In short it is time to end the War Racket.”
“In the words of Smedley Darlington Butler, To Hell With War!“
Harold Pinter, the former British playright’s valediction
Lest We Forget.
“To maintain that power it is essential that people remain in ignorance, that they live in ignorance of the truth, even the truth of their own lives. What surrounds us therefore is a vast tapestry of lies, upon which we feed.
Direct invasion of a sovereign state has never in fact been America’s favoured method. In the main, it has preferred what it has described as ‘low intensity conflict’. Low intensity conflict means that thousands of people die but slower than if you dropped a bomb on them in one fell swoop.
It means that you infect the heart of the country, that you establish a malignant growth and watch the gangrene bloom. When the populace has been subdued – or beaten to death – the same thing – and your own friends, the military and the great corporations, sit comfortably in power, you go before the camera and say that democracy has prevailed.
The United States supported and, in many cases, engendered every right-wing military dictatorship in the world after the end of the Second World War. I refer to Indonesia, Greece, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay, Haiti, Turkey, the Philippines, Guatemala, El Salvador, and, of course, Chile. (updated to include, Iraq, Libya, Syria – FL) The horror the United States inflicted upon Chile in 1973 can never be purged and can never be forgiven.
Hundreds of thousands of deaths took place throughout these countries. Did they take place? And are they in all cases attributable to US foreign policy? The answer is yes, they did take place and they are attributable to American foreign policy. But you wouldn’t know it.
It never happened. Nothing ever happened. Even while it was happening it wasn’t happening. It didn’t matter. It was of no interest. The crimes of the United States have been systematic, constant, vicious, remorseless, but very few people have actually talked about them. You have to hand it to America. It has exercised a quite clinical manipulation of power worldwide while masquerading as a force for universal good. It’s a brilliant, even witty, highly successful act of hypnosis.
I put to you that the United States is without doubt the greatest show on the road. Brutal, indifferent, scornful and ruthless it may be but it is also very clever. As a salesman it is out on its own and its most saleable commodity is self love. It’s a winner.”
I knew it – Kenny Rogers was singing about Albert Bourla!
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/pfizers-mr-big-my-2-billion-gamble-to-beat-covid-gdfgm2qch?utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=pfizer&utm_medium=branded_social
He knew when to hold ’em, and when to fold ’em. What a risk-taker! Merely being indemnified against legal action, able to overcharge to captive markets, and insisting that poorer countries put up their national resources as collateral doesn’t mean that Bourla wasn’t taking risks. What a hero, we are not worthy of him.
Does anyone believe their shit anymore?