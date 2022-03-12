Perspective host Jesse Zurawell is joined by our very own Kit Knightly to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Their discussion covers the importance of context in countering propaganda, the role the entertainment industry plays in spreading “the message”, how the war in Ukraine is used to push the same agenda that drove the Covid “pandemic” and much, much more.

