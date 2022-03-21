WATCH: Presearch Search Engine

Now that DuckDuckGo has officially DuckDuckGone in the direction of censorship, what’s a free speech-loving, liberty-minded conspiracy realist to do? Never fear, #SolutionsWatch is here.
In the first of a series of explorations of Alt Tech, James talks to Colin Pape of Presearch, a decentralized search engine that is seeking to offer an alternative to the Big Tech monopolization of search.
https://www.labusas.org/threads/random-meme-thread.187584/page-1189#post-3605979
https://www.rt.com/russia/552392-ukrainian-doctor-denies-castration/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/fires-rage-canada-professor-attacks-myth-holodomor/5774844
Please note that PreSearch is depending a lot on Amazon Web Services. They use Skrill which is clearly a fraudulent company. They block you if you try to use a privacy browser (Privacy browser, Lightning and FOSS browser), then you only see ads at best and no search results.
Mojeek.com is not a good alternative, but it might be the only one.
The search engine is excellent.