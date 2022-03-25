AUDIO: Iain Davis on Perspective with Jesse Zurawell
Iain Davis of In This Together (and regular OffG contributor), joins Jesse Zurawell for the latest edition of Perspective.
They discuss the reality of the situation in Ukraine, the historical and geopolitical context, whether or not the globalist agenda is playing any part and more.
You can also listen to back-episodes of Perspective here, including interviews with regular OffG contributors Vanessa Beeley, Matthew Ehret and Dr Piers Robinson, or follow Jesse Zurawell on twitter here.
I think Davies and OffG and Corbett are picking up something most other alternative media are missing as of now. The likes of Vanessa Beeley, 21 Century Wire, the Duran, GrayZone are living in the past and fighting old battles with the doomed empire. They do not see the sun is sinking on Uncle Sam and the new danger is looming and it has the smiling face of globalism.