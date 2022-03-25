AUDIO: Iain Davis on Perspective with Jesse Zurawell

Iain Davis of In This Together (and regular OffG contributor), joins Jesse Zurawell for the latest edition of Perspective.

They discuss the reality of the situation in Ukraine, the historical and geopolitical context, whether or not the globalist agenda is playing any part and more.

You can also listen to back-episodes of Perspective here, including interviews with regular OffG contributors Vanessa Beeley, Matthew Ehret and Dr Piers Robinson, or follow Jesse Zurawell on twitter here.

Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary