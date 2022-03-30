Mar 30, 2022
WATCH: James Corbett on The Delingpod

Editor

Corbett and Delingpole discuss the globalist aspect of the “special operation” (don’t mention the war) in Ukraine, which is being given too little (read almost zero) attention in most of the alt media.

We need to remember that while the “pandemic” narrative is on the back burner, the agenda it served is still very much with us. And right now it’s very clear the war – and subsequent unprecedented sanctions – are serving that agenda even better than COVID did.

It’s probably naive in the extreme to think, as some of our colleagues are suggesting, this is irrelevant, merely a coincidence, or, even worse, “conspiracy thinking”.

Let’s hope the near universal war fever abates soon and some deeper analysis takes over.

Meanwhile kudos to James and James for going where way too few ‘indy media’ are currently venturing.

Links and shownotes for this episode are available here. You can watch more of James Corbett’s work here, and listen to previous episodes of the Delingpod here.
