Apr 4, 2022
Leave a comment

WATCH: Iain Davis on the New World Order and How to Oppose It

Editor

Biden has warned that there is going to be a New World Order. Putin and Xi are writing joint statements about the creation of a New World Order. In fact, all of the globalists are interested in a New World Order.

Iain Davis of In-This-Together.com joins James Corbett to discuss the history of the “International Rules-Based Order,” reveal its “operating system” (technocracy), and discuss how we can fruitfully oppose it.

Links, sources and show notes – as well as download options and an audio-only version – are available here.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: The "New Normal", video
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media

Unlike the Guardian we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government. So a few coins in our jar to help us keep going are always appreciated.

Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments