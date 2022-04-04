WATCH: Iain Davis on the New World Order and How to Oppose It
Biden has warned that there is going to be a New World Order. Putin and Xi are writing joint statements about the creation of a New World Order. In fact, all of the globalists are interested in a New World Order.
Iain Davis of In-This-Together.com joins James Corbett to discuss the history of the “International Rules-Based Order,” reveal its “operating system” (technocracy), and discuss how we can fruitfully oppose it.
Links, sources and show notes – as well as download options and an audio-only version – are available here.
