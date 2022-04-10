WATCH: Truth Art

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then it stands to reason that truth art can be as good as a podcast for waking people up to the bigger agenda.

In his most recent edition of #SolutionsWatch, James Corbett explores the ways the visual media can be used to communicate ideas, from the cerebral to the satirical to the emotional. He also explores how creative play in the visual arts can be a highly effective way to de-stress, to focus the mind, and to foster habits that don’t rely on screen time and electronic devices.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.

