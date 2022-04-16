Snake venom in the water? Just more fear porn nonsense.

Over the past week or so many people have sent us links to the documentary Watch the Water, a 50 minute interview with retired chiropractor Dr Bryan Ardis, who details his theory that “Covid” is caused by chemicals extracted from snake venom being added to the water supply.

Further, Dr Ardis claims that the same venom-based chemicals are in the vaccines and the drug remisdevir, and that researching the venom connection has already got one scientist killed.

Some notable names in the alternate media are giving it some air time, even Dr Reiner Fuellmich has said he will look into it.

He shouldn’t. It is pure nonsense.

A ridiculous theory that flies in the face of observed reality, supported only by anecdotal evidence, biblical metaphors and clips from an episode of The Blacklist.

But good news, if there IS snake venom in the water Dr Ardis can cure you – just spend 120 bucks on his antidote through his website. That’ll drive the venom right out of you.

They are literally selling snake oil.

The blurb alone tells you this is manipulation:

The plandemic continues, but its origins are still a nefarious mystery. How did the world get sick, how did Covid really spread, and did the Satanic elite tell the world about this bioweapon ahead of time?

Reality check – “The world” DIDN’T “get sick”. “Covid” was NOT a “bioweapon”. It DIDN’T “spread”.

The Powers That Be (PTB) just want you to think all this is true, and these guys are, knowingly or not, helping that along.

The whole thing looks very much like the latest attempt at introducing mainstream COVID fear porn through an “alternative” back door.

The superficial narrative in these cases may vary, but the underlying message is always the same – “Be afraid of COVID, because it is a real thing”

The PTB don’t really care if you’re afraid of a virus, a MANMADE virus, 5G…or snake venom in the water. Just so long as you believe COVID is real, new and deadly

The only really inadmissible thing has always been the truth – COVID is a scam. A pea-and-thimble game on a massive scale. Because you can’t govern through fear if no one is afraid.

Is someone dumping “snake venom” in the water?

Maybe. Who knows. The world is insane.

But it has ZERO to do with the “COVID pandemic” because the covid pandemic was made up.