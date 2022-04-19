WATCH: “World Govt Summit” + “Bucha massacre”

In the above edition of New World Next Week, James Corbett and James Evan Pilato discuss, amongst other things, some interesting instances of “saying the quiet part out loud” at the “World Government Summit”.

Yes, you read that right – the World Government Summit is a thing. And it features exactly the ‘sordid cast of characters’ you might expect.

James and James also discuss the alleged massacre of civilians by – well, someone – in the small town of Bucha outside Kiev. And they provide some increasingly-rare level-headedness about this tortured topic.

Since the Russian “special operation” in Ukraine people have rushed to take a side, heedless of the broader agenda at play.

EP and C remind us:

§ We are not there on the ground, and have no idea what happened (or didn’t happen).

§ Both sides engage in spin and propaganda, that is the nature of war.

§ Both sides have been accused of using “fake” footage, with the Western press endorsing what have turned out to be definite proven fakes dozens of times at this point.

In addition the Russian MoD has officially accused Ukraine of being intent on “staging” incidents using bodies from morgues or alleged victims of other alleged incidents (our emphasis…

The Security Service of Ukraine plans to bring the bodies of local residents killed by Ukrainian artillery shelling from the morgue of the town hospital on Polevaya Street to the basement of a building on the eastern outskirts of Irpen. Then a staged action with shooting and “destruction” of an alleged “Russian reconnaissance group” that arrived in Irpen “to kill witnesses of Russian war crimes” will be staged by the Security Service of Ukraine in Puscha-Voditskii forest area. At the same time, the bodies of captured Russian servicemen previously killed by nationalists under torture will be presented as “undeniable evidence” in the forest.

So the fog is dense on this one, and indeed lies thick over the entirety of Ukraine right now.

If you are not actually out there, or even if you are, the chance that you have any kind of grasp of the full story is vanishingly small.

This is one reason we are not following the example of some other indy media and offering daily “sitreps” synthesized from nothing more than Russian MoD briefings, unverified videos and “chatter” in the ether.

We are in no position to offer verification of anything being reported. None of us are, even those freely sharing this stuff.

Moreover we are aware this “operation” and concomitant “sanctions” promotes the same agenda that the utterly phony “pandemic” is intended to. So regarding it in pre-2020 terms as a simple proxy NATO war is unwarranted and unwise.

This is the New Normal after all, and what we are witnessing may well be the first “new normal war”, whatever that may turn out to mean.

Until all becomes clearer we will not be pushing anyone’s propaganda or promoting simplistic binary thinking when this seems to be one very clear result/objective of the “special operation” itself.

Sources show notes and download options are available here, and you can read/watch more of both James’ work here and here.