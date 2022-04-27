WATCH: The Global Pandemic Treaty – What You Need to Know

The World Health Organization has already begun drafting a global pandemic treaty on pandemic preparedness. What form will it take? What teeth will it have? How will it further the globalists in cementing the biosecurity grid into place?

James Corbett discusses all this and more – not to mention talks with OffG’s own Kit Knightly – in the latest edition of the Corbett Report.

There’s also valuable background on the WHO itself, the current Director-General Tedros Adhanom, the organization’s role in the “swine flu” scam of 2009 and much, much more. A must watch.

For links, sources and show notes – plus downloads options and an audio-only version – click here.