WATCH: I Read Bill Gates’ New Book (So You Don’t Have To!)

Have you read How to Prevent the Next Pandemic by Bill Gates yet? Well, I have, and let me tell you: it’s every bit as infuriating, nauseating, ridiculous, laughable and risible as you would expect. Here are the details.
Have you read How to Prevent the Next Pandemic by Bill Gates yet? Well, I have, and let me tell you: it’s every bit as infuriating, nauseating, ridiculous, laughable and risible as you would expect. Here are the details.
Slightly off-topic, but here an announcement by Ben Wallace Labour Party War-hawk and the would-be UK defence secretary. He announces: ”…only Ukraine could decide what its war aims would be – whether to reach a quick settlement, push Russia out of the land it has occupied since February to restore its borders to their state in 2014 when Russia invaded Crimea (sic!) and the Donbass.
I don’t know what he is on, or what dimension he is inhabiting, but I think he needs psychiatric attention.
The Labour Party – more royal than the king, more catholic than the Pope.
Her majesty’s loyal opposition.