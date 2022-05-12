The OffG View: Fake binaries, fake crises, fake heroes

In two years of lies, the pandemic has revealed at least one undeniable truth – we really are living in a “new normal”.

They kept telling us “Covid” would usher one in, and for once they weren’t lying.

The world is different, and we need to live in it as it is, rather than pretending the old rules still apply. The entire geopolitical paradigm has shifted, and we need to shift along with it.

One of our editors recently wrote this on our Telegram channel, and it really is the best summation both of the current situation, and OffG’s editorial position.

There is a titanic struggle going on right now globally between the forces of darkness/enslavement and the human desire for truth and freedom.

It’s not about Biden v Trump

It’s not about Labour v Tories

It’s not about Russia v Ukraine

It’s not about East v West

It’s not about men v women

It’s not about LBGT v straight

All those things are either pure theater, invented controversies, or internal struggles between rival gangs of exploiters.

The real struggle is the one the “pandemic” lie inadvertently exposed to us all in stark clarity, and which we are all now being driven to forget as quickly as possible by all the above distractions.

It’s between us as individual humans and the techno-fascism that is being rolled out globally.

It’s between truth and the matrix of lies we are being invited to live in, populated with fake binaries, fake crises, fake solutions and fake heroes.

The choice is ours. Wake up or get in line for the New Normal global prison.