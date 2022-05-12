The OffG View: Fake binaries, fake crises, fake heroes

In two years of lies, the pandemic has revealed at least one undeniable truth – we really are living in a “new normal”.
They kept telling us “Covid” would usher one in, and for once they weren’t lying.
The world is different, and we need to live in it as it is, rather than pretending the old rules still apply. The entire geopolitical paradigm has shifted, and we need to shift along with it.
One of our editors recently wrote this on our Telegram channel, and it really is the best summation both of the current situation, and OffG’s editorial position.
There is a titanic struggle going on right now globally between the forces of darkness/enslavement and the human desire for truth and freedom.
It’s not about Biden v Trump
It’s not about Labour v Tories
It’s not about Russia v Ukraine
It’s not about East v West
It’s not about men v women
It’s not about LBGT v straight
All those things are either pure theater, invented controversies, or internal struggles between rival gangs of exploiters.
The real struggle is the one the “pandemic” lie inadvertently exposed to us all in stark clarity, and which we are all now being driven to forget as quickly as possible by all the above distractions.
It’s between us as individual humans and the techno-fascism that is being rolled out globally.
It’s between truth and the matrix of lies we are being invited to live in, populated with fake binaries, fake crises, fake solutions and fake heroes.
The choice is ours. Wake up or get in line for the New Normal global prison.
Nice use of The Guardians nauseating vocabulary. I was just thinking about how important spreading the real truth is – without much reliance on celebrities, leaders, heroes, just everyone who knows it spouting and spreading the truth like the most virulent covid ever not invented. Part of their game is to distort and hide the truth, to set it to blurry, so its not even possible or very hard to ascertain what the truth is, even if you really want to find out – for example how google and youtube use algorithms to prevent “harmful content” being accessed – such as the truth about the health wrecking poisonous injections they are recommending to six year old children who have no theoretical risk from the fictional made up convid virus even according to their own data. This acts as a barrier for those new to the fact that a bunch of lying occultist criminals (such as the banksters) are controlling the world, so its important for the kind of people reading Off G to be spreading the truth in the real world as much as possible. Our communities should have stuff posted up with warnings, good memes blown up and printed, documents, proof – in the form of leaflets, posters etc. This is deeply criminal behaviour we are witnessing and we can prove this 100 different ways. Let people know we are reporting this to them as a matter of great importance. These monsters want to replace freedom with a digital prison Orwellian hell on Earth which they control. Make their lives difficult – because at the moment, with society largely ignoring these things, were making their life easy and they are getting away with the most insanely brazen criminal acts without much fuss, plus in the UK they are literally rolling out Communism in its modern technofascist guise. Its ridiculous, and insulting, to have such absurd levels of double standards, where we are treated like dirt by the very authorities we fund, just so they can protect a system led by a bunch of criminals.
. I’m well past my sell by date but I assure you my binaries are still in good shape……. Hmm, nice binaries…….Ooh my binaries have been giving me gyp, they’ve never been the same since I had the euphemic.
It’s astonishing how much things have changed and part of the problem is that visually they seem the same. Same shops, same people, same routines (almost), same TV shows … but there is a strange feeling of some kind of displacement. The media has turned to quicksand. I hear snippets.
Finland wants to join NATO (I feel a flare up of anger and then realise it’s an all pervasive infinitely substitutable thing where you could hate America or you could hate Russia or both or some hidden force etc. – in short a gaslighting triumph)
We’re possibly on the brink of nuclear annihilation. (True? Or more distraction to cover the squeeze?)
We can reverse life and evade death (was this a genuine article or something to do with CGI imaging? Can anyone tell the difference?)
Breast feeding – sorry, chest feeding is unnatural. Was it always unnatural or did it just become unnatural?
There is no natural immunity – only “murderous herd immunity”. When did that start?
Economy about to crash and lots of impressively wrathful blather about skyrocketing fuel bills. But this is accompanied by a sickening feeling that no-one is going to resist it. Just make angry noises.
And now that it is revealed that the media is lying lying lying, the question arises: Was it ever thus? Is anything in the history books real?
It’s a gas gas gassssssssss …..
Meanwhile – what has happened to the kind of political debate I was so used to? All is one and it’s impossible to even pretend there is any diversity or disagreement. There is certainly lots of noise. But such a weariness. Nobody can even find the strength to enter into an argument because nobody knows what anyone else feels or believes. Is everyone thinking, “What the fuck is this crap? Is anyone still taken in? Does anyone still care?”
Is there anybody out there?
Making us aware – most of us are anyway – does not provide solutions. This “new normal” narrative has driven families and friends apart. The question is:
How does truth and freedom triumph over the powers of darkness driving in the wedges that separate us?
I never understood that bit in the New Testament, probably in all the gospels in one form or another, that talked about fathers offering their children to be murdered, and sons and daughters giving their parents to the authorities to be killed in the end days. But I do now, after introduction of the gene therapies. They think they are doing it out of love. But they are doing it because they have been lied to and bought into the lie.
Yes I agree and was saying same to a friend yesterday. We are heading for a people’s war where those who conform will be on the ‘in’ with all its benefits – maybe the good living of a city or wherever, and the non-conformists will be the ‘out’ deprived of all benefits of living in a society. Not able to use banks due to programmed money so no access to the benefits of exchange that go with that, not able to visit loved ones in say, hospital, not able to vote (oh well), not able to have shelter, easy access to food, clean water, movement….I am not a dystopian type usually, I believe in human goodness but its being hijacked and gee, even I can envision where we may be going. So my question to my friend and myself is…..what to do when I am also not a ‘run for the hills’ or shore up my own supplies sort? The answer for me, lies in trying to practice self-mastery and my belief in a bigger purpose working out for the better even though it’s highly disruptive, minimising my needs and trying to need simply -,which is still wealthy compared to so many in the world. And yes I don’t have much to lose – I rent in a share house and rely on the dole and am considered to old to be useful in the workforce so expendable. I admit ‘when you got nothing you got nothing to lose’, and its much harder for those more tied into mortgages, kids school, kids conditioning to be good citizens, jobs, lifestyles….I have done all that and been a strident non-vaxer for my kids, (yet I did have all three COVID shots due to work and pressures to visit others in hospital for instance and now regret it but, would I do it differently again?). I have had to navigate the health system with a very sick child all his life and it was easy then compared to what I see happening now, I have always being an alternative thinker, while working in the corporate world. My adulthood was a time when we could still choose and just sign on the dotted like to get exemption. I totally understand that this coming time is going to take no hostages; it will test everything in each of us.