NEW International Health Regulations: You have just HOURS left to make yourself heard

Back in January, the United States mission to the World Health Organisation submitted a draft proposal to the general assembly.

The proposal amends the International Health Regulations (IHR) – the legislation which empowers the WHO to act – adding new clauses and removing some old ones.

We will be breaking down the most concerning changes in another article, but it’s no exaggeration to say they represent a major threat to national sovereignty.

You can read the draft proposal here. These amendments are set to be subject to a vote at the 75th World Health Assembly, beginning on the 22nd of this month.

The US Department of Health and Human Services has thrown this process open to public consultation via a “listening session”, scheduled for 10am-12pm today.

The WHO did something similar regarding their planned “Pandemic Treaty”, and the collective response from switched-on members of the public actually crashed their website.

If you want to virtually attend the HHS “listening session”, you can register to do so through the US HHS website here. You must do so by 9am EDT (3pm BST).

You can also submit written comments, via this email address: [email protected].

Let’s see if we can crash another website, shall we?