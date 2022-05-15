This Week in the New Normal #30

Our successor to This Week in the Guardian, This Week in the New Normal is our weekly chart of the progress of autocracy, authoritarianism and economic restructuring around the world.

1. California law allows 12 year olds to be vaccinated…without parental consent

All the information you really need is right there in the title. On Thursday California lawmakers voted in favour of bill SB886, which lowers the age of consent for all vaccinations to 12. Clearly, this includes Covid “vaccines”.

In fact the whole point of the bill – proposed by Democrat State Senator Scott Weiner – was to “circumvent” parents who were denying their children access to Covid “vaccines”. Now, instead of having to convince parents to give their children experimental mRNA shots, they simply have to flood the schoolrooms of impressionable kids with propaganda, and then herd them all off to the gym to get their shots.

The parents never even have to be told it was done.

This is clearly dangerous, not just physically (as many 12 year olds may not know what they’re allergic too, or may forget to say), but to the entire idea of parental rights. The idea is that the state cares more for your children than you do, and that’s very unsettling.

And if you think I’m exaggerating, just look at this insanely creepy quote from State Senator Sydney Kamlager:

We do need to be honest about all kinds of parents who are out here, and some really do need legislative circumvention…Young people know when they’re in trouble…they know when they are with a parent or guardian that is not loving them,”

The good news is that the bill passed the first round of voting by a single vote, and may not make it any further.

2.”The Golden Age of Cheap Food is Over”

…that was the Guardian’s front page on Friday:

Guardian front page, Saturday 14 May 2022: Golden era of cheap food is over, households told pic.twitter.com/bl0zQuZvXQ — Guardian news (@guardiannews) May 13, 2022

See how they are trying to flip the script?

It’s not that food is expensive now, it’s just that before it was cheap.

Everything isn’t getting worse, we’re just going back to normal. You know, when ordinary people have to work multiple jobs only to then choose between feeding their children or heating their homes. That’s just the way the of the world.

The article itself is a pointless read. Blaming the cost of living crisis on the “special operation” in Ukraine (and the “bird flu outbreak”), but making no reference to lockdowns or other Great Reset strategies which purposely wrecked the global economy over the last two years.

3. “we need state action to challenge hate speech”

Paul Mason is a frothing political lunatic at the very best of times. A Frankenstein-like creation whose job is to talk up being of the “left”, whilst simultaneously being one of the most hateful warmongers out there. One of the raft of supposed “anti-establishment” types who vociferously promote an entirely mainstream agenda every time they put pen to paper.

Last week he really pushed the boat out, writing that…

We need state action to challenge the hate speech, lies and threats generated by the far right and the pro-Kremlin left.

That’s from this article in The New Statesman , headlined “The left should lead the fight against Russian disinformation, not hinder it”

It’s a long article, and you don’t need to read all of it (in fact I would advise against it, there are literally thousands of better ways to spend a Sunday afternoon, like unblocking your toilet or doing your taxes). It’s basically a re-assembled jigsaw of mainstream talking points from 2015 to the present anyway.

The main thrust is that the state needs to prevent “hate speech” and “misinformation” on the internet. That the UK’s new policing bill is great because it will allow Parliament to do just that, but America’s “dysfunctional constitution” will get in the way of doing the same across the pond.

Oh, and he wants literally every organization in Western society to fight in this “information war”, acting on “guidance” supplied by the government:

Society is not just made up of atomised individuals plus the state: we have trade unions, parties, churches, NGOs and many other organised communities. Each has a right to operate a counter-disinformation strategy, and to draw on guidance provided by the state.

It’s absolutely bonkers.

BONUS: Reads-like-satire of the week

An elementary school in Wisconsin has filed a chapter IX “sexual harassment” complaint against three 13-year-old boys for refusing to use another student’s preferred pronouns:

This is unreal. A Wisconsin school district filed a Title IX complaint against 3 middle school students, accusing them of sexual harassment for using incorrect pronouns when addressing another student. pic.twitter.com/GEEjXoEnxW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 13, 2022

BONUS II: Mask-Nazi of the week

Witness Patti Lupone. Demented harpy, unmasked, sitting on a stage with half-a-dozen other people who are also unmasked, screaming abuse at an audience member because her mask isn’t covering her nose…

without further ado… ms. patti lupone pic.twitter.com/rEBB7nfXQ2 — hen (@themascsinger) May 11, 2022

She doesn’t know that masks don’t work, because she never cared to find out. She’s a mindless tool of state oppression convinced she’s doing the right thing, whilst punching down at an ordinary person who is trying to follow rules that don’t work and don’t make any sense.

…Sometimes that whole de-population agenda thing doesn’t sound so bad.

It’s not all bad…

India’s Supreme Court has struck down the nation’s potential vaccine mandates, ruling that such legislation would be unconstitutional and violate Article 21: “Considering bodily autonomy, bodily integrity is protected under Article 21. No one can be forced to get vaccinated.”

Similarly, New Zealand’s High Court has ruled in favour of a legal challenge to Jacinda Ardern’s vaccine mandate, supporting the challenge on the grounds it placed an “unjustified limit on fundamental rights” of citizens.

And if you fancy a laugh, here’s Kamala Harris attempting to form a coherent sentence, without an earpiece telling her what to say…

Kamala Harris out here turning 100 words into 500 words to make the word minimum on her 8th grade research report. pic.twitter.com/Ruqu6RfnoQ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 15, 2022

Also, we loved the latest cartoon from Bob Moran…

All told a pretty hectic week two weeks for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention 60 countries signing a “declaration on the future of the internet”, yet another processing plant going up in flames, or the ever on-going war on cash.

There’s a lot of change in the air, a lot of agendas in the works, if you see a headline, article, post or interview you think is a sign of the times, post it in the comments, email us or share it on social media and we will add it to the next edition.