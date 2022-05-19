WATCH: Iran Rolls Out Digital Food Rationing
Iran is set to be the first country to roll out a food rationing scheme based on new biometric IDs.
Where vaccine passports failed, food passports will now be eagerly accepted by hungry people who can’t afford rapidly inflating food prices.
This is the realization of a longstanding agenda by the Rockefeller/UN/WEF crowd to, as Kissinger put it, “control food, and control people.”
Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
Christian, aka Ice Age Farmer, is the best source for breaking news on the war on food anywhere on the internet, you can watch more of his content through his YouTube or his website.
