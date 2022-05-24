The NHS just edited their Monkeypox page…to make it scarier

A few days ago the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) edited their Monkeypox page to alter the narrative in a few key ways.
Firstly, they removed a paragraph from the “How do you get Monkeypox?” section.
Up until a few days ago, according to archived links, the Monkeypox page said this, regarding person-to-person tranmission [emphasis added]:
It’s very uncommon to get monkeypox from a person with the infection because it does not spread easily between people.
…this has now been totally removed.
Secondly, they’ve removed this paragraph, which was present up until at least November of 2021 (and maybe much more recently, there are no archives between November and May) [emphasis added]:
[Monkeypox] is usually a mild illness that will get better on its own without treatment. Some people can develop more serious symptoms, so patients with monkeypox in the UK are cared for in specialist hospitals.
The new “treatment” paragraph reads [again, emphasis added]…
Treatment for monkeypox aims to relieve symptoms. The illness is usually mild and most people recover in 2 to 4 weeks […] You may need to stay in a specialist hospital, so your symptoms can be treated and to prevent the infection spreading to other people.
So, they remove that it will “get better on its own”, and again reinforce the idea of spreading the disease despite this being described as “very uncommon” as recently as last week.
They even add a line about self-isolating, which was never mentioned before:
as monkeypox can spread if there is close contact, you will need to be isolated if you’re diagnosed with it.
Finally, they now include a warning you can get Monkeypox by eating undercooked meat, which will doubtless feed into the anti-meat narrative too (oh, wait, it already is).
To sum up, history is being re-written a little here.
Before, monkeypox “did not spread easily between people”. Now it does.
Before, monkeypox would “get better on its own without treatment”. Now it won’t.
It’s early days to say that Monkeypox is going to be the “new Covid”, and maybe this rollout will stall and be forgotten in a couple of weeks, but there’s no doubt they are taking some tips from the Covid playbook so far.
Good observations. These psyops are ‘managed’ using AI systems such as the Sentient World Simulation out of Purdue.
Comment sections on all forums are used to provide a real-time data stream feedback loop that enables the AI to make the most effective update choice for the current psyop.
It looks just exactly like the rash of Syphilis, you can find photos to compare. Back then the smallpox ‘vaccine’ caused a ‘pandemic of syphilis and leprosy as side effects, they used pus in the ‘vaccines’ they had gained from the ill animal or person, ill with some kind of pox, e.g. cow pox.
Monkey pox is just another depoisoning trial of the body. I bet they will rename shingles cases, too which is already a known side effect of the covid ‘vaccine’
Maybe time to learn medical history.
lest we forget:
There was a “tabletop exercise” about weaponised, vaccine evading monkeypox performed at the Munich Security Conference, March 17, 2021:
https://www.nti.org/news/nti-bio-munich-security-conference-convene-global-leaders-annual-tabletop-exercise-reducing-high-consequence-biological-threats/
PDF here: https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf
so this could well be the equivalent of Event 201 but for monkeypox.
There is a timetable in the PDF, lets see if they stick to it………
