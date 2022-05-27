Russia fast-tracks CBDC: Digital ruble to be used in “real operations” in 2023

Riley Waggaman
Citing the imposition of western sanctions, the Bank of Russia announced on Wednesday that it was accelerating the rollout of its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).
The first stage of testing for the digital ruble began in January and was originally supposed to finish in 2024.
Under the newly released roadmap, phase two—in which the programmable, trackable digital token will be integrated, small-scale, into “real money” operations—is now slated to start in April 2023. Vedomosti (Russia’s Wall Street Journal) has the details:
“Seeing the pace at which we are now going, we assume that from April next year we will be able to start a pilot on real clients and real operations,” said First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Olga Skorobogatova at a meeting of the regulator with bankers. […]
At the end of this year, the regulator will send documents on regulating the digital ruble to the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market in order to be able to launch the second stage of piloting in April 2023, Skorobogatova said.
The creation of a prototype of the digital ruble platform was completed in December 2021. 12 banks are participating in the first pilot: Ak Bars, Alfa-bank , Dom.RF , VTB , Gazprombank , Tinkoff Bank , Promsvyazbank (PSB), Rosbank , Sberbank , SKB-bank , Soyuz and TKB.
Testing of the digital ruble platform began in January 2022, and at the first stage, the issuance of a digital ruble, the opening of digital wallets by banks and citizens, as well as C2C transfers (between individuals) and C2B transfers (from individuals to business – payment by individuals for goods and services). Already on February 15, PSB and VTB were the first to successfully transfer digital rubles between their clients.
On February 18, the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, reported that five credit institutions are now testing the system, and the rest will connect as they fine-tune their IT structures. […]
For Q2 2023, the regulator also plans to develop protocols for the interoperability of the digital ruble with the national digital currencies of other countries, in particular the Eurasian Economic Union and the CIS. The development of such protocols will make it possible to make cross-border payments and open a second communication channel between banks, in addition to the Central Bank’s Financial Message Transmission System, and will also make it possible to bypass SWIFT in such operations.
A new financial infrastructure that will be free of western meddling: very cool. But is it cool, really? Again, Vedomosti:
The digital ruble will also ensure the transparency of the terms of payment services, since it will allow tracking the targeted spending of funds by citizens, representatives of Promsvyazbank, Sberbank and Russian Standard Bank note. […]
Blockchain consultant and cryptocurrency researcher Denis Smirnov is critical of the idea of the Central Bank: “For people, the introduction of the digital ruble is the realization of the most terrible scenarios described by science fiction writers in dystopias.”
According to the expert, with the advent of the digital ruble, absolute transparency will reign in the field of personal finance, which means that the human right to privacy will be under attack.
Oh. Okay.
In December, your humble Moscow correspondent warned that the Bank of Russia was up to all kinds of trickery.
Then, on February 18, we typed up a blog post about how Russia was using the threat of western sanctions as a pretext to accelerate the adoption of the digital ruble.
By the way: undoubtedly, CBDCs will make cross-border transactions more convenient and less of a hassle for Russia (at least when doing business with friendly states).
But does that justify the zero-privacy, total-centralized-control financial system that is being created? An interesting question.
Russia will adopt CBDCs, citing the need to shield itself from western sanctions. Whatever.
The West will adopt CBDCs, citing the need to crack down on domestic terrorism financing, or Patreon payments to people with unapproved ideas, or whatever. It doesn’t matter.
It won’t matter what the justifications will be. The pretexts will be different, but the system will be exactly the same. And the system is going to suck for everyone.
It’s sort of like Post-Sanctions Russian McDonald’s: it’s literally McDonald’s, but with a different name.
It is what it is.
The dependence on ICT is insane, as I commented. Extending the currency to cross-border payments is also overly ambitious at this stage of the purported plan.
Waggaman, you say this will suck for everyone. It doesn’t look like that from where I’m standing. To me it seems like most people don’t mind being tracked. “I’m a law abiding citizen, I’ve got nothing to hide” they say. Not the words of people feeling bad about the state of things, eh?
Social experiments are tested at scale in China, Russia provides the required scale for a Central Bank Digital Currency rollout.
Both corporations, ie. China & Russia, are controlled through their UN and BIS memberships,
Sovereign national decisions by ‘renegade’ leaders is just theatre.
Who are the controllers? Please expand.
I love how they purposely misrepresent the currency so the sheep will accept it.
It should be called PROGRAMMABLE, because that’s what it really is.
The US has our own version:
https://www.federalreserve.gov/econres/notes/feds-notes/what-is-programmable-money-20210623.htm
Ultimately, programmable currency is digital money and an AI algorithm that will determine how it can be used.
This means that the value backing the digital currency is based on your ability to use it. i.e. what your social credit score (threat score) allows you to purchase. An AI will be determining what, where, and how you can use your own money. Wrote something negative on social media? Now you can’t buy non-essential goods, maybe clothing. Show up at a protest over human rights abuse? Now you can’t buy food, or gas.
PROGRAMMABLE currency will be the end of free speech.
Only fools and sheep will support it.
Its a tool of ENSLAVEMENT.
Use of PRESEARCH has now been BLOCKED
“19:17 we’re gonna lose four to five million barrels a day of Russian crude and another million barrels a day of kazakh
19:22 crude within the next two months and it’s just going to be gone so that’s the single largest disruption
19:29 to oil markets ever and it’s just around the corner . . .
59:35 now i see china with not just a demographic failure but a failure of
59:40 leadership a failure to policy an agricultural failure and an energy failure all at the same time it is
59:47 entirely possible that this is the last year of the people of the people’s republic“ ?
Calm down: the Digital Ruble isn’t a replacement for Bitcoin or Monero; it’s a replacement for SWIFT transfers, which have been hijacked by the USA. SWIFT transfers weren’t private either, complete data on every SWIFT transfer is available to the US government. If you use SWIFT to send money from Switzerland to Singapore, the US gets full details of the transfer.
Even if the Digital Ruble is just as bad as SWIFT, at least you’ll have a choice as to which oppressive government gets to see your transactions. That’s a win. It’ll also mean that the bunch of gangsters in Washington won’t be able to strangle the economies of countries they don’t like (Cuba, Iran). Another win. If individuals in third countries will be able to use the Digital Ruble, sign me up!
You are just restating the point in the article. Same endpoint, different path. Russia will sell globalism as a heroic blow against Western hegemony. But it will still be globalism.
My understanding is that as much as places like Moscow are probably some of the most affluent cities in the world, it’s not quite the case in the more distant rural regions. I wonder how digital money will work there. I mean, Russia is a big fucking country and I have a hard time believing that they have cell coverage throughout the territory. Sure, Putain couldn’t give a shit whether people out there in the sticks can transact, but the people give a shit and they’ll find a way. Actually, I’d say that it may be that different in Canada. Or is it that cell coverage is not required for digital currency? I don’t think so.
As to Russia in general, this little WWIII in Ukraine couldn’t have come at a better time for the West’s political scum. Just as covidianism began to wind down as people got somewhat riotous following the trucker convoy, the war provided another impetus to foist the crap on the world’s populace. Getting rid of outdated war toys is always good too, makes room for new ones.
I’m afraid these cyber-idiots-savants can’t stop people engaging in barter, however much they try. OK, you may get paid in digital tokens, you can use those for things like paying your mortgage, buying wine, buying food etc.
But once you have long-lived items purchased using CBDCs, what can the State do to stop you bartering those goods, in private, for other things?
Things you don’t want the State privy to.
It may mean a realignment of how you purchase things for privacy-loving individuals. But it certainly won’t mean absolute State control for those wily enough to know how to barter.
Terrorists will still barter drugs for arms. Rogue nations will barter oil for wheat.
Are we going to get ‘terms of sale’ which excludes resale at any time, to anyone??
Are we banning car boot sales?
Are we banning charity shops??
School and church fetes??
No surprise; Xi wants the same thing which is absolute power. Homo Sapiens did not evolved to rule the whole Globe, specially not by a few uber psychopaths. AI or digital currencies will not change this evolutionary fact.
But at least a having a multi polar world allowing different niches gives more hope for something totally different to develop. That’s how Nature did it in the past, and will continue to do so in the future.
Rothschild Owned & Controlled Banks
n = 135-138
Nov 11, 2017
https://qalerts.app/?n=135
—
Afghanistan: Bank of Afghanistan
Albania: Bank of Albania
Algeria: Bank of Algeria
Argentina: Central Bank of Argentina
Armenia: Central Bank of Armenia
Aruba: Central Bank of Aruba
Australia: Reserve Bank of Australia
Austria: Austrian National Bank
Azerbaijan: Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic
Bahamas: Central Bank of The Bahamas
Bahrain: Central Bank of Bahrain
Bangladesh: Bangladesh Bank
Barbados: Central Bank of Barbados
Belarus: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus
Belgium: National Bank of Belgium
Belize: Central Bank of Belize
Benin: Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO)
Bermuda: Bermuda Monetary Authority
Bhutan: Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan
Bolivia: Central Bank of Bolivia
Bosnia: Central Bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana: Bank of Botswana
Brazil: Central Bank of Brazil
Bulgaria: Bulgarian National Bank
Burkina Faso: Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO)
Burundi: Bank of the Republic of Burundi
Cambodia: National Bank of Cambodia
Cameroon: Bank of Central African States
Canada: Bank of Canada – Banque du Canada
https://qalerts.app/?n=138
—
Papua New Guinea: Bank of Papua New Guinea
Paraguay: Central Bank of Paraguay
Peru: Central Reserve Bank of Peru
Philippines: Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas
Poland: National Bank of Poland
Portugal: Bank of Portugal
Qatar: Qatar Central Bank
Romania: National Bank of Romania
Russia: Central Bank of Russia
Rwanda: National Bank of Rwanda
San Marino: Central Bank of the Republic of San Marino
Samoa: Central Bank of Samoa
Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency
Senegal: Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO)
Serbia: National Bank of Serbia
Seychelles: Central Bank of Seychelles
Sierra Leone: Bank of Sierra Leone
Singapore: Monetary Authority of Singapore
Slovakia: National Bank of Slovakia
Slovenia: Bank of Slovenia
Solomon Islands: Central Bank of Solomon Islands
South Africa: South African Reserve Bank
Spain: Bank of Spain
Sri Lanka: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Sudan: Bank of Sudan
Surinam: Central Bank of Suriname
Swaziland: The Central Bank of Swaziland
Sweden: Sveriges Riksbank
Switzerland: Swiss National Bank
Tajikistan: National Bank of Tajikistan
Tanzania: Bank of Tanzania
Thailand: Bank of Thailand
Togo: Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO)
Tonga: National Reserve Bank of Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago: Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia: Central Bank of Tunisia
Turkey: Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey
Uganda: Bank of Uganda
Ukraine: National Bank of Ukraine
United Arab Emirates: Central Bank of United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom: Bank of England
United States: Federal Reserve, Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Vanuatu: Reserve Bank of Vanuatu
Venezuela: Central Bank of Venezuela
Vietnam: The State Bank of Vietnam
Yemen: Central Bank of Yemen
Zambia: Bank of Zambia
Zimbabwe: Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
The FED and the IRS
FACT: US Federal Reserve is a privately-owned company, sitting on its very own patch of land, immune to the US laws.
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/putin-kicks-usurious-rothschilds-out-russiacheckmates-zafar-khalid
Yes, sounds strong and persuasive. But there is a question unanswered here.
What is the source of all these claims attributed to Putin?
If Fed is immune to US laws, it is also bereft of protection by US State Organisations like the police, fire services, the military etc etc.
Which means that citizens can go riot on Fed property without expecting the cops to appear. It means they can burn down Fed buildings without the firefighters coming along to clean up.
Without responsibilities, you don’t get any rights.
Does the Fed have its own mercenaries defending its own property??
I wonder….if so, name them, print their home addresses and send some people around to ‘have a full and frank discussion’ about their loyalties….
The CIA, FBI, etc
Exactly how does this control work? Please expand.
As an example, after the 2008 manufactured bankster crisis, Ron Paul tried to establish effective Congressional oversight. But the “audit the Fed” bill first got watered down; and then failed to get passed. To questions such as: “Who controls the Fed?” That’s one of the things an audit would answer. If, for instance, they’re taking instructions from the City of London, or the Bank for International Settlements, or the WEF, this should be known to the US public.
https://www.politico.com/story/2009/04/audit-the-federal-reserve-for-answers-021427
Audit the Federal Reserve for answers
By REP. RON PAUL
04/20/2009
A few weeks ago, the Federal Reserve responded to the American people’s increased concerns over our monetary policy by presenting new initiatives aimed at enhancing the Fed’s transparency and accountability. As someone who has called for more openness from the Fed for more than 30 years, I was pleased to see the Fed acknowledge the legitimacy of this need.
The Federal Reserve controls the flow of money and credit in our economy because Congress has abdicated its responsibility over the nation’s currency. This process therefore occurs centrally and almost completely outside the system of checks and balances.
The Fed is now pledging to reveal to the public more about its economic predictions; it calls this greater transparency. This is little more than window dressing at best, and it’s utterly useless at worst. . . . There is a statute in place that allows audits of the Federal Reserve; however, the most crucial activities of the Fed are specifically exempted. I seek to remove these exemptions to get a clearer picture of what is going on with our monetary system. For instance, what arrangements does it have with other foreign central banks? What the Fed does on that front could very well affect or undermine foreign policy — even contribute to starting a war. We also need to know the source and destination of funds provided through the Fed’s emergency funding facilities. This information will provide a more accurate and complete picture of the true cost of these endless bailouts and spending packages and could very likely affect the decisions being made in Congress.
But with so much of the Fed’s business cloaked in secrecy, these latest initiatives will not even scratch the surface of the Fed’s opaque operations. . . .
—
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Reserve_Transparency_Act
“I strongly oppose Audit the Fed,” said Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen, saying that it would “bring short-term political pressures to bear” on the central bank and dissuade it from making the “hard choices” needed to curb inflation.[27] The central bank’s chair, in opposing the idea, said it would “politicize monetary policy.”[28]
I remember reading a few years ago how the Russian central bank had been set up under Yeltsin’s presidency by the central Bank Cabal & was significantly controlled by the Cabal and that unwinding the Cabals tenticals would be a serious task as the central banks charter had been written into the Russian constitution. We know Putin passed a law a few years ago stopping outside interference from international orgainsations. within Russia, (such as the UN the WHO etc), yet Putin allowed the WHO to dictate in the Covid Scamdemic and we can see the Russian Central Bank setting up a plan that will enable outside forces to track & trace companies trading with Russia, Tracking those who are breaching US/International sanctions. If Putin wanted a Digital currency that would benefit Russia he could have ordered the Russian Central bank to adopt an existing Privacy Crypto currency, which have all so far avoided being breached and have kept all transactions private so far.
You Westerners are being led into a dark room with pedophiles. Mainstream media and this website is only giving a glimpse of what is actually happening.
Russia’s Central Banker, Elvira Nabiulina (picture above), is a Russian Deep State traitor. She is either clueless or being led by the WEF (Western Uni-polar finance system). The person everyone in the West should read about is Sergey Glazyev.
This is sample from March, 2022:
It was a long time coming, but finally some key lineaments of the multipolar world’s new foundations are being revealed.
On Friday, after a videoconference meeting, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and China agreed to design the mechanism for an independent international monetary and financial system. The EAEU consists of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Armenia, is establishing free trade deals with other Eurasian nations, and is progressively interconnecting with the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
For all practical purposes, the idea comes from Sergei Glazyev, Russia’s foremost independent economist, a former adviser to President Vladimir Putin and the Minister for Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasia Economic Commission, the regulatory body of the EAEU.
Glazyev’s central role in devising the new Russian and Eurasian economic/financial strategy has been examined here. He saw the western financial squeeze on Moscow coming light-years before others.
Quite diplomatically, Glazyev attributed the fruition of the idea to “the common challenges and risks associated with the global economic slowdown and restrictive measures against the EAEU states and China.”
Translation: as China is as much a Eurasian power as Russia, they need to coordinate their strategies to bypass the US unipolar system.
The Eurasian system will be based on “a new international currency,” most probably with the yuan as reference, calculated as an index of the national currencies of the participating countries, as well as commodity prices. The first draft will be already discussed by the end of the month.
The Eurasian system is bound to become a serious alternative to the US dollar, as the EAEU may attract not only nations that have joined BRI (Kazakhstan, for instance, is a member of both) but also the leading players in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as well as ASEAN. West Asian actors – Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon – will be inevitably interested.
In the medium to long term, the spread of the new system will translate into the weakening of the Bretton Woods system, which even serious US market players/strategists admit is rotten from the inside. The US dollar and imperial hegemony are facing stormy seas.
Show me that frozen gold
Meanwhile, Russia has a serious problem to tackle. This past weekend, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov confirmed that half of Russia’s gold and foreign reserves have been frozen by unilateral sanctions. It boggles the mind that Russian financial experts have placed a great deal of the nation’s wealth where it can be easily accessed – and even confiscated – by the “Empire of Lies” (copyright Putin).
At first it was not exactly clear what Siluanov had meant. How could the Central Bank’s Elvira Nabiulina and her team let half of foreign reserves and even gold be stored in Western banks and/or vaults? Or is this some sneaky diversionist tactic by Siluanov?
No one is better equipped to answer these questions than the inestimable Michael Hudson, author of the recent revised edition of Super Imperialism: The Economic Strategy of the American Empire.
Hudson was quite frank: “When I first heard the word ‘frozen,’ I thought that this meant that Russia was not going to expend its precious gold reserves on supporting the ruble, trying to fight against a Soros-style raid from the west. But now the word ‘frozen’ seems to have meant that Russia had sent it abroad, outside of its control.”
“It looks like at least as of last June, all Russian gold was kept in Russia itself. At the same time it would have been natural to have kept securities and bank deposits in the United States and Britain, because that is where most intervention in world foreign exchange markets occurs,” Hudson added,
Essentially, it’s all still up in the air: “My first reading assumed that Russia must be doing something smart. If it was smart to move gold abroad, perhaps it was doing what other central banks do: ‘lend” it to speculators, for an interest payment or fee. Until Russia tells the world where its gold was put, and why, we can’t fathom it. Was it in the Bank of England – even after England confiscated Venezuela’s gold? Was it in the New York Fed – even after the Fed confiscated Afghanistan’s reserves?”
So far, there has been no extra clarification either from Siluanov or Nabiulina. Scenarios swirl about a string of deportations to northern Siberia for national treason. Hudson adds important elements to the puzzle:
“If [the reserves] are frozen, why is Russia paying interest on its foreign debt falling due? It can direct the “freezer’ to pay, to shift the blame for default. It can talk about Chase Manhattan’s freezing of Iran’s bank account from which Iran sought to pay interest on its dollar-denominated debt. It can insist that any payments by NATO countries be settled in advance by physical gold. Or it can land paratroopers on the Bank of England, and recover gold – sort of like Goldfinger at Fort Knox. What is important is for Russia to explain what happened and how it was attacked, as a warning to other countries.”
As a clincher, Hudson could not but wink at Glazyev: “Maybe Russia should appoint a non-pro-westerner at the Central Bank.”
The petrodollar game-changer
It’s tempting to read into Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s words at the diplomatic summit in Antalya last Thursday a veiled admission that Moscow may not have been totally prepared for the heavy financial artillery deployed by the Americans:
“We will solve the problem – and the solution will be to no longer depend on our western partners, be it governments or companies that are acting as tools of western political aggression against Russia instead of pursuing the interests of their businesses. We will make sure that we never again find ourselves in a similar situation and that neither some Uncle Sam nor anybody else can make decisions aimed at destroying our economy. We will find a way to eliminate this dependence. We should have done it long ago.”
So, “long ago” starts now. And one of its planks will be the Eurasian financial system. Meanwhile, “the market” (as in, the American speculative casino) has “judged” (according to its self-made oracles) that Russian gold reserves – the ones that stayed in Russia – cannot support the ruble.
That’s not the issue – on several levels. The self-made oracles, brainwashed for decades, believe that the Hegemon dictates what “the market” does. That’s mere propaganda. The crucial fact is that in the new, emerging paradigm, NATO nations amount to at best 15 percent of the world’s population. Russia won’t be forced to practice autarky because it does not need to: most of the world – as we’ve seen represented in the hefty non-sanctioning nation list – is ready to do business with Moscow.
Iran has shown how to do it. Persian Gulf traders confirmed to The Cradle that Iran is selling no less than 3 million barrels of oil a day even now, with no signed JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreement, currently under negotiation in Vienna). Oil is relabeled, smuggled, and transferred from tankers in the dead of night.
Another example: the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), a huge refiner, just bought 3 million barrels of Russian Urals from trader Vitol for delivery in May. There are no sanctions on Russian oil – at least not yet.
It’s questionable whether or not Elvira Nabiullina can coexist with Sergei Glazev. It seems a bit like pitting Michael Hudson against Jerome Powell. This mismatch has been going on since the late 19th century, with Alexander Hamilton in the US and Freidrich List in Germany both opted for a national system of national political economy against the British laissez-faire financialised system.
Yep, Elvira was asleep at the wheel as Russian assets worth a cool three hundred billion dollar assets were stolen from right under her nose. Also see Paul Craig Roberts in this respect.
The Atlantic Integrationists are still a force in Russia but lying low until a more favourable situation comes along.
This Glazev is hard to believe in. When he talks, he makes little sense, though he is quite self-aggrandized and full of hot air, similar to purely fictitious Valerij Solovej.
His main skill, like Solovey’s, may be self-promotion and deep delusional personality.
Or someone promotes him for motives hard to figure out, again like Solovey.
Spoiler ~ UK and Russia are closet besties?
The only sane way is to for each individual to have 2 accounts. One for dealing with the government and a second one for all other transactions. The account that the government knows is you can be used for communication, paying taxes, receiving payments. The second you would use for all your private transactions and the government can’t get that without a court order (and your blockchain authentication).
Anything less ends in slavery.
slavery never ended, never will. america, like all countries, is a human farm. your owners are human farmers. just because you can pick any job you want (within your limited means) on the plantation, does not mean you are free. you work for your masters or you live on the streets and pick through garbage.
george floyd is a fictional character
nasa is all fake, moon landing, iss, satellites, nukes, all fake
covid doesn’t exist
morgan freeman is jimmy hendrix (look at google images, if you cannot see it you are hopelessly brainwashed) just one of many, many freemasonic makavelian tricks
the word government means mind control
govern, to control or limit
ment, i.e MENTal, mind
again
all countries are human farms
the owners farm people
the very best slaves, never even know they are slaves
like the tin man in oz, they work until they rot away and can barely move
You neglected to mention one of the slaves: the owner. He, she or it is every bit as enslaved by the set-up as those he “owns.” He just doesn’t know it.
So at least we the slaves are one up on him.
The sadistic universe
slavery never ended, never will. america, like all countries, is a human farm. your owners are human farmers. just because you can pick any job you want (within your limited means) on the plantation, does not mean you are free. you work for your masters or you live on the streets and pick through garbage.
Yup
george floyd is a fictional character
nasa is all fake, moon landing, iss, satellites, nukes, all fake
covid doesn’t exist
morgan freeman is jimmy hendrix (look at google images, if you cannot see it you are hopelessly brainwashed) just one of many, many freemasonic makavelian tricks
bwaaahahahahahahahahaha
With heavy penalties for even attempting to breach online privacy. Or for online censorship. Billion dollar fines for Google, Microsoft, Intel and the like. Plus death penalty for politicians, civil servants and their spy agencies.
What Laws protect our privacy? Who makes them? Who supervises them? Likewise, what Laws protect free speech and open access to the worldwide web.
Quis custodiet ipses custodienses? (Who supervises the supervisor?) — Juvenal
I don’t know why you fine Google, Microsoft et al but put politicians to death. It should be entirely the other way around. We all know who is in charge…..
‘Transparency International rates Ukraine’s democratic process as 39.3% compared to 5.4% for Russia.’
Does this means that banning opposition parties has become a hallmark of ‘the democratic process’ / democracy ?
It’s getting hard to tell these days whether what one’s reading is propaganda, or not. Wise heads would probably advise “take it all with a pinch of salt !”
This Asiatimes article made me wonder why Russia hasnt already lost the US/NATO proxy war against it in the Ukraine…
https://asiatimes.com/2022/05/russias-war-riddled-with-corruption-and-distrust/
Asia Times has managed to lose Pepe Escobar — again. Tells you all you need to know; they probably aim to live up to that Times in the title: Like the Times (of London) the New York Times and the Financial Times, publish only what their owners want the public to believe.
“To lose one’s star investigative reporter once is a misfortune. To lose him twice sounds like carelessness” — with apologies to Lady Bracknell.
All nonsense….Russia has basically reclaimed most of Donbas at this point…Ukraine army in complete disarray. Yet the world press keeps up the nonsense that Russia doesn’t know how to fight a war…guess it makes the press feel good…
More like it keeps talk of ousting Biden, Johnson, Scholz et al in abeyance…..
The size of the Russian economy is said to be about that of Italy’s, or of Spain’s, even of Australia’s economy, but in terms of PPP it seems size doesnt really count…
‘In terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) China’s economy overtook America’s economy back as much as six years ago.’
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/is-america-the-real-victim-of-anti-russia-sanctions
Measurement of paper money movements and that of actual value carrying goods is not a useful way to measure wealth. So the US central bank produces paper currency, which is then used to buy various assets such as Treasurys (more paper) stocks (more paper) and hey presto wealth is created … only it isn’t. It is just figures on a piece of paper or figures on a computer. This is what a financialised economy looks like. During the great inflation in Germany in the early 1920s the face value of circulating doubled and doubled again and again. The ‘value’ the paper mark against the gold mark became worth exactly one- million-millionth of a gold mark.
This is where we are present with further to go. I think that it was Von Mises referred to this as a ‘crack-up’ boom when the populace would buy anything – pianos for some reason were sought after – in order to get rid of worthless currency.
But of course the game will go on as it always had.
That’s a load of rubbish for a start. Who funds TI and are they driven by US agendas?
Wouldn’t it be great though if programmable CBDC everywhere were to stop people paying for hamburgers & chips with Coke at MCD? – I’ll bet they won’t do that – MCD is a mega corporation, after all.
They can say ‘We Never Closed’. I know a billionaire who’d stop there, right down to little old me ‘do I have enough loose change’. 🙄
No it would not be great if programmable CBDC could control what people could spend their money on and only a smug idiot would think it would
Don’t hold your breath waiting for KGB-Putin to come and save you.
So turns out Russia is evil after all!
There are analysts in Russia, quite a number of them and not of mediocre calibre, who claim that NWO/Great Reset and Klaus Schwab and his cohort are the ones who lit up the torch of communism anew and carry it on to bring people freedom and opportunity, i.e. interpret the GR of capitalism by Schwab through Soviet lenses. Impossible to believe it, yet true.
Yup!
This recent already ”post-war” re-election of Nabiulina by Putin, along with Siluanov heading the Russian Finance and Skorobogatova – her name is a real pun or nomen-omen joke I reckon – is a clear message of reassurance [ both Nabiulina and Skorobogatova are US-educated characters who were trained there how to retranslate Their Masters’ Voice into the Russian statehood], obedience and renewed allegiance to the Rothschilds, WTO, WMF and you name it that Russia complies, still complies, that nothing changes and the yoke remains. The rest of the reheated myth of the Soviet Russian resistance is in texture just vapors, ”opium for the masses” – like the yester MP’s from the Crimea manifesto, in my opinion great and indeed needed, of pulling out Russia from the dwarfish Bologna education system, a pygmy which leashed the giant, or banning the English language knut from Russian education – and as opium of no real importance.
But the worn-out face of Nabiulina is a guarantor that the old game is played on, nothing changes and nothing is really going on …
NATO -Russia proxy war was never between globalists and anti globalists. It is positioning of global oligarchs country club members for “friendly” competition where they are ready to sacrifice billions of people in their game of control, influence and profits. Proof of that is that so far despite rhetoric no Russian or western billionaires were hurt. Only we the people are being screwed once again.
The best analogy is: Putin finally pulled a big gun on cheaters at the poker table in a burning saloon saying “gentleman calm down and nobody gets hurt”.
I got a nice cave for sale if anyone’s interested. Two bed, two bath (sort of), close to, uh, nature, and away from, uh, it all.
Who knows what this means relative to the “Great Reset” and the western globalists. It could be just how humans roll. There has to be continuous movement toward something, something always has to be invented or created that is bigger, better, more technology, more weapons, more, more, more. It can’t be stopped. Hell, I remember when Russians couldn’t wear jeans, and those that did had to get them on the black market. Same with Rock and Roll. Forbidden, until the wall came down and Metallica showed up. The commies couldn’t stop capitalism. Now they’ve got this option and obviously can see it as a way to control their place in the world, their people, their systems, whether that be independent from the evil Klaus Schwab or not.
But talk about bad news. This is like the noose being put over the head and around the neck. We’re not just standing on the execution tower, they’re getting ready to pull the rope. At least in Russia. The upcoming fight between the citizens of the world and our wannabe masters is going to get interesting.
We in the US have Congress propose a law that would prevent Apple and Google’s payment systems from conducting transactions in CNY “for security reasons”. Expect Russia to get the same treatment, if and when they get the digital ruble figured out.
This has nothing to do with the war in the Ukraine. The action against China — “yet more action against China” — is just a version of the process of boiling a live frog. You just keep ramping up sanctions and restrictions bit by bit until the frog — Russia, in this case — is cooked, its too late for it to jump out of the pot. This is what’s caused the invasion — Russia went ‘screw it’ and decided to stop playing the game. China has its own set of responses. Its a pity our legislators can’t think of anything more constructive to do.
As for digital currency conspiracy theories, we’ve had digital currency for years. Its run by the banks (we call them things like “credit cards”) and they extract their own version of VAT for using them, typically around 3%. You can use cash but its easy to get robbed, either by traditional criminals or the forces of law ‘n order who decide on vague, but often quite obviously racial and class grounds, whether you’re entitled to it or not. Real digital currencies shouldn’t have the fees associated with their use, especially the rather high international transaction fees that banks charge.
We may have had digital currency for years via credit cards, etc. But this won’t be the same once fully implemented and you know that. Sure, right now if desired the banks can limit what I may purchase with a credit card, and as you state I can get around that using cash. But cash will be outlawed, period. Worthless essentially, so who would trade in it? Maybe a black market, undoubtedly there will be a black market, but how far can that go? When your rent payment, mortgage payment, utility payment, whatever can be fully programmed, then our owners will have complete control. Should they decide to increase the price of such things they’ll simply take those funds whether you agree or not. One can get a lawyer and sue I imagine, but who will have funds for that under a fully controlled system? It may be premature to panic about CBDC at present, but the intention has been presented to us and that at the very least means programmable, CONTROLLABLE currency is what we’ll get if our owners get their way. Pass that off as wild ass CT all you want, but these people do tell us what they intend and unless we find a way to stop them, or get around their systems, they’ll no doubt implement it.
But hey, I’m sure they’ll only have our best interests at heart, right?
How interesting that you – an obvious shill – are tasked with promoting the idea there is a genuine East-West conflict and that digital currencies are a good thing. Thank you for giving g us such clear insight into the one percent’s agenda
I’m not an “obvious shill”, just an old person living in California who’s been living with the East-West conflict for literally all my life. As for digital currency restrictions, its already here, has been for years. Government benefits that are not paid directly into a bank account are paid by debit card and for some classes of benefit, particularly welfare, the cards are not valid for anything other than a restricted set of transactions. Cash is already dicey –large denomination notes have been phased out in many countries (India, the EU) and the problem of law enforcement deciding that people that they find with large amounts of cash which is obviously criminal in nature (and so needs to be confiscated) is rampant.
I’m not advocating anything, just telling people like it is. If that makes me a ‘shill’ then so be it. I actually think that denying this is a sign that someone’s been taken in by some rather clever propaganda.
Trust the science:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-10861331/Entirely-new-kind-highly-reactive-chemical-Earths-atmosphere.html?offset=455&max=100&jumpTo=comment-851264861#comment-851264861
Oh dear wonder who got paid to produce that shit study.
Bombard thin air with significant amounts of UV and you’ll get all sorts of interesting stuff. These molecules, being reactive, won’t last down to our level. That’s why they’ve only just been discovered.
The research paper would have gone unreported by the media had it not been for how the findings could be used as propaganda. The Dailymail report is propaganda. The findings were not allowed to remain neutral. They were immediately seized and made to serve climate change claims.
In the psyops war being waged against us nothing, especially science, is allowed to remain neutral
Listening again to the Day tapes and they get more creepy with every year:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4i5zE4hp8U
One of the very first lines – that there is much less difference between the West and the USSR than is usually supposed.
Antony Sutton interviewed about Wall Street’s role in the Russian Revolution:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pd9B3cilgHY
He mentions near the end that Western electrical companies had supplied the Soviets with the means to make their submarines ten times quieter – which meant Wetern governments were shelling out to upgrade their submarine listening equipment. That’s the business model right there.
BTW Corbett/PIlato mention Kissinger saying recently that the West had gone too far on Ukraine and some realpolitik was necessary. Kissinger a peacemonger! This is what the world’s come to. Is Heinz ahead of the curve and reining in the underlinings – or behind it and perhaps in need of one of Day’s demise pills?
Heinz is scum but both Putin and Ivanov say very nice things about him. Maybe they admire the petrodollar scam he initially engineered lasting for 5+ decades? Maybe professional courtesy “one spook to another”? Who knows but it makes me nervous.
When Putin withdraws from the WHO or follows the lead of Brazil saying F’Off to the new pandemic treaty I’ll take notice. When he gives the financial reigns to Glazyev then you have my attention.
Let’s face it all governments are control freaks and “Control freaks gonna control freak”
Laundering token no coin slot, yea we get it.
Seems that’s what people wanted I hardly ever see people pay with cash anymore so what now?
I can’t vouch for all humankind, but I use cash only 10% of what I used 20 years in the past. Just as I got up to change the channel 10% or less of what I did the year after I got my first remote. 50 years ago.
Maybe it’s the slacker in our kind that is causing all this entropy? No doubt partly.
Things paid for regularly in cash in my neck of the woods:
Things paid for regularly using credit/debit cards:
The only thing that has really changed the past 20 years is the ability to buy things online.
The only one of those 14 that has changed column is tube travel, since it’s only in that timescale that using Oyster Cards/contactless payment at barriers has become possible.
Yes, Putin is really gonna kick over the entire Great Reset agenda, soon, just you wait and see, his time is coming any day now, don’t worry about him, no. 😀
Abe Lincoln did say you can fool some of the people all the time. I wonder if he was thinking about Putin groupies.
Thanks for another excellent one, Riley, you are churning them out one after another these days.
This screech does nothing to suggest the wisdom of “keep your friends close and your enemies closer” hasn’t been applied, nor does it really argue that observers should bolt from a neutral position, any lovin’ or hatin’ aside?
“The reason some portraits do not appear true to life is that some people make no effort to resemble their pictures.”. ~ Salvador Dali
(“When I choose a word it means exactly what I choose it to mean.” ~ Lewis Carroll)
One Muslim Russian thinker Gheidar Jahidovitch Dzhemal said that the execution of the Romanovs had an unprecedented metaphysical meaning, a shock to the wolrd and a hope too powerful to ever erase it.
A century later we still believe in this meaning and in that Russia that did it, and then marched out of that event at Ipatiev’s House a 2-million Red Soviet Army of Workers and Peasants.
We refuse to understand what happened to the Soviet heritage. And the utter destruction and demolition of the Soviet heritage is painted on Putin’s face and is ticking in the belly of putinism all over.
We choose to live a delusion instead.
“You can fool some of the people all the time, and those are the ones you want to concentrate on.” – George W. Bush
More than one way to keep Ukraine from being a demilitarized buffer state. Like having NATO’s Poland take a big chunk of it:
The new agreements between Warsaw and Kyiv mark Poland’s “soft annexation” of Ukraine’s western territories. Brazilian journalist Pepe Escobar came to this conclusion in an article for The Cradle portal .
According to the analyst, Poland seeks to benefit from the situation in Ukraine and “strengthen its military-political, economic and cultural influence” in the west of the country.
“Citizens of Poland will be allowed to be elected to Ukrainian authorities and even apply for the position of constitutional judges. This means that Kyiv completely transfers control of the Ukrainian failed state to Poland,” he explained, adding that Warsaw would not even have to send its troops to Ukraine.
Escobar noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself can transfer the right to rule the country to Poland.
On May 22, it became known that Zelensky intends to submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would establish a special legal status for Polish citizens on the territory of Ukraine.
In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called this initiative an incident of sovereignty, adding that the Kyiv regime is actively scattering its independence. In addition, she stressed that in this way the Ukrainian authorities legalize the de facto seizure of the country
.
https://thecradle.co/Article/columns/10803
Pepe Escobar believes that humanity’s hope lies with Putin/Russia and Xi/China, two powers which are fully pushing the Great Reset even further and faster than it’s being pushed in the West. He never graduated beyond anti-US imperialism to anti global capitalism.
in defense of Pepe, or good Mr. E, may I offer for consideration. that in/at such a complexified stage of “ultra-dimensional” warfare, or even the best Sun Tzu updated editions of (strategic) peacefare, that “you gotta take what the defense gives youse” when prosecuting this endless game of tedious globalized “Progress”.
Which is to say, give Xi and Vlad a break. They surely represent the anti-buccanneer (i.e. anti-Nazti, anti-Freemason, anti-Mafia, anti-CIA and all those myriad fellow travellers {mercenaries} of like ilk), clearly THE/OUR (mankind’s) adversaries, if you want to go binary, idéologiquement, as THE counterweight(s in all of this.
So, to feel it necessary to
conflate the very squiggly realm of “tactics” with the pro-Globalist pure steer crap position is not really the way to go.
That in/of itself plays into the Global Oligarch playbook.
NEIN?!
In the end, it’s a big club and you, I and Pepe aren’t in it.
Overheard in my after class hours at the Universidad de Dali:
“One day there will be an official admission that what we have christened reality is more of an illusion than the world of dreams.”
In that club, of which I am a charter member, everyone who can make that admission, officially or otherwise, is welcome, as some take the “necessary” steps and begin to segué to that, to “a new earth”. Clearly, not everyone can.
Are you saying we need to trust in the 5D chess game? Are you saying Putin and Xi might look as if they are globalists but they are just playing a long game? Did Q teach you nothing?
No, I’m not saying any of all that. I’m not really in a position to say, am I? I don’t mind speculating, since it simply helps enlarge the contexts of observing all that.
But I do know it’s politics, and with this global confrontation, all of what I said is a real possibility, since what I learned from living in Europe, as one experience, was that most all of what we get to hear from USA Inc. is not 5D anything, but just simplistic Chinese Checkers. Good guys, bad guys.
So there’s that, as a clue. It makes me distrust, outright, the argument that everybody is all the same cardboard-cutout rapacious globalist, one size fits all.. There has always seemed more nuance to the narrative, elsewhere. Like night and day. That speaks volumes. To me, anyway, as one metric. Hopefully I can add more!
China’s and Russia’s elites are part of the global oligarch club. Putin’s rep to the BRICS education committee, in fact its real head (he was openly in that role for several years) is transhumanist Pavel Luksha, head of Global Education Futures, member of the board of the Laszlo Institute, which is pushing global transhumanism, created by Ervin Lazlo, one of the originators of the concept of “global brain” (along with Julius Stuleman), Laszlo’s son Alexander is also with Global Education Futures. The myopia of people like you is astounding. Escobar’s is less surprising, he is paid.
https://worldskillsconference.com/2018/speakers/id/123/
Dr. Pavel Luksha is a founder and a director of Global Education Futures initiative, aimed at catalyzing the transformation of educational ecosystems at a global scale, and a co-founder of Global Change Leaders movement of educational & social innovators. He is also a Professor of Practice at Moscow School of Management SKOLKOVO, where works primarily on the transformation of the higher & professional education sector, and a Professor at ITBA (Technological University of Buenos Aires). Pavel also works closely with Russian Agency of Strategic Initiatives, one of the primary national vehicles of driving change in professional education development and new technological sectors. He is the coauthor of Rapid Foresight methodology, widely used in sectoral and regional planning, and a primary author of Skills Technology Foresight methodology developed in partnership with International Labor Organization.
He is the leading author of several major publications on future of skills and learning, including: [See page]
Since 2014 he acts as a representative of Russia in BRICS Skills Development Council (and chaired the group in 2015-16). He is also a co-founder (and a program director for several years) of the Foresight Fleet, one of the largest events on future thinking education held globally since 2012. Before 2009, he worked in business advisory services, automotive, and investment sectors, with over 20 years of experience in strategy design.[link]
As a US citizen and taxpayer I very much identify with the Russian Federation. US elites have treated both of us like garbage for 30 years and it’s only getting worse. US is in year 3 of “emergency government,” effectively a dictatorship with no end date and none in sight. We have no recourse, not a single elected person speaks up for us. The coup happened in March 2020 with just a few words from Trump. At one time, US could only have been overthrown by foreign invaders. “Both” US political parties agree that US taxpayer funded foreign military intervention is all that matters–aside from open borders and adding 2 million Central Americans/yr. “Elections” can’t change anything because all candidates are pro-defense contractors. The US taxpayer funded Pentagon is entirely autonomous, doesn’t answer to anyone. I’m enslaved to a lawless, US/UK global mass murder, bombing, and regime change machine. Plenty of countries would be justified in attacking the US in return for its actions but no one does. Someone has got to stop the US. If the people of the Russian Federation are willing to do the job, I thank them and wish them the best.
All the governments are enslaved by the global banksters, USA or any other state, and the banksters have always financed both sides of any conflict.
Do you not understand or read the article? Russia, China, U.S. are all the same, pushing the same inhuman technocracy and globalism. The idea they are opposed is a lie to make you take Russia’s side and cheer when they win, which they will. Schwab has been open that Russia is being prepped to be the new financial center if the world.
This has zero to do with the people of the Russian Federation, who have as little influence over their regime as do Americans and Britons over theirs. You are simply trusting elites other than your own because they haven’t screwed you yet. Russians no better. So tell us why Putin is pushing the “pandemic” fraud, including clot-shots made jointly with AstraZeneca.
Jeffrey, I’m linking Escobar only as a reporter of Poland’s soft annexation of Western Ukraine.
Obviously when a nation gathers into one centralized hand the leashes of its individual citizens they are only one transfer away from rule by the NWO/Great Reset. Only the decentralization of Individual Freedom affords us the potential of escape.
This form of Poland’s interference in the Ukraine has its long past. It ended up with what was called Banderovstchina, i.e. the resistance movement of Stepan Bandera. Whatever you think of its military manifestations, fully justified in its essence and meaning.
When you think Ukraine, you need to remember both Nestor Makhno and his absolute Makhnovstchina anarchism, and its much earlier expressions of Stenka Riazin and Emelian Pugatchev, both heroes of the Soviet Revolution, both ones who created movements of radical dissent and uncompromising bloodbath, and who laid foundation to the Soviet revolution, both of them ones who fathered what was later described by Pushkin in the era of the December Uprising a ”Tiomnyj Russkij Bunt”.
Do not believe analysts or deluded Reuters et alia.
Believe Pushkin.
Or read the few tiny booklets left by Nestor Makhno to see the innards of the situation.
Expropriations of Ukraine’s independence, identity – culture, education, language – and wealth:
https://uk.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%9F%D0%BE%D0%BB%D0%BE%D0%BD%D1%96%D0%B7%D0%B0%D1%86%D1%96%D1%8F
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polonization
Finally someone with the guts to speak the truth in the face of the McCarthy-ist hysteria. The Normies might be waving yellow and blue flags but many of the anti-Normies are just as blindly waving red, blue and white flags and hating on anyone who doesn’t conform!
But but….Russia is FIGHTING GLOBALISM!! 😵💫😵💫😵💫
Are these facts going to impact on brainwashed people such as Matt Ehret, Vanessa Beeley, Alex Christoforu and Eva “I believe any old tat the DPR tell me” Bartlett?
Depressing is the word
It sure sucks living in a world without heroes, doesn’t it. 😥
Maybe there are heroes, at least some, but simply operating incognito. Hey, it could happen. They may be using the more identity-friendly Pickwickian form of crypto-currency, under our very “noses”. We just don’t know them. Not everything is manifested through state of the art analysis.
Were there ever any?
The Archbishop of Rome, Carlo Maria Vigano, is astonishingly well-informed, outspoken– and so courageous that he refuses to give the sitting pope his title.
De Santis Governor of Florida.
Dr. Joseph Mercola
and others.
The heroes are there, but are publicly maligned and misrepresented.
“Astonishingly well-informed” or maybe reading a script. Why does the whole global theatre act we’re getting “piped” to us seem like a script with sundry actors reading their lines?
Personally, I’m further troubled by the MSM having the scripts in advance.
Like I said on some other thread, “pincer psyops”…….. Results-driven. Pharmaceutically.
Whooa, whooa whooa already! Let’s just try to summarise the above.
But hey, it might be worth hanging around, just in case something good might happen.
I personally like John Mearsheimer, he doesn’t give you any bullshit.
Be the hero that the world is without. Dare you. The good news is you don’t even have to register or get vaxxed!
Léon Bloy defined one ‘religious’ aspect of such:
“A Christian is either a hero or a pig.”
(I just thought I heard a whole lot of oinks. Nah…I must be hearing “things”.)
MLS, as i write this your comment has garnered 19 x “i agree”. That is 19 whose expectations that Putin was a Saviour were dashed. The bitterness of a jilted lover !
Depressing.
God Almighty – were did this legion of Cassandra’s come from?
Yep, everything is a failure, every good intention is bogus, every good idea is fraudulent. The world is imperfect, people are weak and corruptible, nothing works …Phew!! Okay chaps maybe its time to get out your shovel and spade and do as Voltaire recommended – viz., start cultivating your garden. Look see how the legion of the disillusioned come into sight.
Rather reminds of those characters like James Burnham and Sidney Hook, erstwhile revolutionists who became first neo-cons.
Just a few questions.
Is a corrupt system of capitalism better or worse than fascism?
Is the political economy of Alexander Hamilton and Freidrich List better or worse than the British system of imperial finance?
Is the old order of a multipolar world preferable to the existing unipolar order?
Sometimes you have to settle for a slice of bread or you get no loaf at all. That’s politics 101.